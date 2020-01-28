REGULATED RELEASE
SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Paris – January 28, 2020
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract over the second-half 2019:
TRANSACTIONS details
|Date
| Buy side
Number of transactions
| Sell side
Number of transactions
| Buy side
Number of shares
| Sell side
Number of shares
| Buy side
Traded volume in EUR
| Sell side
Traded volume in EUR
|1-Jul-19
|0
|43
|0
|12,500
|0
|371,748.18
|2-Jul-19
|59
|74
|15,500
|15,500
|457,992.20
|458,520.67
|3-Jul-19
|94
|96
|18,750
|18,750
|562,810.00
|563,402.52
|4-Jul-19
|33
|46
|11,250
|11,250
|343,681.38
|343,767.66
|5-Jul-19
|11
|13
|1,750
|1,750
|53,940.00
|53,970.00
|8-Jul-19
|68
|25
|11,500
|4,800
|341,651.94
|142,793.00
|9-Jul-19
|42
|79
|6,700
|13,400
|198,942.99
|398,872.90
|10-Jul-19
|43
|27
|6,800
|6,800
|200,630.00
|200,731.48
|11-Jul-19
|38
|30
|6,000
|6,000
|177,482.50
|177,385.05
|12-Jul-19
|24
|91
|3,800
|3,600
|112,518.00
|106,637.00
|15-Jul-19
|76
|71
|15,000
|15,200
|444,347.00
|450,679.32
|16-Jul-19
|146
|103
|22,000
|22,000
|645,818.61
|646,616.32
|17-Jul-19
|7
|5
|1,000
|1,000
|29,388.92
|29,408.90
|18-Jul-19
|39
|16
|6,000
|3,000
|175,003.00
|87,701.52
|19-Jul-19
|33
|79
|6,300
|9,300
|181,829.00
|270,617.18
|22-Jul-19
|98
|17
|15,300
|2,300
|439,639.00
|65,872.34
|23-Jul-19
|10
|197
|1,600
|14,600
|46,121.64
|420,951.57
|24-Jul-19
|59
|54
|10,500
|10,500
|309,415.11
|309,628.64
|25-Jul-19
|72
|171
|12,000
|12,000
|353,956.00
|354,977.12
|26-Jul-19
|67
|19
|19,500
|1,386
|561,465.25
|39,941.10
|29-Jul-19
|42
|9
|5,802
|15,916
|165,859.66
|457,912.65
|30-Jul-19
|27
|58
|6,500
|8,500
|185,030.56
|244,680.98
|31-Jul-19
|12
|0
|3,000
|0
|84,157.00
|0
|July 2019
|1,100
|1,323
|206,552
|210,052
|6,071,679.76
|6,196,816.10
|1-Aug-19
|8
|32
|3,000
|3,000
|82,845.00
|83,673.44
|2-Aug-19
|20
|52
|2,500
|4,500
|69,000.00
|124,490.29
|5-Aug-19
|40
|10
|7,300
|500
|200,515.00
|13,830.00
|6-Aug-19
|2
|0
|2,000
|0
|54,440.00
|0
|7-Aug-19
|20
|17
|4,400
|4,400
|120,402.00
|120,434.00
|8-Aug-19
|30
|0
|6,200
|0
|169,679.04
|0
|9-Aug-19
|55
|73
|11,000
|11,000
|300,129.44
|300,224.39
|12-Aug-19
|51
|4
|9,650
|1,500
|261,854.83
|41,355.00
|13-Aug-19
|32
|4
|6,259
|759
|169,030.00
|20,538.54
|14-Aug-19
|22
|28
|4,000
|4,000
|107,615.00
|107,695.32
|16-Aug-19
|4
|48
|1,000
|11,150
|26,880.00
|300,911.53
|19-Aug-19
|0
|154
|0
|25,500
|0
|698,352.20
|20-Aug-19
|60
|26
|11,500
|6,500
|314,085.00
|177,254.56
|21-Aug-19
|8
|38
|1,250
|6,250
|34,047.38
|170,723.90
|22-Aug-19
|24
|56
|7,500
|7,500
|205,030.00
|205,434.24
|23-Aug-19
|38
|42
|7,500
|7,500
|207,732.50
|207,941.00
|26-Aug-19
|19
|41
|5,000
|5,000
|136,870.00
|137,000.00
