FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery First Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance abuse treatment services in Florida, has been authorized by the state to offer a treatment program for healthcare professionals struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions. To be selected, Recovery First had to meet key qualifications, including having a medical team with extensive experience working with impaired healthcare professionals, such as doctors, pharmacists, dentists and nurses among others.



The treatment team at Recovery First consists of licensed mental health professionals, master’s-level clinicians, certified addiction professionals, advanced practice nurses and other highly skilled professionals. They work alongside Dr. Richard Seely, Dr. Charles Smith and Dr. Linda Dolin, and have a combined 50 years of experience treating impaired healthcare professionals.

Dr. Seely, Recovery First’s medical director, has treated impaired professionals for more than 30 years. Having navigated the impaired professionals program himself, Dr. Seely has a unique understanding of the care that must be provided to maintain sobriety and to have a successful career after treatment. Dr. Seely has more than 31 years in recovery.

After achieving recovery, Dr. Smith, Recovery First’s addictionologist, has dedicated his career to assisting others who struggle with addiction. Dr. Smith has an intricate knowledge of treatment for healthcare professionals, including monitoring programs. Dr. Dolin is the facility’s internal medicine doctor, and provides mind-body treatment in conjunction with psychiatric care.

In addition to addressing substance use, patients also receive education on the neurobiology of addiction and work with addiction professionals to develop a re-entry plan to transition back to their respective profession.

“It is a privilege to receive this distinction from the state, as it speaks to the quality of our doctors, integrated treatment team, and the care we provide,” said Denise O’Connell, CEO at Recovery First. “We’re also honored to treat healthcare professionals throughout the state who may be struggling with the disease of addiction. We know that healthcare professionals face unique challenges because of their profession. With treatment they can go on to have successful careers and continue to be of service to their patients.”

About Recovery First Treatment Center

Recovery First Treatment Center is part of the American Addiction Centers family of treatment centers. We treat patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.RecoveryFirst.org or follow us on Twitter.

Contact: Maz Rodriguez, Sr. Public Relations Specialist Office: 615-727-8392 Cell: 615-335-0893