Horsham, PA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horsham, PA (January 28, 2020) — Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, was honored with eight Gold Awards by The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) at The Nationals Awards Gala in Las Vegas on January 21, 2020. The Nationals is the organization’s largest and most prestigious awards competition for new home sales and marketing. Presented by the National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC), a council of the NAHB, along with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, The Nationals honors the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity, and endurance.

Toll Brothers was honored with Gold Awards in the following categories:

Sales Professional of the Year

Mahtty Kowalik, Pacifica San Juan, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Sales Team of the Year

Alta Vista at Orchard Hills, Irvine, CA

Graig Lee, Mike Lucewicz, Brittney Threestar, Erum Ahmed, Tiffany Caricchio & Melody Simec

Best Social Media Campaign

Obsession Campaign (National)

Toll Brothers In-House Agency

Best Landscape of a Model

Boulder Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $500,000 to $700,000

Shadow Point – Solstice Elite, Las Vegas, NV

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $700,000 to $850,000

Southshore – Orion, Aurora, CO

Best Single Family Detached Model Home 3,001 to 3,500 Sq. Ft.

Canyon Point – Ashton, Lehi UT

Best Single Family Detached Model Home Over 4,000 Sq. Ft.

Toll Brothers at Rolling Hills Country Club – Fairway, Rolling Hills Estates, CA

In addition to its eight Gold Award honors, Toll Brothers also received 35 Silver Award honors across a variety of categories, from its stellar sales professionals and presentation centers, to its presence in the digital realm, to national brand marketing, to the homes and communities themselves.

During a three-day judging process, Gold Award winners are selected by a panel of seven industry professionals from across the country. Winners are selected from the Silver Award finalists, which represent the top vote recipients in each category. Gold Award winners were announced during the Nationals Gala in Las Vegas on January 21, 2020 in conjunction with the International Builders Show.

Below is a complete list of the Silver Awards Toll Brothers received this year:

Online Sales Counselor of the Year

Lyndsey Comment, Ashburn, VA

Best 30-60 Second Commercial

“Lights” – Obsession Campaign (National)

Toll Brothers In-House Agency

Best Video – Long Format

Woodson’s Reserve, Houston, TX

Best Lifestyle Program for a Community

Travisso, Leander, TX

Best Design Center

New Jersey Design Studio, Dayton, NJ

Best Landscape of a Model

Ocean Hills at Pacifica San Juan – Altamonte Model, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Oakcrest at Whitney Ranch – Newcastle Model, Rocklin, CA

Oakcrest at Whitney Ranch – Lincoln Model, Rocklin, CA

Best Landscape of a Community

Estancia at Yorba Linda, Yorba Linda, CA

Altair, Irvine, CA

Ocean Hills at Pacifica San Juan, San Juan Capistrano, CA

McGraw Square at Queen Anne, Seattle, WA

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $300,000 to $500,000

Toll Brothers at Inspirada: Marin Collection – Hillcrest, Henderson, NV

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $500,000 to $700,000

Diamond Crest Brighton, Reno, NV

Toll Brothers at Inspirada: Vistamar Collection – Saguaro, Henderson, NV

North Hill, Thornton, CO

Candelas, Arvada, CO

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $700,000 to $850,000

Fentons Corner – Radford, Doylestown, PA

The Timbers, Parker, CO

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $850,000 to $1 Million

Toll Brothers at Thompson Woods – Eugene, Portland, OR

Oakcrest at Whitney Ranch – Lincoln, Rocklin, CA

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced Over $1 Million

Bella Vista – Cielo, Irvine, CA

Ocean Hills at Pacifica San Juan – Altamonte, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Best Single Family Detached Model Home 2,000 to 2,500 Sq. Ft.

Shadow Point – Horizon, Las Vegas, NV

Best Single Family Detached Model Home 3,001 to 3,500 Sq. Ft.

Toll Brothers at Turf Valley, Ellicott City, MD

Borello Ranch Estates – Bellina, Morgan Hill, CA

Best Single Family Detached Model Home 3,501 to 4,000 Sq. Ft.

Boulder Ranch – Munari, Scottsdale, AZ

Whitewing at Whisper Ranch – Colton, Queen Creek, AZ

Best Single Family Detached Model Home Over 4,000 Sq. Ft.

Canyon Point – Evans, Lehi, UT

Ocean Hills at Pacifica San Juan – Altamonte, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Ocean Hills at Pacifica San Juan – Vera Cruz Elite, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Palomar at Pacific Highlands Ranch – Savenza, San Diego, CA

Multifamily Community of the Year

McGraw Square at Queen Anne, Seattle, WA

Detached Community of the Year

Toll Brothers at Rolling Hills Country Club, Rolling Hills Estates, CA

Ocean Hills at Pacifica San Juan, San Juan Capistrano, CA

To learn more about our Gold and Silver Award-winning homes and communities, and Toll Brothers, visit TollBrothers.com.

Started in 1982 as the Institute of Residential Marketing, The Nationals award program continues to recognize superior new home sales and marketing achievements.

With 61 categories across various disciplines of the new home industry, the awards honor excellence in product and community design, advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.

Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 23 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

In 2020, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in the FORTUNE Magazine survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies*, the sixth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company sponsors the Toll Brothers – Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

*From FORTUNE. © 2020 FORTUNE Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Christine Sciarrotta Toll Brothers 215-938-8343 csciarrotta@tollbrothers.com