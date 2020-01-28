HELENA, Mont., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, today reported net income increased 61.8% to $2.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.  In the preceding quarter, net income was a record $4.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, reflecting the high level of contribution from mortgage banking and gains from sale of loans.  Growth from the two acquisitions completed in the past two years also contributed to record revenues and profits this year. There were $505,000 in acquisition-related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $517,000 in the preceding quarter and $582,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.

For the year 2019, net income more than doubled to $10.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $5.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in 2018.  There were $2.2 million in acquisition-related expenses for the year, compared to $1.2 million in acquisition-related expenses in 2018.

Eagle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share on January 23, 2020.  The dividend will be payable March 6, 2020 to shareholders of record February 14, 2020.  The current annualized dividend yield is 1.75% based on recent market prices.

“We delivered record earnings for 2019, fueled by balance sheet expansion, strong top-line revenue growth, and the successful integration of the two acquisitions completed in the last two years,” said Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO.  “Additionally, we completed our acquisition of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point earlier this month.  These transactions further solidify our position as the fourth-largest, Montana-based bank and provides us a unique opportunity to expand our market presence and lending activities. While costs associated with the acquisition integration will be higher than normal over the next few quarters, we expect expenses to return to more normalized levels in the latter part of 2020.  As with the past two acquisitions, we expect the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point merger will be immediately accretive to earnings per share.”

On January 1, 2020, Eagle completed its acquisition of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Bank of Wolf Point, in a transaction valued at approximately $15.0 million.  In the transaction, Eagle acquired one retail bank branch and approximately $100 million in assets, $77 million in deposits and $41 million in gross loans, based on Western Holding Company of Wolf Point’s September 30, 2019 financial statements.

On January 1, 2019, Eagle completed its acquisition of Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The State Bank of Townsend, located in Townsend, Montana, which added approximately $108 million in assets, $92 million in deposits and $92 million in gross loans.

On January 31, 2018, Eagle completed its acquisition of TwinCo Inc., which added approximately $96 million in assets, $82 million in deposits and $55 million in gross loans.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, except where noted)

  • Net income increased 61.8% to $2.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018, and decreased compared to record net income of $4.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share in the preceding quarter.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.89%.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 7.64%.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) improved 7-basis points to 4.22% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 4.15% in the preceding quarter, and improved 27-basis points compared to 3.95% in the fourth quarter a year ago.  
  • Revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased 48.6% to $16.5 million, compared to $11.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. 
  • Purchase discount on loans from the Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. portfolio was $2.8 million at January 1, 2019, (the “acquisition date”) of which $1.3 million remains as of December 31, 2019.
  • Purchase discount on loans from the Twin Co, Inc. portfolio was $1.8 million at January 31, 2018, (the “acquisition date”) of which $836,000 remains as of December 31, 2019.
  • The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from both the Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and the TwinCo, Inc. transactions was $536,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to $286,000 in the preceding quarter.
  • Total loans increased 26.3% to $779.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $616.9 million a year ago.
  • Total deposits increased 29.1% to $809.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $626.6 million a year ago.
  • Capital ratios remain well capitalized with a tangible common shareholders’ equity ratio of 9.95% at December 31, 2019.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share.

Balance Sheet Results

“Our recent acquisitions continue to deliver outstanding balance sheet growth and provide opportunities for further expansion of our bottom-line. Total loans increased 3.4% during the quarter and 26.3% year-over-year, reflecting both acquired loans and strong organic loan production.  Additionally, agricultural and farmland loans are up substantially compared to a year ago, resulting from our recent acquisition of Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc.,” said Johnson.  Total loans were $779.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $616.9 million a year earlier and $753.6 million three months earlier.  

Eagle originated $164.9 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter, excluding construction loans, and sold $151.0 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.46%.  This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $161.8 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $155.4 million. For the full year, Eagle originated $524.6 million in new residential mortgages, excluding construction loans, and sold $480.0 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.47%. 

Commercial real estate loans increased 28.9% to $331.1 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $256.8 million a year earlier.  Residential mortgage loans increased 2.0% to $119.3 million, compared to $116.9 million a year earlier.  Agricultural and farmland loans increased 90.7% to $90.8 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $47.6 million a year earlier.  Commercial loans increased 23.3% to $72.8 million, home equity loans increased 8.2% to $56.4 million, commercial construction and development loans increased 26.2% to $52.7 million, residential construction loans increased 42.1% to $38.6 million, and consumer loans increased 14.0% to $18.9 million, compared to a year ago. 

