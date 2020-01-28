MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2019 fourth quarter net income of $5.9 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $11.7 million, or $2.83 per diluted share for the same period last year, which included a bargain purchase gain of $7.4 million from the Anchor Bancorp Acquisition (“Anchor Acquisition”) in November 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $22.7 million, or $5.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.3 million, or $6.29 per diluted share for last year.



“2019 was a transitional year due to the integration of Anchor Bank and the establishment of 1st Security Bank in new communities as a result of the merger,” stated CEO Joe Adams. “We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors increased and approved our twenty-eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly dividend will be paid on February 19, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2020.”

CFO Matthew Mullet noted, “Our Board of Directors approved another 225,000 annual share repurchase plan as we continue to manage our capital prudently and in a manner which we believe will enhance liquidity and return value for our shareholders.”

2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Highlights

Net income was $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $7.1 million in the previous quarter, and $11.7 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;

Our Board of Directors (“Board”) approved a $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.21, or $0.84 annually;

Our Board approved a share repurchase plan which includes up to 225,000 shares to be repurchased over the next 12 months, depending on market conditions and other factors including the Company’s liquidity requirements;

Net income of $22.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, included $1.8 million of acquisition-related expenses, compared to net income of $24.3 million, which included the $7.4 million bargain purchase gain and $1.4 million of acquisition-related expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018;

Total gross loans increased $25.7 million during the quarter to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.33 billion at both September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018; and

Capital levels at the Bank were 14.6% for total risk-based capital and 11.6% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets increased $18.1 million, or 1.1%, to $1.71 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.69 billion at September 30, 2019, and increased $91.4 million, or 5.6%, from $1.62 billion at December 31, 2018. The quarter over linked quarter increase in total assets was primarily due to increases in loans receivable, net of $25.1 million, securities available-for-sale, at fair value of $20.0 million, and other assets of $3.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in total cash and cash equivalents of $17.1 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) of $10.9 million, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions of $3.4 million. The year over year increase in total assets included increases in securities available-for-sale, at fair value of $28.9 million, loans receivable, net of $23.8 million, loans HFS of $18.5 million, total cash and cash equivalents of $13.0 million, operating lease right-of-use assets of $5.0 million, other assets of $4.7 million, and servicing rights of $1.1 million, partially offset by decreases in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock of $1.8 million and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions of $1.2 million. The year over year increases were primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth.

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent REAL ESTATE LOANS Commercial $ 210,749 15.6 % $ 205,500 15.5 % $ 204,699 15.4 % Construction and development 179,654 13.3 200,720 15.1 247,306 18.7 Home equity 38,167 2.8 36,607 2.8 40,258 3.0 One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 261,539 19.3 253,783 19.1 249,397 18.8 Multi-family 133,930 9.9 122,375 9.2 104,663 7.9 Total real estate loans 824,039 60.9 818,985 61.7 846,323 63.8 CONSUMER LOANS Indirect home improvement 210,653 15.6 200,984 15.2 167,793 12.7 Solar 44,038 3.3 44,254 3.3 44,433 3.3 Marine 67,179 5.0 68,036 5.1 57,822 4.4 Other consumer 4,340 0.3 4,660 0.4 5,425 0.4 Total consumer loans 326,210 24.2 317,934 24.0 275,473 20.8 COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS Commercial and industrial 140,531 10.4 134,104 10.1 138,686 10.4 Warehouse lending 61,112 4.5 55,172 4.2 65,756 5.0 Total commercial business loans 201,643 14.9 189,276 14.3 204,442 15.4 Total loans receivable, gross 1,351,892 100.0 % 1,326,195 100.0 % 1,326,238 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (13,229 ) (12,765 ) (12,349 ) Deferred costs and fees, net (3,272 ) (3,137 ) (2,907 ) Premiums on purchased loans, net 955 995 1,537 Total loans receivable, net $ 1,336,346 $ 1,311,288 $ 1,312,519

Loans receivable, net increased $25.1 million to $1.34 billion at December 31, 2019, from $1.31 billion at September 30, 2019, and increased $23.8 million from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2018. The quarter over linked quarter increase in total real estate loans was $5.1 million, including increases in multi-family of $11.6 million, one-to-four-family portfolio of $7.8 million, commercial real estate of $5.2 million, and home equity of $1.6 million, partially offset by a planned decrease in construction and development of $21.1 million. Consumer loans increased $8.3 million, primarily due to an increase of $9.7 million in indirect home improvement loans. Commercial business loans increased $12.4 million, due to increases in commercial and industrial loans of $6.4 million and warehouse lending of $5.9 million.

