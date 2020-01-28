Exceeded Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Revised Guidance

2019 Net Income from Continuing Operations of $4.5 Million Compared to 2018 Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $7.8 Million

Reduction of Quarterly Cash Distribution to Re-allocate Capital and Provide Financial Flexibility

2020 Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $0.2 Million and $117.1 Million, Respectively

KILGORE, Texas, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (Nasdaq:MMLP) (the "Partnership”) announced today its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

Ruben Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership said, "In the fourth quarter, the Partnership generated strong cash flow resulting in net income of $6.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $35.5 million compared to our revised guidance of $3.2 million and $32.1 million, respectively. Distributable cash flow was $20.7 million, resulting in a 2.11 times distribution coverage ratio for the quarter. For the full year 2019, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $108.3 million, exceeding revised guidance by $3.4 million. Total distributable cash flow was $51.5 million resulting in a distribution coverage ratio of 1.05 times for full year 2019.

"Despite the positive quarter and the strategic actions taken over the last eighteen months to strengthen our balance sheet and reduce leverage, we believe more is required. While our efforts have resulted in an adjusted leverage ratio of 4.69 times and distribution coverage ratio of 1.05 times at year-end 2019, we are still above our stated goals for both ratios. In order to be competitive in today’s capital markets, adjusted leverage of below 4.00 times and a distribution coverage ratio of above 1.30 times is required. To provide further financial flexibility, we are resetting our annual distribution to $0.25 per unit. The Partnership will retain approximately $28.9 million annually, due to the distribution reduction, which along with estimated 2020 positive cash flow will be used for further debt reduction and future high return investment opportunities at our Beaumont and Corpus Christi facilities.

"Expanding on the fourth quarter of 2019, the majority of the excess over revised guidance was in the Sulfur Services segment due to stronger margins within the fertilizer business. In addition, I’m happy to report that after eight months of downtime our Neches terminal is fully operational, as replacement of the ship-loader was completed ahead of schedule enabling us to service our customers under their current contract terms. In the Natural Gas Liquids segment, the butane optimization business returned to historical seasonal price differentials, rebounding from the anomaly of last winter’s refinery blending season. Within the Transportation segment, marine services continued to profit from increasing day rates coupled with high utilization, while land transportation performed slightly under revised guidance.

"Moving to 2020 guidance, we estimate net income of $0.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $117.1 million, with the majority of cash flow generated by fee based services. Our maintenance capital expenditures are forecasted to be $17.4 million, resulting in distributable cash flow of $49.6 million."

Net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2019 was $6.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 of $1.6 million. Net income from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $4.5 million compared to a net loss of $7.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2019 was $35.5 million compared to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2018 of $25.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $108.3 million compared to adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $107.2 million.

Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $20.7 million compared to distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $8.3 million. Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $41.8 million compared to distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $36.1 million.

Net income from discontinued operations for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $0.0 million compared to net income from discontinued operations for the three months ended December 31, 2018 of $1.0 million. The Partnership had a net loss from discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $179.5 million, which includes a non-cash charge related to the disposition of its natural gas storage assets of $178.8 million. Net income from discontinued operations was $63.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, which includes a non-cash gain related to the disposition of its West Texas LPG Pipeline Limited Partnership interests of $48.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.0 million compared to adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $6.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $10.7 million compared to adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $34.7 million.

Distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.0 million compared to distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $6.0 million. Distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $9.8 million compared to distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $32.7 million.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $241.9 million compared to $267.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $847.1 million compared to $1,020.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

As discussed above, the Partnership announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.0625 per unit, or $0.25 per unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The distribution is payable on February 14, 2020 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 6, 2020.

Distributable cash flow from continuing operations, distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are non-GAAP financial measures which are explained in greater detail below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The Partnership has also included below a table entitled "Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and Distributable Cash Flow" in order to show the components of these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measurement.

Included with this press release are the Partnership's consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019 and certain prior periods. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K, to be filed with the SEC on February 14, 2020.

An earnings summary accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a822e5d3-d871-4794-b55d-b5d683ff00fb.

2020 Guidance

The Partnership will discuss 2020 guidance during the investors’ conference call scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Details of the conference call are below. A 2020 guidance presentation accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e56b303f-5381-4f1c-9bc6-299a834b86ff.

