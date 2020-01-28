Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kathryn K. Eggleston, Ph.D., President of Richland College in Dallas, Texas, was named on January 1, 2020, as the 22nd Chair of the Board of Directors of the Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

“Dr. Eggleston is a nationally recognized leader within higher education and the Baldrige community. We are fortunate to have her expertise and dedicated service on the Board of Directors,” said Al Faber, Baldrige Foundation President and CEO. “In her new role chairing the Board, I am confident that Kay will bring innovative, strategic thinking and leadership to the entire Baldrige community. Kay’s knowledge and expertise with the Baldrige Framework are proven, as her executive leadership was instrumental in Richland College being named a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient in 2005.”

“The Foundation faces important challenges today in ensuring the long-term financial viability and growth of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program (BPEP) in the National Institute of Standards and Technology within the Department of Commerce. We will accomplish this through two key overarching strategies: permanent restoration of annual federal funding in the Congressional budget (the public partnership) and rebuilding the endowment to support the program and operations (the private partnership), said Dr. Eggleston.”

“Sustainability of the private half of the public-private partnership will be the hallmark of the Foundation’s new leadership. We have been working on some exciting new programs, and I am looking forward to Kay’s help, along with all of our Board members, in launching them,” continued Faber.

“I am honored to chair this Board. We will continue to support and advise Baldrige Foundation President and CEO Al Faber as he expertly fulfills the expectations of the Board with the support of his excellent staff,” concluded Dr. Eggleston.

Attachment

Mark Wayda, Ph.D. Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award 202-559-9195 mwayda@baldrigefoundation.org