One-to-four-family loans originated through the home lending segment, which includes loans HFS, loans held for investment, fixed rate seconds, and loans brokered to other institutions, were $252.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $36.3 million, or 12.6%, compared to $288.9 million for the preceding quarter, and an increase of $100.9 million, or 66.6% from $151.7 million, for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the year ended December 31, 2019, originations through the home lending segment were $891.4 million, an increase of $186.6 million, or 26.5%, compared to $704.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company sold $233.8 million of one-to-four-family loans, compared to sales of $247.3 million during the previous quarter, and sales of $147.1 million during the same quarter one year ago. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company sold $785.4 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to sales of $637.7 million during the same period last year.

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and to refinance a home for the three months ended and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended Year Year December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 over Year over Year Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 143,623 56.8 % $ 121,478 80.1 % $ 22,145 18.2 % Refinance 109,021 43.2 30,209 19.9 78,812 260.9 % Total $ 252,644 100.0 % $ 151,687 100.0 % $ 100,957 66.6 %





For the Year Ended For the Year Ended Year Year December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 over Year over Year Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 554,790 62.2 % $ 557,960 79.2 % $ (3,170 ) (0.6 ) % Refinance 336,568 37.8 146,835 20.8 189,733 129.2 % Total $ 891,358 100.0 % $ 704,795 100.0 % $ 186,563 26.5 %

The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) at December 31, 2019 increased to $13.2 million, or 0.98% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS, compared to $12.8 million, or 0.96% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS at September 30, 2019, and $12.3 million, or 0.93% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS, at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans increased to $3.0 million at December 31, 2019, from $2.2 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased $861,000 from $3.9 million at December 31, 2018. Substandard loans decreased $696,000 to $6.7 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $7.4 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased $1.3 million from $8.0 million at December 31, 2018. The year over year decreases in non-performing and substandard loans were primarily due to the charge-off of a commercial line of credit of $1.2 million in the first quarter and one commercial business relationship totaling $431,000 in the second quarter of 2019. There were two other real estate owned (“OREO”) properties totaling $168,000 at December 31, 2019, compared to two OREO properties totaling $178,000 and $689,000 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Included in the carrying value of gross loans are net discounts on loans purchased in the Anchor Acquisition. The remaining net discount on loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition was $2.7 million, $3.1 million, and $5.3 million, on $198.5 million, $223.7 million, and $361.6 million of gross loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Total deposits were unchanged at $1.39 billion at both December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, and increased $118.2 million from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2018. Relationship-based transactional deposits (noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, and escrow accounts) decreased $26.3 million from September 30, 2019, primarily due to an $18.9 million decrease in interest-bearing checking accounts, and a $4.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and increased $65.9 million from December 31, 2018. Money market and savings accounts increased $15.6 million from September 30, 2019, and decreased $15.6 million from December 31, 2018. Time deposits increased $16.5 million from September 30, 2019, and increased $67.9 million from December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019, non-retail certificates of deposit (“CDs”) which include brokered CDs, online CDs, and public funds increased $5.1 million to $146.2 million, compared to $141.1 million at September 30, 2019, mainly due to a $5.2 million increase in brokered CDs. The year over year increase in non-retail CDs of $18.7 million from $127.5 million at December 31, 2018, was driven by a $24.7 million increase in brokered CDs and a $3.2 million increase in online CDs, primarily offset by a $9.0 million decrease in public funds. Management remains focused on increasing our lower cost relationship-based deposits to fund long-term asset growth.

DEPOSIT BREAKDOWN (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Noninterest-bearing checking $ 259,822 18.7 % $ 264,482 19.1 % $ 221,107 17.3 % Interest-bearing checking 177,972 12.8 196,834 14.2 151,103 11.9 Savings 118,845 8.5 114,826 8.3 122,344 9.6 Money market 270,489 19.4 258,883 18.7 282,595 22.2 Certificates of deposit less than $100,000 277,988 20.0 273,982 19.7 243,193 19.1 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000 181,402 13.0 177,075 12.8 154,095 12.1 Certificates of deposit of $250,000 and over 92,110 6.6 83,929 6.0 86,357 6.8 Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced 13,780 1.0 16,591 1.2 13,425 1.0 Total $ 1,392,408 100.0 % $ 1,386,602 100.0 % $ 1,274,219 100.0 %

At December 31, 2019, borrowings increased $8.0 million, or 10.4%, to $84.9 million, from $76.9 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased $52.3 million, or 38.1% from $137.2 million at December 31, 2018. The quarter to date increase and year to date decrease in borrowings were primarily related to the use and repayments of FHLB advances in relation to the fluctuating activity in deposits and our liquidity objectives.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $6.0 million, to $200.2 million at December 31, 2019, from $194.3 million at September 30, 2019, and increased $20.2 million, from $180.0 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in stockholders’ equity from the third quarter was primarily due to net income of $5.9 million. Book value per common share was $45.85 at December 31, 2019, compared to $44.61 at September 30, 2019, and $41.19 at December 31, 2018.

The Bank is well capitalized under the minimum capital requirements established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.6%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.6%, and a common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio of 13.7% at December 31, 2019.

The Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.3%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.3%, and a CET1 ratio of 13.4% at December 31, 2019.

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, to $17.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $15.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was a result of a $2.4 million increase in loans receivable interest income primarily as a result of the Anchor Acquisition, and a $404,000 decrease in borrowing interest expense, partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in deposit interest expense due to deposits assumed in the Anchor Acquisition and continued organic deposit growth combined with higher market interest rates in 2019. Net interest income increased $18.2 million, to $70.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $52.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, mostly attributable to a $26.1 million increase in interest income on loans receivable, partially offset by an $8.8 million increase in interest expense on deposits.

The net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased 30 basis points to 4.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from 4.59% for the same period in the prior year, and decreased eight basis points to 4.53% for the year ended December 31, 2019, from 4.61% for the year ended December 31, 2018, largely as a result of three 25 basis point decreases in the targeted Fed Funds Rate in the third and fourth quarter of 2019. The quarter over quarter decrease in NIM was impacted by lower note rates on recent fixed rate real estate loan originations and adjustable rate commercial loans and less recognized fee income due to slower construction loan growth, partially offset by incremental interest accretion on loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition of 10 basis points.

The year over year decrease in NIM was primarily due to lower note rates for recently originated real estate loans, including significantly lower construction and development loans that typically carry higher note rates than one-to-four-family loans, partially offset by incremental interest accretion on loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition of 15 basis points. The average cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased eight basis points to 1.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from 1.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was predominantly due to growth in higher market rate deposits with overall deposit growth. The year over year average cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased 34 basis points to 1.34% for the year ended December 31, 2019, from 1.00% for the year ended December 31, 2018, reflecting the increase in market interest rates over the last year as reductions in deposit costs lag the recent reductions in loan yields, due in part to competitive pressures. Management remains focused on matching deposit/liability duration with the duration of loans/assets where appropriate.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the provision for loan losses was $647,000, compared to $290,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, due primarily to the increase in the loan portfolio due to organic loan growth and loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition, and net charge-offs. During the three months ended December 31, 2019, net charge-offs totaled $183,000, compared to net recoveries of $14,000 for the same period last year. The provision for loan losses was $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, due primarily to loan growth and $2.0 million in net charge-offs during the year, compared to net recoveries of $53,000 during the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net charge-offs during the year ended December 31, 2019, was primarily due to the charge-off of a commercial line of credit of $1.2 million in the first quarter and one commercial business relationship totaling $431,000 in the second quarter.

Noninterest income decreased $5.8 million, to $5.7 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $11.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, which included a $7.4 million bargain purchase gain from the Anchor Acquisition. Excluding the bargain purchase gain, the quarter over quarter increases included $1.3 million in gain on sale of loans, primarily due to higher sales volume, and $235,000 in service charges and fee income, mainly driven by deposit growth. Noninterest income decreased $3.8 million, to $23.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $26.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Excluding the bargain purchase gain, the year over year increases included $3.3 million in service charges and fee income, driven by the loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition and organic loan growth, $526,000 in other noninterest income, and $459,000 in earnings on the cash surrender value of BOLI, partially offset by a decrease of $613,000 in gain on sale of loans.

Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million, to $15.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily as a result of growth in our operations with increases of $2.3 million in salaries and benefits, including an increase of $1.6 million in incentives and commissions for the loan production staff associated with strong loan production growth this quarter, $338,000 in loan costs, $276,000 in data processing, $249,000 in occupancy, partially offset by a decrease in acquisition costs of $1.0 million and a $186,000 recovery on servicing rights reflecting changes in market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased $13.5 million to $62.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $48.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase during the period was primarily as a result of the Anchor Acquisition and growth in our operations with increases of $5.3 million in salaries and benefits, including an increase of $1.9 million in incentives and commissions, $3.0 million in operations, $2.1 million in data processing, and $1.6 million in occupancy expense. Acquisition costs were $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.4 million for last year, primarily due to the integration of the Anchor Bank core processing platform.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Western Washington through its 21 bank branches, including nine branches from the Anchor Acquisition, one administrative office that accepts deposits, and seven loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities, Washington. The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout Washington State with an emphasis in the Puget Sound and Tri-Cities home lending markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from our recent acquisition of Anchor might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; the integration of the combined company, including personnel changes/retention, might not proceed as planned; and the combined company might not perform as well as expected; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; our ability to execute our plans to grow our residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of our indirect home improvement lending; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC which are available on our website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward‑looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.





FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) Linked Year December 31, September 30, December 31, Quarter Over Year 2019 2019 2018 % Change % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 13,175 $ 15,979 $ 9,408 (18 ) 40 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 32,603 46,915 23,371 (31 ) 40 Total cash and cash equivalents 45,778 62,894 32,779 (27 ) 40 Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 20,902 24,296 22,074 (14 ) (5 ) Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 126,057 106,038 97,205 19 30 Loans held for sale, at fair value 69,699 80,619 51,195 (14 ) 36 Loans receivable, net 1,336,346 1,311,288 1,312,519 2 2 Accrued interest receivable 5,908 5,723 5,761 3 3 Premises and equipment, net 28,770 29,066 29,110 (1 ) (1 ) Operating lease right-of-use 5,016 4,713 — 6 100 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 8,045 7,995 9,887 1 (19 ) Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 168 178 689 (6 ) (76 ) Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net 35,356 35,136 34,485 1 3 Servicing rights, held at the lower of cost or fair value 11,560 11,193 10,429 3 11 Goodwill 2,312 2,312 2,312 — — Core deposit intangible, net 5,457 5,647 6,217 (3 ) (12 ) Other assets 11,682 7,899 6,982 48 67 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,713,056 $ 1,694,997 $ 1,621,644 1 6 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 273,602 $ 281,073 $ 234,532 (3 ) 17 Interest-bearing accounts 1,118,806 1,105,529 1,039,687 1 8 Total deposits 1,392,408 1,386,602 1,274,219 — 9 Borrowings 84,864 76,864 137,149 10 (38 ) Subordinated note: Principal amount 10,000 10,000 10,000 — — Unamortized debt issuance costs (115 ) (120 ) (135 ) (4 ) (15 ) Total subordinated note less unamortized debt issuance costs 9,885 9,880 9,865 — — Operating lease liability 5,214 4,881 — 7 100 Deferred tax liability, net 1,971 1,029 361 92 446 Other liabilities 18,472 21,484 20,012 (14 ) (8 ) Total liabilities 1,512,814 1,500,740 1,441,606 1 5 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 4,459,041 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, 4,452,872 at September 30, 2019, and 4,492,478 at December 31, 2018 44 44 45 — — Additional paid-in capital 89,268 88,608 91,466 1 (2 ) Retained earnings 110,715 105,672 90,854 5 22 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 788 583 (1,479 ) 35 (153 ) Unearned shares – Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) (573 ) (650 ) (848 ) (12 ) (32 ) Total stockholders’ equity 200,242 194,257 180,038 3 11 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,713,056 $ 1,694,997 $ 1,621,644 1 6





FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Qtr Year December 31, September 30, December 31, Over Qtr Over Year 2019 2019 2018 % Change % Change INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 21,029 $ 21,466 $ 18,601 (2 ) 13 Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents,