Investors' Conference Call

An investors conference call to review the fourth quarter results will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available by calling (877) 878-2695. For a limited time, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (855) 859-2056. The conference ID is 9235509. An archive of the replay will be on Martin Midstream Partners’ website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution and transportation services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnership's outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Partnership's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnership's annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Partnership's management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to analyze its performance. These include: (1) net income before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), (2) adjusted EBITDA and (3) distributable cash flow. The Partnership's management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and the ability to generate and distribute cash flow, and as key components of its internal financial reporting. The Partnership's management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations, and Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations. Certain items excluded from EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity's financial performance, such as cost of capital and historical costs of depreciable assets. The Partnership has included information concerning EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations because it provides investors and management with additional information to better understand the following: financial performance of the Partnership's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the Partnership's operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other similarly situated entities; and the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects. The Partnership's method of computing adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities. The economic substance behind the Partnership's use of adjusted EBITDA is to measure the ability of the Partnership's assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness and make distributions to its unitholders.

Distributable Cash Flow and Distributable Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations. Distributable cash flow is a significant performance measure used by the Partnership's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to compare basic cash flows generated by the Partnership to the cash distributions it expects to pay unitholders. Distributable cash flow is also an important financial measure for the Partnership's unitholders since it serves as an indicator of the Partnership's success in providing a cash return on investment. Specifically, this financial measure indicates to investors whether or not the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain or support an increase in its quarterly distribution rates. Distributable cash flow is also a quantitative standard used throughout the investment community with respect to publicly-traded partnerships because the value of a unit of such an entity is generally determined by the unit's yield, which in turn is based on the amount of cash distributions the entity pays to a unitholder.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, distributable cash flow, and distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Partnership's method of computing these measures may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities.

Additional information concerning the Partnership is available on the Partnership's website at www.MMLP.com or by contacting:

Sharon Taylor - Head of Investor Relations

(877) 256-6644

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash $ 2,856 $ 300 Trade and accrued accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $532 and $576, respectively 87,254 83,488 Product exchange receivables — 166 Inventories 62,540 84,265 Due from affiliates 17,829 18,845 Fair value of derivatives — 4 Other current assets 5,833 5,889 Assets held for sale 5,052 5,652 Current assets - Natural Gas Storage Assets — 9,428 Total current assets 181,364 208,037 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 884,728 886,435 Accumulated depreciation (467,531 ) (438,602 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 417,197 447,833 Goodwill 17,705 17,785 Right-of-use assets 23,901 — Deferred income taxes, net 23,422 — Intangibles and other assets, net 3,567 4,584 Non current assets - Natural Gas Storage Assets — 395,389 $ 667,156 $ 1,073,628 Liabilities and Partners’ Capital Current portion of finance lease obligations $ 6,758 $ 5,409 Trade and other accounts payable 64,802 64,041 Product exchange payables 4,322 12,103 Due to affiliates 1,470 2,133 Income taxes payable 472 445 Fair value of derivatives 667 — Other accrued liabilities 28,789 24,380 Current liabilities - Natural Gas Storage Assets — 3,240 Total current liabilities 107,280 111,751 Long-term debt, net 569,788 656,459 Finance lease obligations 717 6,272 Operating lease liabilities 16,656 — Other long-term obligations 8,911 10,045 Non current liabilities - Natural Gas Storage Assets — 669 Total liabilities 703,352 785,196 Commitments and contingencies Partners’ capital (deficit) (36,196 ) 288,432 Total partners’ capital (deficit) (36,196 ) 288,432 $ 667,156 $ 1,073,628

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2020.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Revenues: Terminalling and storage * $ 87,397 $ 96,204 $ 99,643 Transportation * 159,622 150,121 135,350 Sulfur services 11,434 11,148 10,952 Product sales: * Natural gas liquids 366,502 496,007 473,317 Sulfur services 99,906 121,388 123,732 Terminalling and storage 122,257 145,236 130,392 588,665 762,631 727,441 Total revenues 847,118 1,020,104 973,386 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization) Natural gas liquids * 325,376 449,103 406,388 Sulfur services * 65,893 83,641 76,119 Terminalling and storage * 101,526 126,562 112,168 492,795 659,306 594,675 Expenses: Operating expenses * 209,313 216,182 228,778 Selling, general and administrative * 41,433 39,116 39,080 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 2,225 Depreciation and amortization 60,060 61,484 65,108 Total costs and expenses 803,601 976,088 929,866 Other operating income, net 14,587 1,041 2,096 Operating income 58,104 45,057 45,616 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (51,690 ) (52,349 ) (47,770 ) Other, net 6 38 1,129 Total other income (expense) (51,684 ) (52,311 ) (46,641 ) Net income (loss) before taxes 6,420 (7,254 ) (1,025 ) Income tax expense (1,900 ) (577 ) (158 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 4,520 (7,831 ) (1,183 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (179,466 ) 63,486 21,099 Net income (loss) (174,946 ) 55,655 19,916 Less general partner's interest in net (income) loss 3,499 (882 ) (343 ) Less pre-acquisition income allocated to the general partner — (11,550 ) (2,781 ) Less income allocable to unvested restricted units (41 ) (28 ) (42 ) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ (171,488 ) $ 43,195 $ 16,750

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2020.

