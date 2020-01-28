NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva and The Staffing Ninjas (TSN) are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership integrating JobDiva’s industry-leading ATS and TSN’s Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) organization—“the only such organization focused solely on the provision of IT services candidates,” says Nathan Yap, TSN’s CEO.



With technology now playing a business-defining role in recruitment, the JobDiva-TSN partnership will enable new ways to access skilled labor through innovation and training.

Leading RPO organizations such as PSG Global Solutions, and leading ORS (Offshore Recruitment Services) organizations such as IMS People, utilize JobDiva in servicing their staffing clients. This helps such clients consistently deliver innovative and exceptional staffing services.

JobDiva’s leadership is proud to add an innovator and performer of TSN’s stature to JobDiva’s ever-expanding partner network of 150+ integrations and partnerships. As JobDiva and TSN deepen their relationship, they anticipate uncovering new ways to rapidly and efficiently deliver high-quality IT Staffing.

“At JobDiva, we prize innovation and forward thinking. We always strive to push the envelope. In this sense, TSN is the perfect partner for us,” said Gus Samra, JobDiva’s Chief Revenue Officer. “TSN are powerful doers-and-makers in the RPO space, and we look forward to seeing our mutual clients reap the benefits of this partnership.”

“With margins being squeezed and wages for tech talent rising in today’s competitive landscape, TSN takes pride in being laser-focused on driving ROI for our IT staffing clients,” said Nathan Yap. “Partnering with JobDiva was a no-brainer. Their industry-leading platform and automation capabilities have enabled our recruiters to be more efficient in placing candidates and ultimately delivering value to our end clients.”

JobDiva is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the staffing and recruitment industry.

The Staffing Ninjas (TSN) is the only RPO focused solely on the IT staffing industry. Because of this specialization, and in combination with an intensive 6-week technical recruiter training program, TSN has built a reputation for delivering industry-leading ROI for their IT staffing clients.

Contact:

Alec Niedenthal

Lead Copywriter, JobDiva

212-384-6508

Alec.niedenthal@jobdiva.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/719ba036-1b7e-48d7-a6d5-40a9dd767b9d