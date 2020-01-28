VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by The Association for Mineral Exploration, please note in the third paragraph of the release, the quote belongs to Dale Mah, not David Gale as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

The Association for Mineral Exploration’s 2020 Roundup conference concluded on Thursday, January 23, closing out a week of cross-industry collaboration, exciting announcements, and innovative programming from the industry’s leading voices. This included new data released by Geoscience BC with the potential of driving mineral exploration investment on northern Vancouver Island, as well as insights into the new UNDRIP legislation and applications for BC’s mineral exploration and mining industry.



Held at the Vancouver Convention Centre East on the shared traditional territory of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh peoples, the 37th annual conference brought together more than 6,000 delegates from 38 countries, representing industry, government, First Nations, investors, and suppliers. With the core theme of “Lens on Discovery” and an eye on the newest trends, Roundup 2020 focused on showcasing projects that represent the passion, skill, and innovation of BC’s modern mineral exploration industry.

“Now in its 37th year, AME’s Mineral Roundup continues to bring together our industry’s thought leaders and stakeholders to share their successes, challenges, and lessons learned in an open and collaborative format,” said AME Roundup Organizing Committee Chair Dale Mah. “A special thanks to our sponsors, exhibitors, delegates, speakers, and volunteers whose support and commitment is integral to the continued success of our flagship event.”

Highlights from the 2020 Mineral Exploration Roundup include:

The 2020 theme session, Seeing the Unseeable, offered attendees insight into new methods of exploring for ore deposits, including new ways to see deposits from their cryptic surface expressions, to ensure improved drilling success.

Release of new geophysical survey data from Geoscience BC’s Vancouver Island North Regional Project. This data is guiding the search for mineral exploration deposits on Northern Vancouver Island and is expected to renew mineral exploration interest and investment in the area.

Several announcements made by the Government of the Northwest Territories in support of resource development and exploration, including the launch of regional mineral development strategies by the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and the Gwich’in Tribal Council to encourage mineral exploration in their regions.

Insights into what the new UNDRIP legislation may mean for BC’s mineral exploration and development industry from a panel of experts including Doug Caul, Deputy Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, and Celeste Haldane, BC Treaty Chief Commissioner.

Attendance from federal, provincial, and municipal leaders including Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources Canada; Michelle Mungall, former Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources; Caroline Cochrane, Premier of the Northwest Territories; and Scott Fraser, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

“Through Roundup, AME is proud to offer a space that cultivates dialogue and collaboration for the long-term benefit of BC’s modern mineral exploration industry,” said AME President and CEO Kendra Johnston. “Roundup continues to serve as a driving force for exploration in Western Canada and we value the opportunity to bring members and delegates together around the key issues that are affecting our industry today. We recognize that Roundup takes place on the unceded territories of the Coast Salish people and are grateful for the opportunity to convene our meetings here. We also acknowledge the ongoing support of our patron sponsor Teck Resources Limited for its commitment to AME and our industry.”

AME’s Roundup conference will return to the Vancouver Convention Centre East under the sails of Canada Place from January 18 to 21, 2021. To stay up-to-date on conference details visit roundup.amebc.ca and follow @AME_BC on Twitter, @Association.for.Mineral.Exploration on Facebook, and @bcminex on Instagram with the hashtag #AMERoundup for regular updates.

About AME:

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates, protects, and promotes the interests of thousands of members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and throughout the world. AME encourages a safe, economically strong, and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events, and tools to support its membership.

About AME Roundup:

AME’s Mineral Exploration Roundup conference is the premier event for the mineral exploration industry in British Columbia. Held annually in Vancouver, Roundup attracts more than 6,000 people from around the world representing all facets of the mineral exploration industry including academics, prospectors, geologists, investors, and suppliers. Roundup provides delegates the opportunity to learn about more than 100 projects and prospects located in 15 countries across six continents.