*Related Party Transactions Shown Below

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) *Related Party Transactions Included Above

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Revenues: Terminalling and storage $ 71,733 $ 79,137 $ 82,142 Transportation 24,243 27,588 29,807 Natural gas liquids — — 122 Product sales 931 1,297 3,497 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization) Transportation 61,376 62,965 63,487 Natural gas liquids — — 4,354 Sulfur services 10,765 10,641 9,345 Terminalling and storage 23,859 24,613 16,672 Expenses: Operating expenses 88,194 90,878 95,546 Selling, general and administrative 32,622 26,441 26,393

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2020.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Allocation of net income (loss) attributable to: Limited partner interest: Continuing operations $ 4,430 $ (18,982 ) $ (3,875 ) Discontinued operations (175,918 ) 62,177 20,625 $ (171,488 ) $ 43,195 $ 16,750 General partner interest: Continuing operations $ 91 $ (387 ) $ (79 ) Discontinued operations (3,590 ) 1,269 422 $ (3,499 ) $ 882 $ 343 Net income (loss) per unit attributable to limited partners: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.11 $ (0.49 ) $ (0.10 ) Discontinued operations (4.55 ) 1.60 0.54 $ (4.44 ) $ 1.11 $ 0.44 Weighted average limited partner units - basic 38,659 38,907 38,102 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.11 $ (0.49 ) $ (0.10 ) Discontinued operations (4.55 ) 1.60 0.54 $ (4.44 ) $ 1.11 $ 0.44 Weighted average limited partner units - diluted 38,659 38,923 38,165

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2020.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CAPITAL

(Dollars in thousands) Partners’ Capital Parent Net

Common General

Partner Investment Units Amount Amount Total Balances – December 31, 2016 $ 19,054 35,452,062 $ 304,594 $ 7,412 $ 331,060 Net income 2,781 — 16,792 343 19,916 Issuance of common units, net — 2,990,000 51,056 — 51,056 Issuance of restricted units — 12,000 — — — Forfeiture of restricted units — (9,250 ) — — — General partner contribution — — — 1,098 1,098 Cash distributions — — (75,399 ) (1,539 ) (76,938 ) Deemed contribution from Martin Resource Management Corporation 2,405 — — — 2,405 Reimbursement of excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets — — 1,125 — 1,125 Excess carrying value of the assets over the purchase price paid by Martin Resource Management — — (7,887 ) — (7,887 ) Unit-based compensation — — 650 — 650 Purchase of treasury units — (200 ) (4 ) — (4 ) Balances – December 31, 2017 24,240 38,444,612 290,927 7,314 322,481 Net income 11,550 — 43,223 882 55,655 Issuance of common units, net — — (118 ) — (118 ) Issuance of time-based restricted units — 315,500 — — — Issuance of performance-based restricted units 317,925 — Forfeiture of restricted units — (27,000 ) — — — Cash distributions — — (76,872 ) (1,569 ) (78,441 ) Deemed distribution from Martin Resource Management Corporation (12,070 ) — — — (12,070 ) Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets — — (26 ) — (26 ) Unit-based compensation — — 1,224 — 1,224 Purchase of treasury units — (18,800 ) (273 ) — (273 ) Balances – December 31, 2018 23,720 39,032,237 258,085 6,627 288,432 Net loss — — (171,447 ) (3,499 ) (174,946 ) Issuance of common units, net — — (289 ) — (289 ) Issuance of time-based restricted units — 16,944 — — — Forfeiture of restricted units — (154,288 ) — — — Cash distributions — — (48,111 ) (982 ) (49,093 ) Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets — (102,393 ) — (102,393 ) Deferred taxes on acquired assets and liabilities — — 24,781 — 24,781 Unit-based compensation — — 1,424 — 1,424 Purchase of treasury units — (31,504 ) (392 ) — (392 ) Contribution to parent (23,720 ) — — — (23,720 ) Balances – December 31, 2019 $ — 38,863,389 $ (38,342 ) $ 2,146 $ (36,196 )

