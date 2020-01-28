NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global voice assistant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 5,843.8 million by 2024. Globally, voice assistant industry players are leveraging market growth through product partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion. For example, in November 2018, Microsoft Corporation acquired XOXCO Inc., in order to enhance its approach of democratizing AI development, dialog and conversation, and integration of conversational experiences.



BFSI category held largest share in the voice assistant market in 2018

Based on vertical, the voice assistant market is segmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, automotive, and others. Among these segments, BFSI category held the largest share in the market in 2018. The is attributed to the high demand for financial institutes with AI-powered voice assistants to increase customer experience and inclined towards digitalization.

However, healthcare industry is anticipated to witness fastest growth in the market during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of internet of things (IoT), growing focus on patients’ engagement, and growing number of chronic disorders.

Explore key industry insights in 93 tables and 55 figures from the 181 pages of report, “Global Voice Assistant Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Component (Solutions, Services [Professional, Managed]), by Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), by Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Speech Recognition, Voice Recognition, Text-to-Speech Recognition), by Application (Messenger Bots, Websites, Contact Centers, Others), by End User (SMEs, Large Enterprises, Individuals)”

Based on end user, the voice assistant market is segmented into SMEs, large enterprises, and individuals. Among these segments, large enterprises category held the largest share in the market in 2018. The is attributed to the early shift of enterprises toward automation and need to manage huge amount of data in less time.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in voice assistant market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of established players in the U.S., increasing number of investments related to adoption of AI, increasing preference for automated work operations in contact centers, huge investment on IT, and increasing adoption of emerging technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global voice assistant market are IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Orange SA, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the components, solutions category held larger share in the market in 2018. However, service category is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period.

Of all the vertical, healthcare category is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period.

Of all the deployment, on-premises category held the larger share in the voice assistant market in 2018.

Among all the technologies, the NLP category is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period.

Among all the applications, the contact centers category is anticipated to witness fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

Among all the end users, the large enterprises category held the largest share in the market in 2018.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global voice assistant market on the basis of component, deployment, vertical, technology, application, end user, and region.

Global Voice Assistant Market Coverage

Component Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Solutions

Services Professional Managed



Deployment Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Vertical Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Technology Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Speech Recognition

Voice Recognition

Text-to-Speech Recognition

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Messenger Bots

Websites

Contact Centers

Others

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Small- and Medium- Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Individuals

Geographical Segmentation

Voice Assistant Market by Region

North America

By Component

By Deployment

By Vertical

By Technology

By Application

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Component

By Deployment

By Vertical

By Technology

By Application

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Ireland, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Component

By Deployment

By Vertical

By Technology

By Application

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Component

By Deployment

By Vertical

By Technology

By Application

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

