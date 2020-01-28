Miami, Florida, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Collar Crimes are on the rise in the U.S., and according to statistics, there has been no household or business in the U.S. that does not face the threat of financial fraud. In recent years the estimations show that over 35% of all companies and over 20% to 28% of all households have fallen victim to white-collar crime. The impact of these financial crimes not only hit the public but also bring a massive loss to the economy. According to the reports released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), these crimes cost the country a staggering amount of over $300 billion every year.





What is White Collar Crime and Financial Fraud?





Unlike regular crimes such as robbery or theft where the perpetrators are criminals and robbers, white-collar crime is an illegal activity where the criminals are not concealing themselves. These are people who may hold prominent occupational statuses such as executives, managers, entrepreneurs, professionals, or semi-professionals. Since these people have access to financial information, support of their company names, and ability to reach out to ordinary people, they use their status and education as leverage to fool people or to involve themselves in fraudulent activities at a corporate level.





White-collar crimes and financial frauds have no particular facet, and it can be a sales agent selling you a fraud policy or stock swindlers, causing companies significant losses. Although the people who indulge in these crimes are con men, they hold accredited education and authorization to deal with companies or the public. Thus it becomes challenging to spot these frauds. These are not new crimes as white-collar frauds are on-going for decades now.





Victims of White-collar Crime and Fraud





Unfortunately, most households fell victim to these crimes. Where the companies have the means and understanding to recover or prevent such frauds, ordinary houses lack this power and reach to defend themselves. In the U.S., the most common types of scams that people fell for include mortgage frauds, insurance scams, bank hoaxes, and other financial institutions frauds. The corporate sector has to deal with frauds that include money laundering, corporate fraud, commodities fraud, and fraud in contracts.





