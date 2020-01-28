New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798672/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.2 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$372 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$313.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$81.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Autodesk, Inc.; Bentley Systems, Inc.; Caliper Corporation; Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp); Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI); General Electric Company; Hexagon AB; Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd.; MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.; Pitney Bowes, Inc.; Topcon Corporation; Trimble, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798672/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Geographic Information System (GIS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Geographic Information System (GIS) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Geographic Information System (GIS) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardware (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardware (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Software (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Software (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Software (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Data (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Data (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Data (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Government (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Government (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Government (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Telecommunications (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Telecommunications (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Telecommunications (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Engineering & Business Services (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Engineering & Business Services (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Engineering & Business Services (End-Use) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Oil & Gas Refining (End-Use) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Oil & Gas Refining (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Oil & Gas Refining (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Oil & Gas Exploration (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Oil & Gas Exploration (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Oil & Gas Exploration (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 44: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the

United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 45: United States Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Geographic Information System (GIS)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 48: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Geographic Information System (GIS)

Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 53: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Geographic Information System

(GIS) : Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geographic Information System (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Geographic Information System

(GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 71: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Geographic Information System (GIS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 74: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 76: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in France

by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: French Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Geographic Information System (GIS) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: French Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 82: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: German Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 88: Italian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 91: Italian Demand for Geographic Information System

(GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Italian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Geographic Information

System (GIS) : Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: United Kingdom Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geographic Information System (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 98: United Kingdom Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 100: Spanish Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Spanish Geographic Information System (GIS)

Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 103: Spanish Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 104: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 105: Spanish Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 106: Russian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 107: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 108: Russian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Russian Geographic Information System (GIS) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:

2018-2025

Table 113: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Europe Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Rest of Europe Geographic Information System (GIS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 116: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Europe Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 119: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Geographic Information System (GIS) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 127: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Australian Geographic Information System (GIS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 129: Australian Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Australian Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 133: Indian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Indian Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 135: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 136: Indian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 137: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 138: Indian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 139: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: South Korean Geographic Information System (GIS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 141: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: South Korean Geographic Information System (GIS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Geographic

Information System (GIS) : Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System

(GIS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Geographic Information System (GIS) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Rest of Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System

(GIS) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Latin American Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 152: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 154: Latin American Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 156: Latin American Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 157: Latin American Demand for Geographic Information

System (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Review

in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Latin American Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 160: Argentinean Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:

2018-2025

Table 161: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Argentinean Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Argentinean Geographic Information System (GIS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 164: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Argentinean Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 166: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Brazilian Geographic Information System (GIS)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 168: Brazilian Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Geographic Information System (GIS) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 170: Brazilian Geographic Information System (GIS)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 171: Brazilian Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 172: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Mexican Geographic Information System (GIS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 174: Mexican Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Mexican Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 177: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 178: Rest of Latin America Geographic Information System

(GIS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Rest

of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Latin America Geographic Information System

(GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Latin America Geographic Information System

(GIS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 182: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 183: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 184: The Middle East Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 185: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: The Middle East Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 188: The Middle East Geographic Information System (GIS)

Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 189: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: The Middle East Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 191: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 192: The Middle East Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 193: Iranian Market for Geographic Information System

(GIS) : Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Iranian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geographic Information System (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 197: Iranian Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 199: Israeli Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 200: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Israeli Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Israeli Geographic Information System (GIS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 203: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Israeli Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 205: Saudi Arabian Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 207: Saudi Arabian Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 208: Saudi Arabian Demand for Geographic Information

System (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Review

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Saudi Arabian Geographic Information System (GIS)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 211: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: United Arab Emirates Geographic Information System

(GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:

2009-2017

Table 213: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 214: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: United Arab Emirates Geographic Information System

(GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 216: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 217: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Rest of Middle East Geographic Information System

(GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:

2009-2017

Table 219: Rest of Middle East Geographic Information System

(GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Rest

of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Rest of Middle East Geographic Information System

(GIS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 222: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 223: African Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 224: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in

Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 225: African Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: African Geographic Information System (GIS) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 228: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AUTODESK

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

CALIPER CORPORATION

COMPUTER AIDED DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED (CADCORP)

ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE (ESRI®)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HEXAGON AB

HI-TARGET SURVEYING INSTRUMENT CO.LTD

MACDONALD, DETTWILER AND ASSOCIATES

PITNEY BOWES

TOPCON CORPORATION

TRIMBLE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798672/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001