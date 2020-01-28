PRESS RELEASE 28/01/2020

COMMUNICATION OF RENAULT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Appointment of Mr. Luca de Meo as Chief Executive Officer of Renault

Appointment of Mrs. Clotilde Delbos as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Renault

Boulogne-Billancourt, January 28th, 2020 – Following the selection process led by the Governance and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors, meeting today under the chairmanship of Mr. Jean-Dominique Senard, made the decision to appoint Mr. Luca de Meo as Chief Executive Officer of Renault S.A., and Chairman of Renault s.a.s., effective July 1, 2020.

The Board of Directors considered that Mr. Luca de Meo, through his career, his experience and his success in his previous functions, combines all the qualities to contribute to all aspects of Groupe Renault’s development and transformation.

Mrs. Clotilde Delbos, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Renault S.A. will continue to assume her functions until Mr. Luca de Meo takes office. In addition, the Board of Directors gave a favorable opinion on her appointment to the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Renault S.A., effective July 1, 2020.

The Board expresses its full confidence in the new governance of the Group and wishes the new leaders every success in their mission.

Mr. Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “I am delighted with this new governance, which marks a decisive step for the Group and for the Alliance. Luca de Meo is a great strategist and visionary of a rapidly changing automotive world. His expertise but also his passion for cars make him a real asset for the Group. I also thank Clotilde Delbos who provides interim management of the Group in an exceptional manner. She has demonstrated day after day her commitment and determination in the service of Renault. Together, with the support of a renewed and strengthened executive committee, they will form a high-quality, multi-talented team equal to Renault's ambitions."

Biographies

Born in Italy in Milan in 1967, Luca de Meo graduated in business administration at the Luigi Bocconi Commercial University in Milan.

Luca de Meo began his career at Renault before joining Toyota Europe, then the Fiat Group where he managed the Lancia, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands. He has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive sector.

Luca de Meo joined the Volkswagen Group in 2009 as Marketing Director, both for passenger cars of the Volkswagen brand and for the Volkswagen Group. He then held the position of member of the Board of Directors in charge of Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG in 2012.

He was Chairman of the Executive Committee of SEAT from November 1, 2015 until January 2020 and member of the Supervisory Boards Ducati and Lamborghini, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Volkswagen Group in Italy.

Born in 1967, Clotilde Delbos is graduated of EM Lyon. She began her career in California, then at Price Waterhouse in Paris before joining the Pechiney Group in 1992. She held various positions before becoming Division Financial Director. After Pechiney’s acquisition by Alcan, Clotilde Delbos served as Vice President & Business Finance Director of the Engineered Products Division from 2005 up until it was sold in 2011.

Clotilde Delbos joined Groupe Renault in 2012 as Group Controller. On May 1, 2014, she was appointed Alliance Global Director, Control. On April 25, 2016, she was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe Renault. She also became Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque and is a member of the Groupe Renault Executive Committee.

On October 11, 2019, she was appointed CEO of Renault for an interim period and remains Chief Financial Officer of Groupe Renault and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque.

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.9 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2018, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.

To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

