WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program , which is jointly run by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America shared the stage with other leading organizations and industry innovators at the NAHB International Builders Show and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) this past week in Las Vegas, Nevada. Allergy Standards Limited CEO, Dr. John McKeon kicked off the first day of the shows by co-hosting a fireside chat alongside the noteworthy industry influencer, Matt Risinger of The Build Show , at the #IBS2020 booth of Ingersoll Rand’s Traneâ, an asthma & allergy friendlyâ Certification Program partner. During their discussion, Dr. John McKeon conveyed powerful insights about the importance of healthy indoor air quality in home building and how to best achieve this. Matt Risinger lent his expertise as a professional homebuilder and shared helpful tips and takeaways about creating healthy, efficient and comfortable construction.

From the floor of the International Builders Show, here is an insightful interview between Allergy Standard’s Dr. John McKeon and Trane’s David Maruna: https://youtu.be/5tPglvElL-4

Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America are also pleased to announce that several certified asthma & allergy friendly® client brands exhibited at #IBS2020 and #KBIS2020 including LG , Samsung , 3M Filtrete , and Trane . Each of these clients showcased products that highlighted the importance of indoor air quality and a healthy home environment, which are the backbone to the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program.

Both McKeon and Risinger emphasized the importance of healthier indoor living solutions and human-centric design, placing the health & wellness of the building occupant as the critical focal point of construction and the selection of homebuilding materials & appliances. Their comments echoed some of the key themes of the #IBS2020 and #KBIS2020 which focused on design thinking and human centered design, as it related to the health and wellness of humans interacting with those products. The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program believes this overarching trend will continue to grow in significance, and we expect our client brands such as Tarkett, Congoleum, Guardsman, and SureFit to continue their standard of excellence by showcasing their certified products at upcoming events and tradeshows including the International Surface Event, and Winter Market .

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. We test household products against strict standards. If products pass our tests, they earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6120afd-0c88-4f07-b670-53b1e4624ba7

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db4b1bda-34b9-440f-9f01-68369179ddce

Contact: Sarajane Sparks

sarajane@sparkscg.com

603-494-2755