WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Institutional Services, a division of WSFS Bank, is pleased to be working with Speedboat™, an SDA Solutions LLC Product, to streamline its tax lien business including tax lien and deed investors, portfolio managers, and custodians.



“We’re excited about utilizing Speedboat to streamline our rapidly growing tax lien custodian business unit,” said Lou Geibel, Chief Trust Officer of WSFS Institutional Services. “After reviewing the available options for our business, Speedboat’s ease of use, customization ability, reporting, and data security really stood out to us and is what ultimately made it a great fit.”

This new partnership allows SDA Solutions LLC to further enhance Speedboat™ for the banking sector and provide tax lien custodians with an off-the-shelf software solution previously unavailable in the tax sale industry.

“Bringing on a partner like WSFS Institutional Services is exciting for us, but also extremely beneficial for all of our customers. The security and infrastructure requirements of WSFS Institutional Services, and the banking industry, required us to further enhance data security for everyone on the platform,” said Kiah Hochstetler, SDA Solutions LLC, Founder.

To learn more about WSFS Institutional Services, visit wsfsinstitutionalservices.com.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of December 31, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 126 offices located in Pennsylvania (55), Delaware (49), New Jersey (20), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com .

About Speedboat™

Speedboat™ is a powerful and secure cloud-based solution built specifically for tax lien & deed investors, custodians, and servicers. Combining a workflow management system, redemption calculator, document storage platform and flexible reporting, Speedboat™ enables greater efficiency and increased ROI. To learn more, or to schedule a demo of the Speedboat™ software, please visit http://speedboatsolution.com/ .