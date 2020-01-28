REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – January 28, 2020

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract over the second-half 2019:

Available resources as of December 31, 2019: 0 Klépierre share and 11,206,268.00 euros;

Number of buy-side transactions over second-half 2019: 3,888;

Number of sell-side transactions over second-half 2019: 4,876;

Buy-side traded volume over second-half 2019: 956,954 shares for 29,204,479 euros; and

Sell-side traded volume over second-half 2019: 969,454 shares for 29,616,695 euros.

As a reminder:

As of June 30, 2019, available resources were 12,500 Klépierre shares and

10,802,534.05 euros; and

TRANSACTIONS details

Date Buy side

Number of transactions Sell side

Number of transactions Buy side

Number of shares Sell side

Number of shares Buy side

Traded volume in EUR Sell side

Traded volume in EUR 1-Jul-19 0 43 0 12,500 0 371,748.18 2-Jul-19 59 74 15,500 15,500 457,992.20 458,520.67 3-Jul-19 94 96 18,750 18,750 562,810.00 563,402.52 4-Jul-19 33 46 11,250 11,250 343,681.38 343,767.66 5-Jul-19 11 13 1,750 1,750 53,940.00 53,970.00 8-Jul-19 68 25 11,500 4,800 341,651.94 142,793.00 9-Jul-19 42 79 6,700 13,400 198,942.99 398,872.90 10-Jul-19 43 27 6,800 6,800 200,630.00 200,731.48 11-Jul-19 38 30 6,000 6,000 177,482.50 177,385.05 12-Jul-19 24 91 3,800 3,600 112,518.00 106,637.00 15-Jul-19 76 71 15,000 15,200 444,347.00 450,679.32 16-Jul-19 146 103 22,000 22,000 645,818.61 646,616.32 17-Jul-19 7 5 1,000 1,000 29,388.92 29,408.90 18-Jul-19 39 16 6,000 3,000 175,003.00 87,701.52 19-Jul-19 33 79 6,300 9,300 181,829.00 270,617.18 22-Jul-19 98 17 15,300 2,300 439,639.00 65,872.34 23-Jul-19 10 197 1,600 14,600 46,121.64 420,951.57 24-Jul-19 59 54 10,500 10,500 309,415.11 309,628.64 25-Jul-19 72 171 12,000 12,000 353,956.00 354,977.12 26-Jul-19 67 19 19,500 1,386 561,465.25 39,941.10 29-Jul-19 42 9 5,802 15,916 165,859.66 457,912.65 30-Jul-19 27 58 6,500 8,500 185,030.56 244,680.98 31-Jul-19 12 0 3,000 0 84,157.00 0 July 2019 1,100 1,323 206,552 210,052 6,071,679.76 6,196,816.10 1-Aug-19 8 32 3,000 3,000 82,845.00 83,673.44 2-Aug-19 20 52 2,500 4,500 69,000.00 124,490.29 5-Aug-19 40 10 7,300 500 200,515.00 13,830.00 6-Aug-19 2 0 2,000 0 54,440.00 0 7-Aug-19 20 17 4,400 4,400 120,402.00 120,434.00 8-Aug-19 30 0 6,200 0 169,679.04 0 9-Aug-19 55 73 11,000 11,000 300,129.44 300,224.39 12-Aug-19 51 4 9,650 1,500 261,854.83 41,355.00 13-Aug-19 32 4 6,259 759 169,030.00 20,538.54 14-Aug-19 22 28 4,000 4,000 107,615.00 107,695.32 16-Aug-19 4 48 1,000 11,150 26,880.00 300,911.53 19-Aug-19 0 154 0 25,500 0 698,352.20 20-Aug-19 60 26 11,500 6,500 314,085.00 177,254.56 21-Aug-19 8 38 1,250 6,250 34,047.38 170,723.90 22-Aug-19 24 56 7,500 7,500 205,030.00 205,434.24 23-Aug-19 38 42 7,500 7,500 207,732.50 207,941.00 26-Aug-19 19 41 5,000 5,000 136,870.00 137,000.00 27-Aug-19 41 120 12,500 12,500 342,960.00 343,571.44 28-Aug-19 30 27 6,500 6,500 179,222.50 179,465.00 29-Aug-19 52 17 10,750 3,250 296,148.00 89,765.00 30-Aug-19 6 29 2,500 10,000 68,712.50 275,975.00 August 2019 562 818 122,309 131,309 3,347,198.19 3,598,634.85 2-Sep-19 37 36 12,500 12,500 349,056.18 349,218.64 3-Sep-19 71 0 15,000 0 413,830.00 0 4-Sep-19 0 73 0 15,000 0 416,704.05 5-Sep-19 40 22 10,717 10,717 296,489.51 297,539.81 6-Sep-19 20 43 7,500 7,500 208,287.50 208,875.00 9-Sep-19 36 4 12,500 12,500 347,875.00 348,500.04 11-Sep-19 22 25 6,250 6,250 180,262.50 180,443.85 12-Sep-19 71 0 22,500 0 672,402.50 0 13-Sep-19 17 126 2,500 25,000 74,580.63 750,622.23 16-Sep-19 42 55 7,500 7,500 224,047.50 224,875.00 17-Sep-19 36 25 5,000 5,000 149,155.00 149,370.00 19-Sep-19 51 88 17,500 17,500 530,157.02 531,472.29 20-Sep-19 70 115 20,000 20,000 603,910.32 604,832.93 23-Sep-19 38 64 15,000 15,000 442,542.65 443,760.88 24-Sep-19 32 30 4,252 4,252 126,106.74 