Total deposits were $809.0 million at December 31, 2019, a 29.1% increase compared to $626.6 million at December 31, 2018, and a 2.5% increase compared to $789.5 million at September 30, 2019.  Noninterest checking accounts account for 24.7%, interest bearing checking accounts represent 14.4%, savings accounts represent 15.7%, money market accounts comprise 16.4% and time certificates of deposit make up 28.8% of the total deposit portfolio at December 31, 2019.

Total assets increased 23.5% to $1.05 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $853.9 million a year ago, in large part due to the Big Muddy Bancorp acquisition.  At September 30, 2019, total assets were $1.02 billion.  Shareholders’ equity increased 28.3% to $121.7 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $94.8 million a year earlier and increased 1.0% compared to $120.5 million three months earlier.  Tangible book value increased to $16.04 per share at December 31, 2019, compared to $14.82 per share a year earlier and $15.89 per share three months earlier. 

Operating Results

Eagle’s NIM improved 7-basis points to 4.22% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 4.15% in the preceding quarter, and improved 27-basis points compared to 3.95% in the fourth quarter a year ago.  “Our NIM expanded during the quarter, primarily due to interest accretion on purchased loans and a lower cost of funds, in part reflecting  the three interest rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve in 2019,” said Johnson.   

The interest accretion on purchased loans totaled $536,000 and resulted in a 23-basis point increase in the NIM during the fourth quarter, compared to $286,000 and a 12-basis point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter.  For the year, Eagle’s NIM improved 29 basis-points to 4.25%, from 3.96% in 2018.

The investment securities portfolio decreased to $126.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $136.4 million at September 30, 2019, and $142.2 million at December 31, 2018.  Average yields on earning assets for the fourth quarter increased to 5.05% from 4.71% a year ago due to deploying funds into higher yielding loans.

Eagle’s fourth quarter revenues were $16.5 million, compared to $18.1 million in the preceding quarter and increased 48.6% when compared to $11.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.  For the year, revenues increased 50.2% to $62.9 million from $41.9 million in 2018, as a result of increased mortgage banking income and gain on sale of mortgages and growth from the Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. acquisition.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan loss, increased 3.3% to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and increased 31.7% compared to $7.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.  For 2019, net interest income, before the provision for loan loss, increased 30.4% to $38.8 million, compared to $29.7 million in 2018.

Noninterest income declined to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $8.4 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 85.3% compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.  Reflecting increased activity due to the recent interest rate cuts, the net gain on sales of mortgage loans totaled $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $5.5 million in the preceding quarter along with mortgage banking derivative fluctuations.  This compares to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.  For the year, noninterest income grew 98.9% to $24.1 million, compared to $12.1 million in 2018.

Eagle’s fourth quarter noninterest expenses were $12.6 million compared to $12.2 million in the preceding quarter and $9.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.  Acquisition costs totaled $505,000 for the current quarter, compared to $517,000 in the preceding quarter and $582,000 in the fourth quarter one year ago.  For the year, noninterest expenses totaled $46.3 million, compared to $35.0 million in 2018, with acquisition costs of $2.2 million for the year, compared to $1.2 million in 2018.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the income tax provision totaled $959,000, for an effective tax rate of 29.1%, compared to $1.1 million in the preceding quarter and $134,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Credit Quality

“We continue to build reserves based on growth from both organic and acquired loans,” Johnson noted.  The fourth quarter provision for loan losses was $632,000, compared to $694,000 in the preceding quarter and $260,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.  For the year, Eagle’s provision for loan losses totaled $2.6 million, compared to $980,000 in 2018.  The allowance for loan losses represented 157.8% of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2019, compared to 221.0% three months earlier and 175.2% a year earlier.  

Nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) were $5.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $3.7 million at September 30, 2019, and $3.8 million a year earlier.  The increase year-over-year in nonperforming loans was impacted by acquired loans which make up approximately half of the balance at December 31, 2019.

