RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA) declared on Jan. 28, 2020, a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share on the Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable April 6, 2020, to shareholders of record March 16, 2020.



ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 570 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. As of Dec. 31, 2019, BancShares had total assets of $39.82 billion. For more information, visit First Citizens’ Web site at firstcitizens.com.



