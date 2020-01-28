NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC PINK: GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company, focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to update its shareholders on recent and upcoming developments.

GAHC's subsidiary, Global Election Services (GES), whose management team has 39 years of election administration experience providing state-of-the-art secure voting solutions to Labor Unions and other private entities recently began addressing the US and Foreign paper mail ballot elections market. We are proud to announce that GES has been retained to administer the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Presidential Primary election. GES will be administering a hybrid election solution wherein eligible North Dakota voters will have the option to call a GES managed call center or fill out an online form to request a mail-in ballot prior to election day. On Election Day, GES will supervise 14 in-person voting locations around the state and, upon polls closing, will process and tabulate all the ballots and report results that determine the state’s Democratic nominee.

Additionally, we are pleased to announce that GAHC has completed 80% of the cash portion of its purchase of a 30% interest in TrueVote, Inc., as TrueVote completes development of a proprietary, comprehensive, end-to-end, de-centralized and completely digital voting system. This revolutionary system will be based upon traditional and proven database methodologies then layered with a "checksum" that's posted on the Blockchain. The end result will be voting data that is both immutable and unalterable. This design will ensure that every vote is transparently counted and verifiable. The completed acquisition is scheduled and on target to close prior to the end of this first quarter.

Finally, in an effort to increase shareholder value and broaden our ability to grow through diversification, our Board of Directors authorized and completed formation of a new venture, Tidewater Energy Group Inc. and appointed John S. Matthews and Jason Old as Board members.

The Company has been formed to explore opportunities in the oil, gas, mineral and energy industry.

Tidewater has initially issued 10,000,000 million common shares to the following individuals:

Global Arena Holding Inc. - 5,100,000 common shares. (51%)

Thomas Kivisto - 3,150,000 common shares. (31.5%)

Jason Old - 1,250,000 common shares (12.5)

Thirty-One Ten Investments - 500,000 common shares (5%)

The Company has invested $50,000 into Tidewater Energy Group Inc. for general capital and administrative expenses.

In the weeks to come, the Company will further update its shareholders on the completion of the acquisition of assets of Elections Services Solutions, the continuing progress of GES’ Government certification process, the development of our relationship with Blockchain Valley Ventures in Zug, Switzerland and our new joint venture with TrueVote Inc., plus the development of Tidewater Energy Group.

For more information on these and other developments, you are encouraged to visit our website at http://GlobalArenaHolding.com where you can also access all our SEC filings, as we continue to pursue a more effective investor relations initiative.