Eagle’s total other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets declined during the quarter to $26,000 at December 31, 2019, compared to $91,000 at September 30, 2019 and $107,000 at December 31, 2018.  Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonaccrual loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, loans delinquent 90 days or more, and restructured loans, increased to $5.5 million at December 31, 2019, or 0.52% of total assets, compared to $3.8 million, or 0.37% of total assets three months earlier and $3.9 million, or 0.45% of total assets a year earlier.   

Net loan charge-offs totaled $233,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $244,000 in the third quarter of 2019 and $11,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.  The allowance for loan losses was $8.6 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $8.2 million, or 1.09% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, and $6.6 million, or 1.07% of total loans, a year ago.

Capital Management

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. continues to be well capitalized with the ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets of 9.95% as of December 31, 2019.  (Shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible to tangible assets).

About the Company

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 23 banking offices. Additional information is available on the bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com.  The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will”’ "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers with Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; our ability to continue to  increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation and any litigation which we inherited from our January 2019 merger with The State Bank of Townsend); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; the effect of our acquisitions of Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP disclosures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share, 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets, 4) earnings per diluted share, excluding acquisition costs and 5) return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding.  We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios, and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited.  Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.  Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

         
         
Balance Sheet
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited) 
      December 31,September 30,December 31, 
       2019  2019  2018  
          
Assets:        
 Cash and due from banks   $18,094 $9,697 $10,144  
 Interest bearing deposits in banks   4,284  3,589  1,057  
 Federal funds sold     2,540  -  -  
  Total cash and cash equivalents  24,918  13,286  11,201  
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   126,875  136,383  142,165  
 FHLB stock     4,683  4,167  5,011  
 FRB stock     2,526  2,526  2,033  
 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value   25,612  24,913  7,318  
 Loans:        
 Real estate loans:       
 Residential 1-4 family    119,296  110,291  116,939  
 Residential 1-4 family construction   38,602  32,776  27,168  
 Commercial real estate    331,062  317,829  256,784  
 Commercial construction and development  52,670  51,647  41,739  
 Farmland     50,293  46,681  29,915  
 Other loans:        
 Home equity     56,414  56,537  52,159  
 Consumer     18,882  19,012  16,565  
 Commercial     72,797  73,059  59,053  
 Agricultural     40,522  46,893  17,709  
 Unearned loan fees    (1,303) (1,156) (1,098) 
  Total loans    779,235  753,569  616,933  
 Allowance for loan losses    (8,600) (8,200) (6,600) 
  Net loans    770,635  745,369  610,333  
 Accrued interest and dividends receivable   4,577  5,318  3,479  
 Mortgage servicing rights, net    8,739  8,218  7,100  
 Premises and equipment, net    40,082  38,628  29,343  
 Cash surrender value of life insurance, net   23,608  23,460  20,545  
 Goodwill     15,836  15,710  12,124  
 Core deposit intangible, net    2,786  2,961  1,498  
 Deferred tax asset, net    -  -  1,190  
 Other assets     3,383  1,282  563  
  Total assets   $1,054,260 $1,022,221 $853,903  
          
Liabilities:        
 Deposit accounts:        
 Noninterest bearing    200,035  199,086  142,788  
 Interest bearing     608,958  590,375  483,823  
  Total deposits   808,993  789,461  626,611  
 Accrued expense and other liabilities   9,825  10,266  5,388  
 Deferred tax liability, net    492  420  -  
 FHLB advances and other borrowings   88,350  76,699  102,222  
 Other long-term debt, net    24,941  24,925  24,876  
  Total liabilities   932,601  901,771  759,097  
          
Shareholders' Equity:        
 Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares    
 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)  -  -  -  
 Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized;    
 6,714,983, 6,714,983 and 5,718,942 shares issued; 6,423,033,    
 6,403,693 and 5,477,652 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019,    
 September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 67  67  57  
 Additional paid-in capital    68,826  68,894  52,051  
 Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (311) (352) (477) 
 Treasury stock, at cost (291,950, 311,290 and 241,290 shares at December   
 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) (3,643) (3,850) (2,640) 
 Retained earnings     55,391  53,664  46,926  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,329  2,027  (1,111) 
  Total shareholders' equity  121,659  120,450  94,806  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,054,260 $1,022,221 $853,903  
          