|27-Aug-19
|41
|120
|12,500
|12,500
|342,960.00
|343,571.44
|28-Aug-19
|30
|27
|6,500
|6,500
|179,222.50
|179,465.00
|29-Aug-19
|52
|17
|10,750
|3,250
|296,148.00
|89,765.00
|30-Aug-19
|6
|29
|2,500
|10,000
|68,712.50
|275,975.00
|August 2019
|562
|818
|122,309
|131,309
|3,347,198.19
|3,598,634.85
|2-Sep-19
|37
|36
|12,500
|12,500
|349,056.18
|349,218.64
|3-Sep-19
|71
|0
|15,000
|0
|413,830.00
|0
|4-Sep-19
|0
|73
|0
|15,000
|0
|416,704.05
|5-Sep-19
|40
|22
|10,717
|10,717
|296,489.51
|297,539.81
|6-Sep-19
|20
|43
|7,500
|7,500
|208,287.50
|208,875.00
|9-Sep-19
|36
|4
|12,500
|12,500
|347,875.00
|348,500.04
|11-Sep-19
|22
|25
|6,250
|6,250
|180,262.50
|180,443.85
|12-Sep-19
|71
|0
|22,500
|0
|672,402.50
|0
|13-Sep-19
|17
|126
|2,500
|25,000
|74,580.63
|750,622.23
|16-Sep-19
|42
|55
|7,500
|7,500
|224,047.50
|224,875.00
|17-Sep-19
|36
|25
|5,000
|5,000
|149,155.00
|149,370.00
|19-Sep-19
|51
|88
|17,500
|17,500
|530,157.02
|531,472.29
|20-Sep-19
|70
|115
|20,000
|20,000
|603,910.32
|604,832.93
|23-Sep-19
|38
|64
|15,000
|15,000
|442,542.65
|443,760.88
|24-Sep-19
|32
|30
|4,252
|4,252
|126,106.74
|126,444.12
|25-Sep-19
|19
|4
|1,250
|1,250
|37,037.50
|37,125.00
|26-Sep-19
|24
|19
|3,684
|3,684
|110,805.52
|111,072.60
|27-Sep-19
|2
|9
|2,000
|2,000
|60,850.00
|61,000.00
|30-Sep-19
|34
|54
|10,000
|10,000
|312,125.00
|312,280.07
|September 2019
|662
|792
|175,653
|175,653
|5,139,521.07
|5,154,136.51
|1-Oct-19
|44
|0
|12,500
|0
|386,125.00
|0
|2-Oct-19
|62
|0
|17,500
|0
|528,384.34
|0
|3-Oct-19
|20
|0
|5,000
|0
|150,235.00
|0
|7-Oct-19
|40
|231
|12,500
|47,500
|384,962.36
|1,451,643.15
|8-Oct-19
|85
|34
|30,000
|10,000
|913,212.50
|304,015.03
|9-Oct-19
|12
|112
|7,500
|27,500
|228,024.81
|837,880.44
|10-Oct-19
|6
|14
|1,000
|1,000
|30,590.00
|30,660.00
|14-Oct-19
|16
|20
|5,500
|5,500
|170,407.50
|170,823.66
|15-Oct-19
|38
|61
|12,500
|12,500
|394,556.44
|395,057.27
|16-Oct-19
|27
|27
|5,000
|5,000
|159,750.00
|159,950.00
|17-Oct-19
|42
|22
|13,263
|3,263
|432,484.20
|106,062.60
|18-Oct-19
|18
|30
|2,500
|12,500
|81,100.00
|407,835.09
|21-Oct-19
|14
|23
|6,250
|6,250
|202,975.00
|203,312.50
|22-Oct-19
|12
|16
|1,000
|1,000
|32,570.00
|32,671.80
|23-Oct-19
|7
|9
|1,250
|1,250
|41,087.50
|41,187.50
|24-Oct-19
|40
|37
|6,250
|6,250
|208,702.84
|209,153.20
|25-Oct-19
|29
|25
|5,000
|5,000
|166,794.00
|167,124.80
|28-Oct-19
|14
|22
|7,500
|3,750
|249,837.50
|125,187.50
|29-Oct-19
|0
|11
|0
|3,750
|0
|125,215.53
|30-Oct-19
|23
|30
|6,250
|6,250
|208,300.00
|208,625.00
|31-Oct-19
|32
|22
|10,000
|10,000
|334,137.50
|334,525.00
|October 2019
|581
|746
|168,263
|168,263
|5,304,236.49
|5,310,930.07
|1-Nov-19
|13
|28
|6,750
|4,250
|225,702.50
|142,367.15
|4-Nov-19
|10
|19
|7,500
|2,500
|249,825.00
|83,507.50
|5-Nov-19
|10
|56
|6,250
