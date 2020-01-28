NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the “Company”) announced today the 2019 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.



The January 2, 2019 common share and preferred share distributions are included in the tax allocations for 2019. The January 2, 2020 common and preferred share distributions will be included in the tax allocations for 2020.

The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Common Shares (NYSE: RPT); CUSIP #’s 74971D 101, 751452103 and 751452202

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Gross

Distribution

per Share Total

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital1 Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (Included

in Total Capital

Gain) Section

199A

Dividends2 10/30/2018 12/20/2018 1/2/2019 $0.220000 $0.062499 $0.063553 $0.093948 $0.036901 $0.062499 2/5/2019 3/20/2019 4/1/2019 $0.220000 $0.062499 $0.063553 $0.093948 $0.036901 $0.062499 4/29/2019 6/20/2019 7/1/2019 $0.220000 $0.062499 $0.063553 $0.093948 $0.036901 $0.062499 7/30/2019 9/20/2019 10/1/2019 $0.220000 $0.062499 $0.063553 $0.093948 $0.036901 $0.062499 Total $0.880000 $0.249996 $0.254212 $0.375792 $0.147604 $0.249996 100.0000% 28.40863% 28.88773% 42.70364%

Preferred Shares (NYSE: RPT.PD); CUSIP #’s 74971D 200 and 751452608

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Gross

Distribution

per Share Total

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital1 Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (Included in

Total Capital

Gain) Section

199A

Dividends2 10/30/2018 12/20/2018 1/2/2019 $0.906250 $0.362037 $0.000000 $0.544213 $0.213759 $0.362037 2/5/2019 3/20/2019 4/1/2019 $0.906250 $0.362037 $0.000000 $0.544213 $0.213759 $0.362037 4/29/2019 6/20/2019 7/1/2019 $0.906250 $0.362037 $0.000000 $0.544213 $0.213759 $0.362037 7/30/2019 9/20/2019 10/1/2019 $0.906250 $0.362037 $0.000000 $0.544213 $0.213759 $0.362037 Total $3.625000 $1.448148 $0.000000 $2.176852 $0.855036 $1.448148 100.0000% 39.9489% 0.0000% 60.0511%

1 Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment.

2 Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in "Ordinary Dividends".

This information is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV. The amounts indicated on the Form 1099-DIV should be reported on the shareholders' 2019 federal income tax returns. Investors are advised to consult a legal or tax professional about the specific tax treatment of the Company's 2019 distributions.

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 48 shopping centers representing 11.8 million square feet. As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s portfolio was 94.7% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com .