         
Income Statement  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  Three Months Ended Years Ended 
       December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31, 
        2019  2019  2018   2019 2018  
Interest and dividend income:         
 Interest and fees on loans  $10,966 $10,731 $7,965  $42,344$30,400  
 Securities available-for-sale   870  916  1,022   3,672 4,068  
 FRB and FHLB dividends   111  107  89   408 322  
 Other interest income   32  19  3   87 47  
  Total interest and dividend income   11,979  11,773  9,079   46,511 34,837  
Interest expense:          
 Interest expense on deposits   1,160  1,022  602   3,893 2,056  
 FHLB advances and other borrowings   445  692  509   2,387 1,614  
 Other long-term debt   357  360  361   1,446 1,426  
  Total interest expense   1,962  2,074  1,472   7,726 5,096  
Net interest income    10,017  9,699  7,607   38,785 29,741  
Loan loss provision    632  694  260   2,627 980  
  Net interest income after loan loss provision  9,385  9,005  7,347   36,158 28,761  
              
Noninterest income:         
 Service charges on deposit accounts   337  329  262   1,219 943  
 Net gain on sale of loans   5,224  5,492  2,294   16,675 7,743  
 Mortgage banking   (156) 1,390  300   2,321 1,092  
 Wealth management income   -  11  127   258 536  
 Interchange and ATM fees   350  364  276   1,327 1,042  
 Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance  148  254  173   719 609  
 Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities  20  -  (74)  69 (187) 
 Net gain on sale/disposal of premises and equipment  48  438  -   486 9  
 Other noninterest income   522  142  146   1,036 335  
  Total noninterest income   6,493  8,420  3,504   24,110 12,122  
              
Noninterest expense:         
 Salaries and employee benefits   7,576  7,555  5,406   27,633 20,899  
 Occupancy and equipment expense   1,193  1,152  812   4,422 3,355  
 Data processing   1,007  933  666   3,722 2,842  
 Advertising    228  320  287   1,028 1,158  
 Amortization of core deposit intangible and tax credits  320  254  181   1,081 700  
 Loan costs    251  242  163   805 632  
 Federal insurance premiums   2  (36) 43   81 246  
 Postage     52  90  56   289 248  
 Professional and examination fees   285  182  255   1,052 767  
 Acquisition costs   505  517  582   2,198 1,169  
 Other noninterest expense   1,163  1,015  822   3,989 2,971  
  Total noninterest expense   12,582  12,224  9,273   46,300 34,987  
              
Income before provision for income taxes   3,296  5,201  1,578   13,968 5,896  
Income tax provision   959  1,096  134   3,096 914  
Net income    $2,337 $4,105 $1,444  $10,872$4,982  
              
Basic earnings per share  $0.36 $0.64 $0.27  $1.69$0.92  
Diluted earnings per share  $0.36 $0.63 $0.26  $1.69$0.91  
              
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   6,416,516  6,403,693  5,471,856   6,419,654 5,426,605  
              
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   6,430,454  6,425,380  5,533,465   6,437,604 5,490,347  
              


    
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended
   December 31,September 30,December 31,
    2019  2019  2018 
Performance Ratios (For the quarter):   
 Return on average assets 0.89% 1.60% 0.68%
 Return on average equity 7.64% 13.86% 6.19%
 Net interest margin 4.22% 4.15% 3.95%
 Core efficiency ratio* 71.21% 63.21% 76.59%
      
Performance Ratios (Year-to-date):   
 Return on average assets 1.08% 1.14% 0.60%
 Return on average equity 9.39% 10.02% 5.44%
 Net interest margin 4.25% 4.26% 3.96%
 Core efficiency ratio* 68.40% 67.40% 79.11%
      
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:As of or for the Three Months Ended
   December 31,September 30,December 31,
    2019  2019  2018 
      
 Nonaccrual loans
$3,395 $3,691 $2,268 
 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 1,809  -  1,477 
 Restructured loans, net 246  20  22 
  Total nonperforming loans 5,450  3,711  3,767 
 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 26  91  107 
  Total nonperforming assets$5,476 $3,802 $3,874 
      
 Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans 0.70% 0.49% 0.61%
 Nonperforming assets / assets 0.52% 0.37% 0.45%
 Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans 1.10% 1.09% 1.07%
 Allowance / nonperforming loans 157.80% 220.96% 175.21%
 Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter$271 $252 $22 
 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter$38 $8 $11 
 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter$233 $244 $11 
      
