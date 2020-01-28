RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 25th was a celebratory day for CarolinaEast Medical Center as an official Ribbon Cutting marked the opening of the new SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Hundreds of guests and supporters from the medical community, local leaders and partners, and SECU Foundation representatives were on hand for the event. The opening of the three-story cancer facility brings exciting news to residents in the coastal Carolina region – expanded patient care, treatment options, and prevention programs close to home. The member-funded SECU Foundation first announced its support for the initiative in 2017, providing a $3.5 million grant to assist CarolinaEast Foundation with construction efforts.



Jo Anne Sanford, Chair of the SECU Foundation Board of Directors, spoke briefly during the event on behalf of State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) members. She remarked, “The collaboration and perseverance of CarolinaEast Health System representatives and the medical community, along with the many partners and donors, have helped make this beautiful facility a reality. You recognized the growing need for comprehensive cancer care in this region and your commitment to action, despite any obstacles encountered, carried you to the finish line. SECU members share your strong commitment for the health of the people and communities of our state, which is exemplified through the Foundation’s grant for this initiative.”

CarolinaEast Health System’s unique partnership with UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill will enable the Cancer Center to provide comprehensive care at a much higher level than previously offered and will limit the number of patients who must transfer to neighboring institutions for specialized treatment. Reports from CarolinaEast Medical Center show that four of the top twelve North Carolina counties with the highest incidence rates for cancer directly border Craven County.

“This is a milestone day in the history of CarolinaEast Health System, New Bern, Craven County, and the entire coastal Carolina region as we are seeing our first patients in the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center. This has truly been a team effort, as seen through our over 800 community donors providing over $10 million. I believe that speaks highly to the people here and the type of community that we live in,” said Ray Leggett, President and CEO of CarolinaEast Health System.

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

