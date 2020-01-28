New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Lactoferrin market was valued at USD 189.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 329.7 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Iron deficiency and diarrhea are two of the most significant issues for global health. Iron deficiency anemia is the most common nutritional deficiency in the world, affecting nearly 25% of the world population (UNICEF/WHO 1999). The prevalence of iron deficiency in developing countries is illustrated by comparison with other deficiencies: iron deficiency affects 3.5 billion people, while vitamin A and iodine deficiency affect 0.3 billion people and 0.8 billion people, respectively.

The prevalence is highest among young children and women of childbearing age (particularly pregnant women). It is estimated that national productivity levels could be raised as much as 20% by correcting iron deficiency in developing countries. High-value proteins like lactoferrin are only found at low concentrations in milk, but because of its antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, lactoferrin is of great value for human health and are thus recommended for people suffering from iron-deficiency.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most common skin condition in the country, affecting over 50 million Americans every year. Treatments for acne include a wide range of ingredients and methods of delivery, but ongoing research suggests that lactoferrin may help to effectively treat acne. Through its iron-regulating role, lactoferrin essentially gets rid of the main food source for pathogens, including P. acnes. By starving P. acnes, lactoferrin can help to neutralize one of the main contributors to acne. Lactoferrin also offers anti-inflammatory properties. Soothing inflammation can help to keep larger zits and cysts from ever forming.

Lactoferrin also helps to heal wounds by stimulating connective tissue and epidermal cells to regenerate skin cells, all of which contributes to healing acne lesions. Moreover, there is increasing evidence for neuroprotective effects of lactoferrin. These include neuronal cell proliferation, differentiation, migration, and synaptic connections that are processes of critical importance in the development of cognitive functions. Due to its multiple functions, lactoferrin has been used in clinical trials and industrial applications. One of the first applications of lactoferrin was in infant formulas, which is currently the largest application segment of this ingredient.

Also, studies have shown that lactoferrin presents protection against aging and neurodegeneration by modulating processes involved in oxidative stress response, protein homeostasis, synaptic function, and xenobiotic metabolism. Lactoferrin has also been shown to stimulate the immune system and, finally, upregulate genes that improve reproductive status and energy metabolism.

Rising demand of lactoferrin in sports and infant nutrition, increasing prevalence of skin disorders, and increase in iron-defeciency syndromes across the world are factors propelling the growth of the global Lactoferrin market. News products being launched by manufacturers, and companies investing in plant expansion are expected to supplement growth. However High ingredient development costs and stringent government regulations are factors hindering the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Bovine milk is by far the largest source from which lactoferrin is derived for human consumption. Other mammalian species from which lactoferrin is extracted include pigs, and rodents from the family Muridae.

Transgenic rice is also being grown which expresses lactoferrin, and from which the ingredient could be easily extracted

In 2019, Freedom Foods of Australia announced plans to start production of lactoferrin from its new plant based in Shepparton. The firm is active in the infant formulation production, functional foods and beverages sector

The rising prevalence of target diseases including iron deficiency is a cause of concern for governments. Thus, these has been a significant demand for products which seek to alleviate these issues. Lactoferrin induced functional foods and beverages are expected to be in high demand due to these concerns. This is expected to drive growth of this market during the forecast period.

Europe is dominating the market, with the highest market share of 30.% in 2018. Germany contributed the largest revenue share to the European Lactoferrin market. The Netherlands is also a significant contributor to this market due to the country’s large dairy sector

Anti-oxidant and anti-microbial properties of the ingredient have helped lactoferrin to be an ingredient for choice in infant formulations and functional foods

Some of the key market players for this market are Metagenics, Inc., Pharming Group NV, Westland Cooperative Dairy Co., Ltd, Synlait Milk Ltd., Ingredia SA, MP Biomedicals, Tatura Milk Industries Ltd, Glanbia PLC, APS BioGroup, and ProHealth.

