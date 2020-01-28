WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., supported by deposit growth, achieved net income of $15.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.23 and $2.06, respectively.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 was $2.8 million and $15.7 million, compared to $4.2 million and $14.7 million for the same periods of 2018. Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities gains of $516,000 (from a loss of $130,000 to a gain of $386,000) for the three month periods and $760,000 (from a loss of $169,000 to a gain of $591,000) for the twelve month periods. In addition, during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 a loss of $682,000 was incurred related to the sale of two former branch locations as these locations were replaced with the opening of two high profile locations in their market area during 2019.





During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 the Company incurred a partial charge off of a commercial relationship of $3.7 million resulting in an additional provision for loan losses of $1.4 million.





Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $0.40 and $0.39, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.59 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.





Basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $2.23 and $2.06, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.09 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.





Return on average assets was 0.68% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.02% for the corresponding period of 2018. Return on average assets was 0.94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 0.94% for the corresponding period of 2018.





Return on average equity was 7.22% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 11.77% for the corresponding period of 2018. Return on average equity was 10.54% for the twelve months ended December, 2019, compared to 10.72% for the corresponding period of 2018.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $4.3 million for the same period of 2018. Core earnings increased to $15.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $14.9 million for the same period of 2018. Core earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $0.35 basic and $0.33 diluted, compared to $0.61 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2018. Core earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $2.14 basic and $1.98 diluted, compared to $2.11 basic and diluted for the same period of 2018. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.59% and 6.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.05% and 12.12% for the corresponding period of 2018. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.90% and 10.14% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.95% and 10.84% for the corresponding period of 2018. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 3.22% and 3.31%, compared to 3.33% and 3.31% for the corresponding periods of 2018. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 37 bps and 44 bps for the three and twelve month periods. The increase was driven by an increase in the rate paid on time deposits as time deposits were utilized as an attraction tool and to manage the duration of the interest-bearing liabilities portfolio. Partially offsetting the increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was an increase in the yield on earning assets of 2 and 27 basis points ("bps") for the three and twelve month periods. The increase in the yield on earning assets was driven by an increase in the loan portfolio yield. Growth in the average balance of the investment portfolio of $17.7 million and $23.4 million for the three and nine month periods aided in limiting the impact of increased funding costs.

Assets

Total assets decreased $19.4 million to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. Net loans decreased $27.3 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018, as the municipal loan portfolio decreased and the indirect auto lending portfolio remained constant. The investment portfolio increased $8.5 million from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 due to increases in the corporate portfolio.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.94% at December 31, 2019 from 1.20% at December 31, 2018 as non-performing loans have decreased to $12.8 million at December 31, 2019 from $16.6 million at December 31, 2018 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that became non-performing during the fourth quarter of 2018 and was partially charged-off during the fourth quarter of 2019 resulting in an additional provision for loan losses of $1.4 million. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $4.1 million and $4.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2019 compared to 1.00% at December 31, 2008.

Deposits

Deposits increased $104.1 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $13.9 million to $334.7 million at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. Driving deposit growth is our commitment to easy-to-use products, community involvement, and emphasis on customer service. Deposit gathering efforts have centered on core deposits as building customer relationships remains the focus. The time deposit portfolio has increased as time deposits have been used as a customer attraction tool. The increase in deposits has resulted in a significant reduction in the use of short-term borrowings.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $11.4 million to $155.0 million at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $6.6 million at December 31, 2018 to $2.8 million at December 31, 2019 is a result of an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized loss of $1.4 million at December 31, 2018 to an unrealized gain of $2.5 million at December 31, 2019). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2019 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in a decrease in the net loss of $44,000. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $22.01 at December 31, 2019 compared to $20.39 at December 31, 2018, and an equity to asset ratio of 9.31% at December 31, 2019 compared to 8.52% at December 31, 2018. Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were $1.25 per share.

On September 30, 2019, the Company completed a three-for-two stock split (the “Stock Split”) of the Company’s common stock. As a result of the Stock Split, effective at 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2019, each share of the Company’s common stock issued at that time was changed into one and one-half shares of the Company’s common stock with a stated par value of $5.55 per share. All share and per share amounts in this release, including in the accompanying financial statements and information, have been restated for all periods presented to give retroactive effect to the Stock Split.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates nine branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group. Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; and (v) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer 110 Reynolds Street Williamsport, PA 17702 570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com

THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO YEAR-END AUDIT ADJUSTMENT











PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, (In Thousands, Except Share Data) 2019 2018 % Change ASSETS: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 24,725 $ 25,020 (1.18 )% Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 23,864 41,722 (42.80 )% Total cash and cash equivalents 48,589 66,742 (27.20 )% Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 148,619 134,285 10.67 % Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,261 1,776 (29.00 )% Investment securities, trading 51 36 41.67 % Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value 13,528 18,862 (28.28 )% Loans held for sale. 4,232 2,929 44.49 % Loans 1,355,544 1,384,757 (2.11 )% Allowance for loan losses (11,894 ) (13,837 ) (14.04 )% Loans, net 1,343,650 1,370,920 (1.99 )% Premises and equipment, net 32,929 27,580 19.39 % Accrued interest receivable 5,246 5,334 (1.65 )% Bank-owned life insurance 29,253 28,627 2.19 % Goodwill 17,104 17,104 — % Intangibles 898 1,162 (22.72 )% Operating lease right of use asset 4,154 — n/a Deferred tax asset 3,338 5,154 (35.23 )% Other assets 12,471 4,260 192.75 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,665,323 $ 1,684,771 (1.15 )% LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits $ 989,259 $ 899,089 10.03 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 334,746 320,814 4.34 % Total deposits 1,324,005 1,219,903 8.53 % Short-term borrowings. 4,920 167,865 (97.07 )% Long-term borrowings. 161,920 138,942 16.54 % Accrued interest payable. 1,671 1,150 45.30 % Operating lease liability. 4,170 — n/a Other liabilities 13,655 13,367 2.15 % TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,510,341 1,541,227 (2.00 )% SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — n/a Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,520,740 and 7,517,547 shares issued; 7,040,515 and 7,037,322 shares outstanding 41,782 41,763 0.05 % Additional paid-in capital 51,487 50,737 1.48 % Retained earnings 76,583 69,787 9.74 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities 2,455 (1,360 ) 280.51 % Defined benefit plan (5,232 ) (5,276 ) 0.83 % Treasury stock at cost, 480,225 (12,115 ) (12,115 ) — % TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 154,960 143,536 7.96 % Non-controlling interest 22 8 175.00 % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 154,982 143,544 7.97 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,665,323 $ 1,684,771 (1.15 )%





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans including fees $ 14,789 $ 14,828 (0.26 )% $ 60,384 $ 54,000 11.82 % Investment securities: Taxable 1,098 886 23.93 % 3,997 2,784 43.57 % Tax-exempt 140 182 (23.08 )% 660 860 (23.26 )% Dividend and other interest income 388 340 14.12 % 1,733 1,102 57.26 % TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 16,415 16,236 1.10 % 66,774 58,746 13.67 % INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 3,107 1,999 55.43 % 11,443 6,370 79.64 % Short-term borrowings 3 753 (99.60 )% 793 1,757 (54.87 )% Long-term borrowings 984 785 25.35 % 3,723 2,809 32.54 % TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 4,094 3,537 15.75 % 15,959 10,936 45.93 % NET INTEREST INCOME 12,321 12,699 (2.98 )% 50,815 47,810 6.29 % PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,700 760 123.68 % 2,735 1,735 57.64 % NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,621 11,939 (11.04 )% 48,080 46,075 4.35 % NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 635 672 (5.51 )% 2,411 2,460 (1.99 )% Debt securities gains (losses), available for sale 440 (30 ) 1,566.67 % 640 (47 ) 1,461.70 % Equity securities gains (losses) 74 (126 ) 158.73 % 89 (170 ) 152.35 % Securities gains (losses), trading (25 ) (9 ) (177.78 )% 19 3 533.33 % Bank-owned life insurance 140 166 (15.66 )% 574 662 (13.29 )% Gain on sale of loans 508 465 9.25 % 1,754 1,518 15.55 % Insurance commissions 87 99 (12.12 )% 433 365 18.63 % Brokerage commissions 326 323 0.93 % 1,358 1,336 1.65 % Debit card income 346 469 (26.23 )% 1,378 1,534 (10.17 )% Other 376 400 (6.00 )% 1,796 1,800 (0.22 )% TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,907 2,429 19.68 % 10,452 9,461 10.47 % NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,317 5,696 (6.65 )% 21,829 21,083 3.54 % Occupancy 627 622 0.80 % 2,712 2,702 0.37 % Furniture and equipment 827 764 8.25 % 3,248 3,092 5.05 % Software amortization 242 208 16.35 % 871 712 22.33 % Pennsylvania shares tax 285 275 3.64 % 1,148 1,108 3.61 % Professional fees 640 432 48.15 % 2,474 2,106 17.47 % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 97 251 (61.35 )% 578 890 (35.06 )% Marketing. 192 3 6,300.00 % 425 767 (44.59 )% Intangible amortization 62 71 (12.68 )% 264 300 (12.00 )% Other 2,005 1,210 65.70 % 6,159 5,247 17.38 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,294 9,532 7.99 % 39,708 38,007 4.48 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 3,234 4,836 (33.13 )% 18,824 17,529 7.39 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 397 640 (37.97 )% 3,138 2,819 11.32 % NET INCOME $ 2,837 $ 4,196 (32.39 )% $ 15,686 $ 14,710 6.63 % Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 — n/a 14 6 133.33 % NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $ 2,833 $ 4,196 (32.48 )% $ 15,672 $ 14,704 6.58 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.40 $ 0.59 (32.20 )% $ 2.23 $ 2.09 6.70 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.39 $ 0.59 (33.90 )% $ 2.06 $ 2.09 (1.44 )% WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,039,968 7,036,688 0.05 % 7,038,714 7,035,381 0.05 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,338,468 7,036,688 4.29 % 7,620,453 7,035,381 8.32 % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ 0.32 $ 0.31 3.23 % $ 1.26 $ 1.25 0.80 %