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2020.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (174,946 ) $ 55,655 $ 19,916 Less: (Income) loss from discontinued operations 179,466 (63,486 ) (21,099 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 4,520 (7,831 ) (1,183 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 60,060 61,484 65,108 Amortization and write-off of deferred debt issue costs 4,041 3,445 2,897 Amortization of premium on notes payable (306 ) (306 ) (306 ) Deferred income taxes 1,360 208 (156 ) Gain on disposition or sale of property, plant, and equipment (13,332 ) (1,041 ) (2,090 ) Impairment of long lived assets — — 2,225 Derivative (income) loss 5,137 (14,024 ) 1,304 Net cash (paid) received for commodity derivatives (4,466 ) 13,948 (5,136 ) Unit-based compensation 1,424 1,224 650 Change in current assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts and other receivables 62 29,085 (29,384 ) Product exchange receivables 166 (137 ) 178 Inventories 21,493 13,370 (14,927 ) Due from affiliates 1,822 5,961 (12,096 ) Other current assets (254 ) 1,485 (1,743 ) Trade and other accounts payable (898 ) (27,321 ) 19,263 Product exchange payables (7,781 ) 555 4,829 Due to affiliates (1,469 ) 99 (5,564 ) Income taxes payable 27 (65 ) (360 ) Other accrued liabilities (3,017 ) (6,636 ) (223 ) Change in other non-current assets and liabilities (543 ) 1,206 2,780 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 68,046 74,709 26,066 Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities 7,769 30,321 43,018 Net cash provided by operating activities 75,815 105,030 69,084 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, and equipment (30,621 ) (35,255 ) (41,932 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (23,720 ) — (19,533 ) Payments for plant turnaround costs (5,677 ) (1,893 ) (1,583 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 20,660 11,483 13,676 Proceeds from involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment 5,031 — — Proceeds from repayment of Note receivable - affiliate — — 15,000 Net cash used in continuing investing activities (34,327 ) (25,665 ) (34,372 ) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities 209,155 173,287 (7,263 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 174,828 147,622 (41,635 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of long-term debt (729,514 ) (559,201 ) (339,224 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 638,000 399,000 341,000 Net proceeds from issuance of common units (289 ) (118 ) 51,056 General partner contributions — — 1,098 Deemed contribution from (distribution to) Martin Resource Management — (12,070 ) 2,405 Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets (102,393 ) (26 ) (7,887 ) Reimbursement of excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets — — 1,125 Purchase of treasury units (392 ) (273 ) (4 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (4,406 ) (1,312 ) (66 ) Cash distributions paid (49,093 ) (78,441 ) (76,938 ) Net cash used in financing activities (248,087 ) (252,441 ) (27,435 ) Net increase in cash 2,556 211 14 Cash at beginning of year 300 89 75 Cash at end of year $ 2,856 $ 300 $ 89

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2020.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day) Terminalling and Storage Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Year Ended

December 31, Percent

2019 2018 Variance Change (In thousands) Revenues: Services $ 93,980 $ 102,514 $ (8,534 ) (8 )% Products 122,333 145,326 (22,993 ) (16 )% Total revenues 216,313 247,840 (31,527 ) (13 )% Cost of products sold 107,081 132,384 (25,303 ) (19 )% Operating expenses 53,279 54,129 (850 ) (2 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,997 5,327 670 13 % Depreciation and amortization 30,952 39,508 (8,556 ) (22 )% 19,004 16,492 2,512 15 % Other operating income (loss), net (1,334 ) 1,328 (2,662 ) (200 )% Operating income $ 17,670 $ 17,820 $ (150 ) (1 )% Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons) 80,000 80,000 — — % Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum BBL per day) 6,500 6,500 — — %





Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 Year Ended

December 31, Percent

2018 2017 Variance Change (In thousands) Revenues: Services $ 102,514 $ 105,703 $ (3,189 ) (3 )% Products 145,326 130,466 14,860 11 % Total revenues 247,840 236,169 11,671 5 % Cost of products sold 132,384 118,832 13,552 11 % Operating expenses 54,129 63,191 (9,062 ) (14 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,327 5,832 (505 ) (9 )% Impairment of long-lived assets — 600 (600 ) (100 )% Depreciation and amortization 39,508 45,160 (5,652 ) (13 )% 16,492 2,554 13,938 546 % Other operating income, net 1,328 751 577 77 % Operating income $ 17,820 $ 3,305 $ 14,515 439 % Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons) 80,000 144,998 (64,998 ) (45 )% Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum BBL per day) 6,500 6,500 — — %





MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day) Transportation Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Year Ended

December 31, Percent

2019 2018 Variance Change (In thousands) Revenues $ 183,740 $ 178,163 $ 5,577 3 % Operating expenses 141,713 146,300 (4,587 ) (3 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,199 6,305 1,894 30 % Depreciation and amortization 15,307 11,003 4,304 39 % 18,521 14,555 3,966 27 % Other operating income (loss), net (1,691 ) 215 (1,906 ) (887 )% Operating income $ 16,830 $ 14,770 $ 2,060 14 %





Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 Year Ended

December 31, Percent

2018 2017 Variance Change (In thousands) Revenues $ 178,163 $ 164,043 $ 14,120 9 % Operating expenses 146,300 148,331 (2,031 ) (1 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,305 4,807 1,498 31 % Impairment of long lived assets — 1,625 (1,625 ) (100 )% Depreciation and amortization 11,003 9,285 1,718 19 % 14,555 (5 ) 14,560 291,200 % Other operating income, net 215 1,378 (1,163 ) (84 )% Operating income $ 14,770 $ 1,373 $ 13,397 976 %





MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day) Sulfur Services Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Year Ended

December 31, Percent

2019 2018 Variance Change (In thousands) Revenues: Services $ 11,434 $ 11,148 $ 286 3 % Products 99,906 121,388 (21,482 ) (18 )% Total revenues 111,340 132,536 (21,196 ) (16 )% Cost of products sold 71,806 90,780 (18,974 ) (21 )% Operating expenses 10,639 11,618 (979 ) (8 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,784 4,326 458 11 % Depreciation and amortization 11,332 8,485 2,847 34 % 12,779 17,327 (4,548 ) (26 )% Other operating income (loss), net 1,210 (111 ) 1,321 1,190 % Operating income $ 13,989 $ 17,216 $ (3,227 ) (19 )% Sulfur (long tons) 665.0 688.0 (23.0 ) (3 )% Fertilizer (long tons) 260.0 277.0 (17.0 ) (6 )% Sulfur services volumes (long tons) 925.0 965.0 (40.0 ) (4 )%





Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 Year Ended

December 31, Percent

2018 2017 Variance Change (In thousands) Revenues: Services $ 11,148 $ 10,952 $ 196 2 % Products 121,388 123,732 (2,344 ) (2 )% Total revenues 132,536 134,684 (2,148 ) (2 )% Cost of products sold 90,780 82,760 8,020 10 % Operating expenses 11,618 13,783 (2,165 ) (16 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,326 4,136 190 5 % Depreciation and amortization 8,485 8,117 368 5 % 17,327 25,888 (8,561 ) (33 )% Other operating loss, net (111 ) (26 ) (85 ) (327 )% Operating income $ 17,216 $ 25,862 $ (8,646 ) (33 )% Sulfur (long tons) 688.0 807.0 (119.0 ) (15 )% Fertilizer (long tons) 277.0 276.0 1.0 — % Sulfur services volumes (long tons) 965.0 1,083.0 (118.0 ) (11 )%





MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day) Natural Gas Services Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Year Ended

December 31, Percent

2019 2018 Variance Change (In thousands) Products Revenues $ 366,502 $ 496,026 (129,524 ) (26 )% Cost of products sold 341,800 467,550 (125,750 ) (27 )% Operating expenses 6,300 7,107 (807 ) (11 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,739 5,338 (599 ) (11 )% Depreciation and amortization 2,469 2,488 (19 ) (1 )% 11,194 13,543 (2,349 ) (17 )% Other operating income (loss), net 16,402 (391 ) 16,793 4,295 % Operating income $ 27,596 $ 13,152 $ 14,444 110 % NGLs Volumes (barrels) 9,820 10,223 (403 ) (4 )%





Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 Year Ended

December 31, Percent

2018 2017 Variance Change (In thousands) Products Revenues $ 496,026 $ 473,548 22,478 5 % Cost of products sold 467,550 424,610 42,940 10 % Operating expenses 7,107 6,905 202 3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,338 7,072 (1,734 ) (25 )% Depreciation and amortization 2,488 2,546 (58 ) (2 )% 13,543 32,415 (18,872 ) (58 )% Other operating loss, net (391 ) (7 ) (384 ) (5,486 )% Operating income $ 13,152 $ 32,408 $ (19,256 ) (59 )% NGLs Volumes (barrels) 10,223 10,487 (264 ) (3 )%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, which represents EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow.