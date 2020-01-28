DURHAM, N.C. and RESTON, V.A., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearInsight Solutions , provider of the government’s leading information technology expense management solution, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership that will make ClearInsight Solutions’ iTEMS platform available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP). iTEMS helps Federal agencies mitigate challenges associated with migration from legacy telecom service contracts to the new Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contracts, thereby facilitating network modernization and helping manage telecom budgets throughout the transition and after completion.



iTEMS provides a fully integrated telecom expense and inventory management platform that allows real-time management of wireline and wireless services. iTEMS integrates with ServiceNow and EIS solutions providers to provide agencies with complete lifecycle management of telecom products and services. Key features of the platform include order management, inventory reconciliation and management, invoice and payment management, contract cataloguing, and physical service verification capabilities. Through its sophisticated analytics processing, the iTEMS solution enables government agencies to dramatically reduce telecom costs, evaluate modernization efforts and increase visibility of all telecom products and services. In addition, implementation of the iTEMS platform helps agencies achieve their small and disadvantaged business goals.

“By partnering with Carahsoft, the ClearInsight Solutions team is looking forward to helping public sector agencies eliminate the burden of reconciling telecom inventory, identifying alternate, least cost options, and meeting the GSA EIS transition deadlines,” said Mike Crooks, President at ClearInsight Solutions. “We started by supporting invoice and payment processing of telecom services, and with the expanded features and capabilities in our platform, we now have a solution that will help agencies through their EIS transitions, a challenge that many agencies have faced recently."

Carahsoft and ClearInsight Solutions’ partnership makes the iTEMS proven software-as-a-solution platform available to help Federal, state and local agencies accelerate EIS transition and network modernization while reducing telecom spend.

“Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to enabling the public sector with a solution to address the challenges associated with EIS transition. With the deadline to reach the second milestone in GSA’s EIS transition roadmap approaching in less than six months, agencies can be assured this solution will speed their transition efforts,” said Tiffany Goddard, Director of Sales at Carahsoft. “The iTEMS platform provides a clear picture of wireline and wireless services, enabling quicker implementation with EIS contract and network modernization initiatives.”

ClearInsight Solutions’ iTEMS platform is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y and NASA SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the ClearInsight Solutions team at Carahsoft at (877) 722-8436 or ClearInsight@Carahsoft.com .

About ClearInsight Solutions

ClearInsight Solutions is a privately held, Delaware-registered U.S. company that is advancing IT, Telecom, and Cellular service delivery.

Founded in 2006, ClearInsight Solutions helps IT and telecom organizations to manage their service delivery to support the enterprise's mission.

ClearInsight Solutions provides a Web-based governance framework that drives compliant behavior within an enterprise's IT, telecom, and wireless service delivery lifecycle. We provide the proper visibility and actionable business intelligence to identify detailed service usage and costs and areas for opportunity improvement as requirements change to align with the needs of the business. Visit us at www.clearinsightsolutions.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver ClearInsight Solutions, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

