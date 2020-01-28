New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798672/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.2 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$372 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$313.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$81.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Autodesk, Inc.; Bentley Systems, Inc.; Caliper Corporation; Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp); Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI); General Electric Company; Hexagon AB; Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd.; MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.; Pitney Bowes, Inc.; Topcon Corporation; Trimble, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798672/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Geographic Information System (GIS) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Geographic Information System (GIS) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Geographic Information System (GIS) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hardware (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hardware (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hardware (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Software (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Software (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Software (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Data (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Data (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Data (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Government (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Government (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Government (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Telecommunications (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Telecommunications (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Telecommunications (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Engineering & Business Services (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Engineering & Business Services (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Engineering & Business Services (End-Use) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Oil & Gas Refining (End-Use) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Oil & Gas Refining (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Oil & Gas Refining (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Oil & Gas Exploration (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Oil & Gas Exploration (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Oil & Gas Exploration (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 38: Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the
United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 45: United States Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Geographic Information System (GIS)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 48: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Geographic Information System (GIS)
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 53: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Geographic Information System
(GIS) : Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geographic Information System (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Geographic Information System
(GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 67: European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 71: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Geographic Information System (GIS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 74: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 76: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in France
by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Geographic Information System (GIS) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: French Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 82: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 90: Italian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 91: Italian Demand for Geographic Information System
(GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Geographic Information
System (GIS) : Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: United Kingdom Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geographic Information System (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 98: United Kingdom Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 100: Spanish Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Spanish Geographic Information System (GIS)
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 103: Spanish Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 104: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 105: Spanish Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 106: Russian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 107: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 108: Russian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Russian Geographic Information System (GIS) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2018-2025
Table 113: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Rest of Europe Geographic Information System (GIS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 116: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Europe Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 119: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Geographic Information System (GIS) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 127: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Australian Geographic Information System (GIS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 129: Australian Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Australian Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 133: Indian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Indian Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 136: Indian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 137: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 138: Indian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 139: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: South Korean Geographic Information System (GIS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 141: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: South Korean Geographic Information System (GIS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Geographic
Information System (GIS) : Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System
(GIS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Geographic Information System (GIS) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Rest of Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System
(GIS) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Latin American Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 152: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 154: Latin American Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 156: Latin American Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 157: Latin American Demand for Geographic Information
System (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Latin American Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 160: Argentinean Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2018-2025
Table 161: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Argentinean Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Argentinean Geographic Information System (GIS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 164: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: Argentinean Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 166: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Brazilian Geographic Information System (GIS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 168: Brazilian Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Geographic Information System (GIS) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 170: Brazilian Geographic Information System (GIS)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Brazilian Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 172: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Mexican Geographic Information System (GIS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 174: Mexican Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Mexican Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 177: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Geographic Information System
(GIS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Rest
of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Latin America Geographic Information System
(GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Latin America Geographic Information System
(GIS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 182: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 183: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 184: The Middle East Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 185: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: The Middle East Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 188: The Middle East Geographic Information System (GIS)
Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 189: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: The Middle East Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 191: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 192: The Middle East Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 193: Iranian Market for Geographic Information System
(GIS) : Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Iranian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geographic Information System (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 197: Iranian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 199: Israeli Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 200: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Israeli Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Israeli Geographic Information System (GIS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 203: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Israeli Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 208: Saudi Arabian Demand for Geographic Information
System (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Saudi Arabian Geographic Information System (GIS)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 211: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Geographic Information System
(GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:
2009-2017
Table 213: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 214: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: United Arab Emirates Geographic Information System
(GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 216: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 217: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Geographic Information System
(GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:
2009-2017
Table 219: Rest of Middle East Geographic Information System
(GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Rest of Middle East Geographic Information System
(GIS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 222: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 223: African Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 224: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in
Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 225: African Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: African Geographic Information System (GIS) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 228: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AUTODESK
BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
CALIPER CORPORATION
COMPUTER AIDED DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED (CADCORP)
ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE (ESRI®)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HEXAGON AB
HI-TARGET SURVEYING INSTRUMENT CO.LTD
MACDONALD, DETTWILER AND ASSOCIATES
PITNEY BOWES
TOPCON CORPORATION
TRIMBLE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798672/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
New Logo Rlk Rectangulaire fond blanc.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: