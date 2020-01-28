New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Krill oil market was valued at USD 352.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 843.3 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.3%. The increasing awareness among consumers of the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids is a crucial factor for the growth of the krill oil market. Among the regions, China occupied around 1/3rd of the infant formula market in 2016-17, with imported infant formula valued at about USD 2.5 billion annually.
The demand for infant milk formula is also expected to grow at a rate of 10%. There is a rising demand for special/premium infant formula products. EPA and DHA are essential for infant brain development and immunity strength. DHA has well-established legal strains for incorporation into infant formula products in different regulations and WHO recommendations. Thus, infant formula holds the major market share for omega-3 consumer products in China.
Krill Oil is derived from small organisms named krill that are small red-colored crustaceans, similar to shrimp, that flourish in extremely cold waters and are mostly found near the Antarctic Ocean. Their survival in such an indifferent environment is attributable to the organism having a high content of long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LCPFAs), including docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) attached to their cell membranes via phospholipids (primarily phosphatidylcholine). This structure provides optimum membrane fluidity in cold temperatures and an ideal source of omega-3 fatty acids.
There has been a recent growth in the consumption of krill oil among the consumers in developed regions such as Europe and North America due to the rising awareness of the importance of omega-3 fatty acids, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) in daily nutritional requirements, which KO provides. The European region accounts for the largest market share of the global krill oil market. Moreover, the German KO market is projected to witness positive growth owing to increasing awareness about fatty acid deficiencies in the region.
The German population as a whole does not obtain enough amounts of EPA and DHA owing to the low consumption of particular food products such as fish in the country. However, product innovation and the introduction of krill oil in different product forms are expected to fuel its growth over the coming years. The changing consumer habits and growing knowledge about omega 3 products are likely to drive the demand for this product in this country.