126,444.12 25-Sep-19 19 4 1,250 1,250 37,037.50 37,125.00 26-Sep-19 24 19 3,684 3,684 110,805.52 111,072.60 27-Sep-19 2 9 2,000 2,000 60,850.00 61,000.00 30-Sep-19 34 54 10,000 10,000 312,125.00 312,280.07 September 2019 662 792 175,653 175,653 5,139,521.07 5,154,136.51 1-Oct-19 44 0 12,500 0 386,125.00 0 2-Oct-19 62 0 17,500 0 528,384.34 0 3-Oct-19 20 0 5,000 0 150,235.00 0 7-Oct-19 40 231 12,500 47,500 384,962.36 1,451,643.15 8-Oct-19 85 34 30,000 10,000 913,212.50 304,015.03 9-Oct-19 12 112 7,500 27,500 228,024.81 837,880.44 10-Oct-19 6 14 1,000 1,000 30,590.00 30,660.00 14-Oct-19 16 20 5,500 5,500 170,407.50 170,823.66 15-Oct-19 38 61 12,500 12,500 394,556.44 395,057.27 16-Oct-19 27 27 5,000 5,000 159,750.00 159,950.00 17-Oct-19 42 22 13,263 3,263 432,484.20 106,062.60 18-Oct-19 18 30 2,500 12,500 81,100.00 407,835.09 21-Oct-19 14 23 6,250 6,250 202,975.00 203,312.50 22-Oct-19 12 16 1,000 1,000 32,570.00 32,671.80 23-Oct-19 7 9 1,250 1,250 41,087.50 41,187.50 24-Oct-19 40 37 6,250 6,250 208,702.84 209,153.20 25-Oct-19 29 25 5,000 5,000 166,794.00 167,124.80 28-Oct-19 14 22 7,500 3,750 249,837.50 125,187.50 29-Oct-19 0 11 0 3,750 0 125,215.53 30-Oct-19 23 30 6,250 6,250 208,300.00 208,625.00 31-Oct-19 32 22 10,000 10,000 334,137.50 334,525.00 October 2019 581 746 168,263 168,263 5,304,236.49 5,310,930.07 1-Nov-19 13 28 6,750 4,250 225,702.50 142,367.15 4-Nov-19 10 19 7,500 2,500 249,825.00 83,507.50 5-Nov-19 10 56 6,250 13,750 207,962.50 458,700.00 6-Nov-19 12 25 5,000 5,000 165,992.50 166,400.00 7-Nov-19 56 21 22,500 2,500 745,194.85 82,815.00 8-Nov-19 21 22 7,500 5,051 247,437.50 167,071.78 11-Nov-19 8 109 1,551 24,000 51,144.94 796,400.70 12-Nov-19 37 48 10,000 10,000 330,600.00 331,008.05 13-Nov-19 65 17 12,500 2,500 410,500.00 82,174.11 14-Nov-19 0 57 0 10,000 0 329,677.69 15-Nov-19 20 33 5,000 5,000 164,212.35 164,387.83 18-Nov-19 39 27 10,000 10,000 329,987.50 330,225.00 19-Nov-19 32 34 7,500 7,500 249,370.00 249,564.38 20-Nov-19 57 27 12,500 12,500 409,125.00 409,102.46 21-Nov-19 6 12 2,500 2,500 81,475.00 81,600.00 22-Nov-19 44 14 17,500 15,000 575,348.81 492,391.80 25-Nov-19 0 15 0 2,500 0 82,500.00 27-Nov-19 95 29 30,000 20,000 970,832.46 646,136.73 28-Nov-19 0 52 0 10,000 0 324,775.00 29-Nov-19 64 1 10,000 10,000 325,241.75 325,700.00 November 2019 589 646 174,551 174,551 5,739,952.66 5,746,505.18 2-Dec-19 33 36 8,750 6,250 285,357.50 204,682.75 3-Dec-19 38 0 7,500 0 242,286.10 0 4-Dec-19 0 51 0 10,000 0 324,529.76 5-Dec-19 20 23 5,000 5,000 163,783.71 163,866.69 6-Dec-19 27 27 4,339 4,339 142,221.97 142,527.14 9-Dec-19 38 2 8,000 500 266,515.00 16,621.06 10-Dec-19 4 34 10,500 8,000 348,605.00 267,490.00 11-Dec-19 40 0 15,000 0 490,792.50 0 12-Dec-19 40 0 10,000 0 324,825.00 0 13-Dec-19 18 55 3,500 8,500 113,260.00 279,394.41 16-Dec-19 19 0 7,500 0 243,825.00 0 17-Dec-19 5 32 2,500 5,000 80,975.00 163,481.68 18-Dec-19 8 9 2,500 2,500 81,275.00 81,425.00 19-Dec-19 8 150 1,250 36,250 40,800.00 1,187,184.29 23-Dec-19 27 24 6,250 6,250 207,470.00 207,732.50 24-Dec-19 5 2 1,000 1,000 33,240.00 33,270.00 27-Dec-19 48 89 13,287 13,287 444,448.80 445,152.36 30-Dec-19 12 15 2,500 2,500 83,860.00 83,955.00 31-Dec-19 4 2 250 250 8,350.00 8,360.00 December 2019 394 551 109,626 109,626 3,601,890.58 3,609,672.64 SECOND-HALF 2019 3,888 4,876 956,954 969,454 29,204,478.75 29,616,695.35





ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €24.0 billion at June 30, 2019 and comprises more thant 100 leading shopping centers in a dozen countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

investor relations

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 – hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com

Mengxing ZHANG

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 – mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com

Paul LOGEROT

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 – paul.logerot@klepierre.com