and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 1,209 1,245 1,132 (3 ) 7 Total interest and dividend income 22,238 22,711 19,733 (2 ) 13 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 4,173 4,223 2,796 (1 ) 49 Borrowings 544 582 948 (7 ) (43 ) Subordinated note 171 171 171 — — Total interest expense 4,888 4,976 3,915 (2 ) 25 NET INTEREST INCOME 17,350 17,735 15,818 (2 ) 10 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 647 573 290 13 123 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 16,703 17,162 15,528 (3 ) 8 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 1,423 1,619 1,188 (12 ) 20 Bargain purchase gain — — 7,414 — (100 ) Gain on sale of loans 3,692 4,583 2,394 (19 ) 54 Loss on disposed fixed assets (26 ) — (71 ) — (63 ) Gain on sale of investment securities — — 57 — (100 ) Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 221 219 155 1 43 Other noninterest income 343 323 273 6 26 Total noninterest income 5,653 6,744 11,410 (16 ) (50 ) NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 9,059 7,865 6,780 15 34 Operations 2,660 2,360 2,500 13 6 Occupancy 1,194 1,104 945 8 26 Data processing 1,202 1,148 926 5 30 Gain on sale of OREO (13 ) (40 ) — (68 ) 100 OREO expenses 1 1 2 — (50 ) Loan costs 956 903 618 6 55 Professional and board fees 606 654 551 (7 ) 10 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance — (29 ) 249 (100 ) 100 Marketing and advertising 173 178 183 (3 ) (5 ) Acquisition costs (99 ) 257 946 (139 ) (110 ) Amortization of core deposit intangible 190 190 121 — 57 (Recovery) impairment on servicing rights (186 ) 131 — (242 ) 100 Total noninterest expense 15,743 14,722 13,821 7 14 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 6,613 9,184 13,117 (28 ) (50 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 695 2,040 1,401 (66 ) (50 ) NET INCOME $ 5,918 $ 7,144 $ 11,716 (17 ) (49 ) Basic earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.62 $ 2.93 (18 ) (55 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.58 $ 2.83 (18 ) (54 )





FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year December 31, December 31, Over Year 2019 2018 % Change INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 84,706 $ 58,616 45 Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents,

and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 4,919 3,710 33 Total interest and dividend income 89,625 62,326 44 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 16,162 7,321 121 Borrowings 2,476 2,228 11 Subordinated note 679 679 — Total interest expense 19,317 10,228 89 NET INTEREST INCOME 70,308 52,098 35 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,880 1,540 87 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 67,428 50,558 33 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 6,554 3,233 103 Bargain purchase gain — 7,414 (100 ) Gain on sale of loans 14,248 14,861 (4 ) Loss on disposed fixed assets (26 ) (71 ) (63 ) Gain on sale of investment securities 32 171 (81 ) Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 872 413 111 Other noninterest income 1,355 829 63 Total noninterest income 23,035 26,850 (14 ) NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 33,816 28,538 18 Operations 9,722 6,709 45 Occupancy 4,640 3,042 53 Data processing 4,972 2,870 73 Gain on sale of OREO (138 ) — 100 OREO expenses 13 2 550 Loan costs 3,238 2,801 16 Professional and board fees 2,426 1,872 30 FDIC insurance 358 517 (31 ) Marketing and advertising 678 747 (9 ) Acquisition costs 1,756 1,389 26 Amortization of core deposit intangible 760 351 117 Impairment of servicing rights 92 — 100 Total noninterest expense 62,333 48,838 28 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 28,130 28,570 (2 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,413 4,223 28 NET INCOME $ 22,717 $ 24,347 (7 ) Basic earnings per share $ 5.13 $ 6.58 (22 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 5.01 $ 6.29 (20 )





KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1) 1.38 % 1.71 % 3.24 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (1) 11.89 14.75 29.80 Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.50 5.81 5.73 Interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average noninterest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 1.31 1.37 1.23 Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.19 4.44 4.50 Net interest margin (1) 4.29 4.54 4.59 Operating expense to average total assets 3.66 3.53 3.83 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.90 133.59 130.15 Efficiency ratio (2) 68.44 60.14 50.77





At or For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.38 % 2.07 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 11.92 18.15 Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.77 5.52 Interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average noninterest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 1.34 1.00 Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.43 4.52 Net interest margin 4.53 4.61 Operating expense to average total assets 3.78 4.16 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.42 134.60 Efficiency ratio (2) 66.78 61.86





December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: Non-performing assets to total assets at end of period (3) 0.19 % 0.14 % 0.28 % Non-performing loans to total gross loans (4) 0.22 0.17 0.29 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans (4) 436.17 582.61 317.13 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable, excluding HFS loans 0.98 0.96 0.93 CAPITAL RATIOS, BANK ONLY: Tier 1 leverage-based capital 11.56 % 11.63 % 10.67 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.70 13.61 12.62 Total risk-based capital 14.64 14.54 13.52 Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.70 13.61 12.62 CAPITAL RATIOS, COMPANY ONLY: Tier 1 leverage-based capital 11.30 % 11.32 % 12.07 % Total risk-based capital 14.34 14.19 13.32 Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.39 13.26 12.41





