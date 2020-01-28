MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp.'s (NYSE:FHN) board of directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.15 per share, an increase of 7% from 2019. The dividend is payable April 1, 2020 to the common shareholders of record on March 13, 2020. The increase raises the regular annual common dividend rate from the $0.56 per share declared in 2019 to $0.60 per share.



The board also approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $1,550.00 per share on First Horizon’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ("Series A Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.387500 per Depositary Share (NYSE:FHN PrA), which each represent a 1/4000th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable April 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 26, 2020.