Capital Data (At quarter end):   
 Tangible book value per share**$16.04 $15.89 $14.82 
 Shares outstanding 6,423,033  6,403,693  5,477,652 
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets*** 9.95% 10.14% 9.66%
      
Other Information:
   
 Average total assets for the quarter$1,044,642 $1,027,898 $845,267 
 Average total assets year to date$1,010,017 $998,475 $829,186 
 Average earning assets for the quarter$941,568 $926,987 $764,095 
 Average earning assets year to date$912,372 $902,640 $750,127 
 Average loans for the quarter ****$795,678 $779,770 $610,412 
 Average loans year to date ****$764,075 $753,541 $590,059 
 Average equity for the quarter$122,334 $118,512 $93,290 
 Average equity year to date$115,794 $113,614 $91,527 
 Average deposits for the quarter$807,539 $757,327 $624,327 
 Average deposits year to date$757,907 $741,363 $617,182 
      
* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of
acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity,
less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding.  
*** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders'
equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible.
**** Includes loans held for sale   
    
    


Core Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended Years Ended
     December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,
      2019  2019  2018   2019  2018 
Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:      
 Noninterest expense$12,582 $12,224 $9,273  $46,300 $34,987 
 Acquisition costs (505) (517) (582)  (2,198) (1,169)
 Intangible asset amortization (320) (254) (181)  (1,081) (700)
  Core efficiency ratio numerator 11,757  11,453  8,510   43,021  33,118 
           
 Net interest income 10,017  9,699  7,607   38,785  29,741 
 Noninterest income 6,493  8,420  3,504   24,110  12,122 
  Core efficiency ratio denominator 16,510  18,119  11,111   62,895  41,863 
           
 Core efficiency ratio 71.21% 63.21% 76.59%  68.40% 79.11%
           
           


Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,September 30,December 31,
       2019  2019  2018 
Tangible Book Value:      
 Shareholders' equity  $121,659 $120,450 $94,806 
 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (18,622) (18,671) (13,622)
  Tangible common shareholders' equity$103,037 $101,779 $81,184 
         
 Common shares outstanding at end of period 6,423,033  6,403,693  5,477,652 
         
 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)$18.94 $18.81 $17.31 
         
 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value)   
  per share (non-GAAP)  $16.04 $15.89 $14.82 
         
Tangible Assets:      
 Total assets   $1,054,260 $1,022,221 $853,903 
 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (18,622) (18,671) (13,622)
  Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $1,035,638 $1,003,550 $840,281 
         
 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets   
  (non-GAAP)    9.95% 10.14% 9.66%
         
         


Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Years Ended
    
     December 31,September 30,December 31,December 31,
      2019  2019  2018   2019  2018 
           
Net interest income after loan loss provision$9,385 $9,005 $7,347  $36,158 $28,761 
Noninterest income   6,493  8,420  3,504   24,110  12,122 
           
Noninterest expense   12,582  12,224  9,273   46,300  34,987 
 Acquisition costs   (505) (517) (582)  (2,198) (1,169)
Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs 12,077  11,707  8,691   44,102  33,818 
           
Income before income taxes  3,801  5,718  2,160   16,166  7,065 
Income tax expense, excluding acquisition costs      
 related taxes   1,106  1,205  183   3,583  1,095 
Net Income, excluding acquisition costs$2,695 $4,513 $1,977  $12,583 $5,970 
           
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.36 $0.63 $0.26  $1.69 $0.91 
Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition      
 costs (non-GAAP) $0.42 $0.70 $0.36  $1.95 $1.09 
           


Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)  December 31,September 30,December 31,
      2019  2019  2018 
For the quarter:     
 Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)* $2,695 $4,513 $1,977 
 Average total assets quarter to date  $1,044,642 $1,027,898 $845,267 
 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)    1.03% 1.76% 0.94%
        
Year-to-date:     
 Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)* $12,583 $9,889 $5,970 
 Average total assets year to date  $1,010,017 $998,475 $829,186 
 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)    1.25% 1.32% 0.72%
        
* See Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs table for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.



Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO
(406) 457-4006
Laura F. Clark, EVP and CFO
(406) 457-4007      