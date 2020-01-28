Quadient Addresses Package Delivery Demand with 10,000 Parcel Locker Stations Milestone

Paris, January 28, 2020

Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that it has surpassed another milestone by reaching more than 10,000 parcel locker stations now installed worldwide. The expansion of Quadient’s parcel locker stations at pick-up and drop-off (PUDO) points, retail locations, multi-family properties, colleges and universities, and corporate office buildings is in response to consumer demand for secure, accurate, convenient package delivery that improves the experience of shoppers, students, employees and tenants.

Quadient has now become the second largest parcel locker solutions provider in the world, excluding China.

“Having surpassed this significant milestone of locker station installations is exciting as it is another step in realizing our vision of building a large and dense network of increased usage in each targeted country,” said Geoffrey Godet, chief executive officer at Quadient. “I’m proud of our team to have reached this great achievement. The incredible expansion of e-commerce has made the last mile of delivery increasingly challenging for everyone, and our automated parcel locker solutions are a perfect fit for this nascent market, bringing true value for modern consumers and the businesses that serve them.”

As a leading provider, operator and integrator of the most mature and advanced parcel locker solution available, Quadient helps to reduce missed deliveries and consolidate them to a single location point for quick 24/7 self-service pick up. Postal operators GeoPost and Yamato Transport, the campuses of the University of Northampton (UK), University of Pittsburgh and University of Florida (USA), as well as French retailers FNAC, Decathlon and Auchan are among the prominent names that have adopted Quadient’s parcel locker solutions to offer a more timely, convenient and secure parcel delivery service.

The continuing growth in the parcel lockers footprint, and Quadient’s acquisition last year of Parcel Pending, a leader in the U.S. parcel locker market, are confirmations of the company’s ambition to build true leadership in parcel lockers solutions.

Quadient, formerly Neopost, is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and belongs to the SBF 120 index.