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans $ 55,727 $ 446 3.21 % $ 73,726 $ 553 2.98 % All other loans 1,306,203 14,437 4.43 % 1,310,303 14,391 4.36 % Total loans 1,361,930 14,883 4.38 % 1,384,029 14,944 4.28 % Taxable securities 145,273 1,372 3.83 % 121,598 1,207 3.97 % Tax-exempt securities 22,406 177 3.20 % 28,382 231 3.26 % Total securities 167,679 1,549 3.75 % 149,980 1,438 3.84 % Interest-bearing deposits 30,393 207 1.50 % 3,399 19 2.22 % Total interest-earning assets 1,560,002 16,639 4.26 % 1,537,408 16,401 4.24 % Other assets 108,235 97,798 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,668,237 $ 1,635,206 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 172,573 69 0.16 % $ 164,891 26 0.06 % Super Now deposits 216,535 445 0.82 % 216,170 320 0.59 % Money market deposits 229,486 535 0.94 % 239,919 400 0.66 % Time deposits 375,838 2,058 2.20 % 283,663 1,253 1.75 % Total interest-bearing deposits 994,432 3,107 1.25 % 904,643 1,999 0.88 % Short-term borrowings 4,781 3 0.25 % 121,327 753 2.43 % Long-term borrowings 162,241 984 2.30 % 138,942 785 2.21 % Total borrowings 167,022 987 2.24 % 260,269 1,538 2.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,161,454 4,094 1.39 % 1,164,912 3,537 2.31 % Demand deposits 329,873 312,511 Other liabilities 19,693 15,448 Shareholders’ equity 157,217 142,335 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,668,237 $ 1,635,206 Interest rate spread 2.87 % 3.04 % Net interest income/margin $ 12,545 3.22 % $ 12,864 3.33 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Total interest income $ 16,415 $ 16,236 Total interest expense 4,094 3,537 Net interest income 12,321 12,699 Tax equivalent adjustment 224 165 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 12,545 $ 12,864





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans $ 66,435 $ 2,038 3.07 % $ 74,923 $ 2,242 2.99 % All other loans 1,309,806 58,774 4.49 % 1,250,521 52,229 4.18 % Total loans 1,376,241 60,812 4.42 % 1,325,444 54,471 4.11 % Taxable securities 134,935 5,306 3.99 % 100,915 3,828 3.79 % Tax-exempt securities 25,702 835 3.29 % 36,279 1,089 3.00 % Total securities 160,637 6,141 3.88 % 137,194 4,917 3.58 % Interest-bearing deposits 21,161 310 2.00 % 3,005 58 1.93 % Total interest-earning assets 1,558,039 67,263 4.33 % 1,465,643 59,446 4.06 % Other assets 111,839 97,577 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,669,878 $ 1,563,220 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 169,832 216 0.13 % $ 164,844 75 0.05 % Super Now deposits 231,816 1,758 0.76 % 225,885 1,033 0.46 % Money market deposits 239,317 2,184 0.91 % 240,541 1,214 0.50 % Time deposits 345,635 7,285 2.11 % 259,286 4,048 1.56 % Total interest-bearing deposits 986,600 11,443 1.16 % 890,556 6,370 0.72 % Short-term borrowings 34,897 793 2.27 % 85,086 1,757 2.06 % Long-term borrowings 155,841 3,723 2.25 % 128,127 2,809 2.19 % Total borrowings 190,738 4,516 2.25 % 213,213 4,566 2.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,177,338 15,959 1.34 % 1,103,769 10,936 0.99 % Demand deposits 321,443 303,606 Other liabilities 22,379 18,742 Shareholders’ equity 148,718 137,103 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,669,878 $ 1,563,220 Interest rate spread 2.99 % 3.07 % Net interest income/margin $ 51,304 3.31 % $ 48,510 3.31 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Total interest income $ 66,774 $ 58,746 Total interest expense 15,959 10,936 Net interest income 50,815 47,810 Tax equivalent adjustment 489 700 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 51,304 $ 48,510