|13,750
|207,962.50
|458,700.00
|6-Nov-19
|12
|25
|5,000
|5,000
|165,992.50
|166,400.00
|7-Nov-19
|56
|21
|22,500
|2,500
|745,194.85
|82,815.00
|8-Nov-19
|21
|22
|7,500
|5,051
|247,437.50
|167,071.78
|11-Nov-19
|8
|109
|1,551
|24,000
|51,144.94
|796,400.70
|12-Nov-19
|37
|48
|10,000
|10,000
|330,600.00
|331,008.05
|13-Nov-19
|65
|17
|12,500
|2,500
|410,500.00
|82,174.11
|14-Nov-19
|0
|57
|0
|10,000
|0
|329,677.69
|15-Nov-19
|20
|33
|5,000
|5,000
|164,212.35
|164,387.83
|18-Nov-19
|39
|27
|10,000
|10,000
|329,987.50
|330,225.00
|19-Nov-19
|32
|34
|7,500
|7,500
|249,370.00
|249,564.38
|20-Nov-19
|57
|27
|12,500
|12,500
|409,125.00
|409,102.46
|21-Nov-19
|6
|12
|2,500
|2,500
|81,475.00
|81,600.00
|22-Nov-19
|44
|14
|17,500
|15,000
|575,348.81
|492,391.80
|25-Nov-19
|0
|15
|0
|2,500
|0
|82,500.00
|27-Nov-19
|95
|29
|30,000
|20,000
|970,832.46
|646,136.73
|28-Nov-19
|0
|52
|0
|10,000
|0
|324,775.00
|29-Nov-19
|64
|1
|10,000
|10,000
|325,241.75
|325,700.00
|November 2019
|589
|646
|174,551
|174,551
|5,739,952.66
|5,746,505.18
|2-Dec-19
|33
|36
|8,750
|6,250
|285,357.50
|204,682.75
|3-Dec-19
|38
|0
|7,500
|0
|242,286.10
|0
|4-Dec-19
|0
|51
|0
|10,000
|0
|324,529.76
|5-Dec-19
|20
|23
|5,000
|5,000
|163,783.71
|163,866.69
|6-Dec-19
|27
|27
|4,339
|4,339
|142,221.97
|142,527.14
|9-Dec-19
|38
|2
|8,000
|500
|266,515.00
|16,621.06
|10-Dec-19
|4
|34
|10,500
|8,000
|348,605.00
|267,490.00
|11-Dec-19
|40
|0
|15,000
|0
|490,792.50
|0
|12-Dec-19
|40
|0
|10,000
|0
|324,825.00
|0
|13-Dec-19
|18
|55
|3,500
|8,500
|113,260.00
|279,394.41
|16-Dec-19
|19
|0
|7,500
|0
|243,825.00
|0
|17-Dec-19
|5
|32
|2,500
|5,000
|80,975.00
|163,481.68
|18-Dec-19
|8
|9
|2,500
|2,500
|81,275.00
|81,425.00
|19-Dec-19
|8
|150
|1,250
|36,250
|40,800.00
|1,187,184.29
|23-Dec-19
|27
|24
|6,250
|6,250
|207,470.00
|207,732.50
|24-Dec-19
|5
|2
|1,000
|1,000
|33,240.00
|33,270.00
|27-Dec-19
|48
|89
|13,287
|13,287
|444,448.80
|445,152.36
|30-Dec-19
|12
|15
|2,500
|2,500
|83,860.00
|83,955.00
|31-Dec-19
|4
|2
|250
|250
|8,350.00
|8,360.00
|December 2019
|394
|551
|109,626
|109,626
|3,601,890.58
|3,609,672.64
|SECOND-HALF 2019
|3,888
|4,876
|956,954
|969,454
|29,204,478.75
|29,616,695.35
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €24.0 billion at June 30, 2019 and comprises more thant 100 leading shopping centers in a dozen countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
|investor relations
| Hubert d’AILLIÈRES
+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 – hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com
Mengxing ZHANG
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 – mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com
Paul LOGEROT
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 – paul.logerot@klepierre.com