At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.62 $ 2.93 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.58 $ 2.83 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 4,402,499 4,401,303 4,000,584 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 4,504,811 4,498,380 4,139,570 Common shares outstanding at end of period 4,366,984 (5) 4,354,335 (6) 4,371,294 (7) Book value per share using common shares outstanding $ 45.85 $ 44.61 $ 41.19 Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (8) $ 44.08 $ 42.79 $ 39.24

Annualized. Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income. Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans (which include non-accruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets. Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,459,041 at December 31, 2019, less 40,215 unvested restricted stock shares, and 51,842 unallocated ESOP shares. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,452,872 at September 30, 2019, less 40,215 unvested restricted stock shares, and 58,322 unallocated ESOP shares. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,492,478 at December 31, 2018, less 43,421 unvested restricted stock shares, and 77,763 unallocated ESOP shares. Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See also, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, QTR Over QTR Year Over Year Average Balances 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ Change $ Change Assets Loans receivable, net deferred loan fees (1) $ 1,390,135 $ 1,200,927 $ 1,361,616 $ 979,958 $ 189,208 $ 381,658 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 111,463 107,555 102,549 98,915 3,908 3,634 Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 92,579 48,689 79,749 42,923 43,890 36,826 FHLB stock, at cost 8,554 9,720 8,500 7,143 (1,166 ) 1,357 Total interest-earning assets 1,602,731 1,366,891 1,552,414 1,128,939 235,840 423,475 Noninterest-earning assets 101,966 66,040 97,955 45,774 35,926 52,181 Total assets $ 1,704,697 $ 1,432,931 $ 1,650,369 $ 1,174,713 $ 271,766 $ 475,656 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing accounts $ 1,111,688 $ 898,943 $ 1,077,960 $ 731,066 $ 212,745 $ 346,894 Borrowings 93,549 141,431 93,405 97,788 (47,882 ) (4,383 ) Subordinated note 9,882 9,862 9,874 9,855 20 19 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,215,119 1,050,236 1,181,239 838,709 164,883 342,530 Noninterest-bearing accounts 267,014 209,117 256,928 188,473 57,897 68,455 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 25,092 17,686 21,626 13,361 7,406 8,265 Stockholders’ equity 197,472 155,892 190,576 134,170 41,580 56,406 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,704,697 $ 1,432,931 $ 1,650,369 $ 1,174,713 $ 271,766 $ 475,656

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures: net income and diluted earnings per share, excluding the bargain purchase gain, net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs, and borrowings, acquisition costs, and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax; and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide comparative information to assess trends reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with prior periods and the performance of our peers. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures.

Tangible common stockholders’ equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. For this financial measure, the Company’s intangible assets are goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and presents this measure to facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of net income, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax, and bargain purchase gain is presented below.

Year Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Consolidated results: Net interest income after provision for loan losses (GAAP) $ 67,428 $ 50,558 Net (accretion)/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings (1,571 ) 10 Net interest income after provision for loan losses, excluding net (accretion)/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings (non-GAAP) 65,857 50,568 Noninterest income 23,035 26,850 Bargain purchase gain, net of tax — (7,414 ) Noninterest income, excluding bargain purchase gain (non-GAAP) 23,035 19,436 Noninterest expense 62,333 48,838 Acquisition costs (1,756 ) (1,389 ) CDI amortization (525 ) (44 ) Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization (non-GAAP) 60,052 47,405 Income before provision for income taxes, excluding net (accretion)/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, and bargain purchase gain (non-GAAP) 28,840 22,599 Provision for income taxes, excluding net (accretion)/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of related taxes, and bargain purchase gain (non-GAAP) 5,562 4,526 Net income, excluding net (accretion)/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax, and bargain purchase gain (non-GAAP) $ 23,278 $ 18,073 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 5.01 $ 6.29 Diluted earnings per share, excluding net (accretion)/amortization, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax, and bargain purchase gain (non-GAAP) $ 5.13 $ 4.67

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and non-GAAP tangible book value per share is presented below.

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 Stockholders' equity $ 200,242 $ 194,257 $ 180,038 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (7,769 ) (7,959 ) (8,529 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 192,473 $ 186,298 $ 171,509 Common shares outstanding at end of period 4,366,984 4,354,335 4,371,294 Common stockholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 45.85 $ 44.61 $ 41.19 Tangible common stockholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 44.08 $ 42.79 $ 39.24