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Operating Data Net income $ 2,833 $ 4,650 $ 4,245 $ 3,944 $ 4,196 Net interest income 12,321 12,903 12,913 12,678 12,699 Provision for loan losses 1,700 360 315 360 760 Net security gains (losses) 489 170 23 66 (165 ) Non-interest income, ex. net security gains (losses) 2,418 2,652 2,446 2,188 2,594 Non-interest expense 10,294 9,541 10,059 9,814 9,532 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 3.22 % 3.32 % 3.39 % 3.37 % 3.33 % Annualized return on average assets. 0.68 % 1.10 % 1.02 % 0.95 % 1.02 % Annualized return on average equity 7.22 % 12.18 % 11.42 % 10.93 % 11.77 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans. 1.19 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.12 % 0.08 % Net charge-offs 4,055 112 106 405 266 Efficiency ratio 69.4 % 61.0 % 65.0 % 65.5 % 61.9 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.66 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share 0.39 0.66 0.61 0.56 0.59 Dividend declared per share 0.32 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 Book value. 22.01 22.03 21.53 20.89 20.39 Common stock price: High 35.58 30.93 30.17 29.67 29.45 Low 29.68 26.87 26.03 23.23 25.77 Close. 35.58 30.83 30.17 27.40 26.83 Weighted average common shares: Basic 7,040 7,037 7,038 7,038 7,037 Fully Diluted 7,338 7,037 7,038 7,038 7,037 End-of-period common shares: Issued 7,521 7,518 7,518 7,518 7,518 Treasury 480 480 480 480 480





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 1,665,323 $ 1,673,095 $ 1,711,500 $ 1,704,708 $ 1,684,771 Loans, net 1,343,650 1,350,735 1,365,284 1,370,678 1,370,920 Goodwill 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 Intangibles 898 960 1,022 1,091 1,162 Total deposits 1,324,005 1,332,407 1,327,086 1,309,061 1,219,903 Noninterest-bearing. 334,746 327,329 322,755 321,657 320,814 Savings 176,732 171,370 171,992 170,005 166,063 NOW 218,605 219,466 238,410 253,475 207,819 Money Market. 216,038 239,926 238,352 244,753 238,596 Time Deposits 377,884 374,316 355,577 319,171 286,611 Total interest-bearing deposits 989,259 1,005,078 1,004,331 987,404 899,089 Core deposits* 946,121 958,091 971,509 989,890 933,292 Shareholders’ equity 154,960 155,061 151,527 147,026 143,536 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 12,758 $ 17,208 $ 15,383 $ 15,794 $ 16,572 Non-performing loans to total assets 0.77 % 1.03 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.98 % Allowance for loan losses 11,894 14,249 14,001 13,792 13,837 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.88 % 1.04 % 1.02 % 1.00 % 1.00 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 93.23 % 82.80 % 91.02 % 87.32 % 83.50 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.94 % 1.26 % 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.20 % Capitalization Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.31 % 9.27 % 8.85 % 8.62 % 8.52 % * Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits





Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income $ 2,833 $ 4,189 $ 15,672 $ 14,704 Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 386 (130 ) 591 (169 ) Non-GAAP core earnings $ 2,447 $ 4,319 $ 15,081 $ 14,873 Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.68 % 1.02 % 0.94 % 0.94 % Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 0.09 % (0.03 )% 0.04 % (0.01 )% Non-GAAP core ROA 0.59 % 1.05 % 0.90 % 0.95 % Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average equity (ROE) 7.22 % 11.77 % 10.54 % 10.72 % Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 0.99 % (0.35 )% 0.40 % (0.12 )% Non-GAAP core ROE. 6.23 % 12.12 % 10.14 % 10.84 % Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.40 $ 0.59 $ 2.23 $ 2.09 Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 0.05 (0.02 ) 0.09 (0.02 ) Non-GAAP basic core EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.61 $ 2.14 $ 2.11 Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.59 $ 2.06 $ 2.09 Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 0.06 (0.02 ) 0.08 (0.02 ) Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $ 0.33 $ 0.61 $ 1.98 $ 2.11



