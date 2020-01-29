Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2019 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces another strong quarter with net income of $2,552 for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 and record earnings of $11,578 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019.

  • 12.73% increase in gross loans since December 31, 2018
  • 13.10% increase in total deposits since December 31, 2018
  • Net interest margin of 3.83% for the year ended December 31, 2019
  • 20.14% increase in share price since December 31, 2018

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO said, “I am excited to share our achievement of another record setting year. I am extremely proud of our team's ability to provide innovative solutions for our customers and community partners which continues to enhance shareholder value.”

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the quarter ended, December 31, 2019. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
INCOME STATEMENT DATA         
Interest income$11,076  $11,240  $10,788  $10,437  $9,931 
Interest expense2,158  2,184  2,195  2,090  1,926 
Net interest income8,918  9,056  8,593  8,347  8,005 
Provision for loan losses436  422  264  213  290 
Noninterest income2,129  2,262  2,250  1,522  1,703 
Noninterest expenses7,415  6,608  6,691  6,509  6,907 
Federal income tax expense644  873  791  633  502 
Net income$2,552  $3,415  $3,097  $2,514  $2,009 
PER SHARE         
Earnings$0.55  $0.73  $0.67  $0.54  $0.46 
Dividends$0.07  $0.07  $0.07  $0.07  $0.06 
Tangible book value(1)$20.87  $20.37  $19.59  $18.88  $18.32 
Quoted market value         
High$25.50  $21.00  $21.00  $21.00  $22.02 
Low$20.60  $20.45  $20.45  $20.05  $20.10 
Close(1)$25.23  $21.00  $20.60  $20.89  $21.00 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS         
Return on average assets1.02% 1.40% 1.31% 1.09% 0.87%
Return on average shareholders' equity10.03% 13.83% 13.14% 11.09% 9.87%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity10.46% 14.47% 13.79% 11.66% 10.47%
Efficiency ratio67.12% 58.38% 61.71% 65.95% 71.15%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)4.66% 4.85% 4.81% 4.77% 4.54%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities1.36% 1.42% 1.46% 1.40% 1.29%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)3.75% 3.91% 3.83% 3.82% 3.66%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)         
Total investment securities$61,621  $62,351  $73,285  $82,222  $94,721 
Gross loans$870,555  $826,597  $813,547  $809,863  $772,227 
Total assets$1,034,759  $978,046  $949,790  $946,172  $926,450 
Total deposits$863,102  $801,101  $792,555  $789,533  $763,124 
Borrowed funds$61,500  $69,000  $54,000  $59,000  $69,000 
Total shareholders' equity$101,444  $99,142  $95,504  $92,236  $89,516 
Net loans to total deposits100.19% 102.51% 102.02% 101.97% 100.60%
Common shares outstanding4,664,369  4,658,722  4,653,343  4,647,978  4,636,455 
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES         
Total assets$994,094  $971,074  $947,095  $934,078  $917,242 
Earning assets$944,192  $920,551  $900,738  $887,974  $868,498 
Interest bearing liabilities$629,454  $611,804  $603,965  $604,973  $592,878 
Total shareholders' equity$100,991  $97,958  $94,519  $91,964  $80,781 
Total tangible shareholders' equity$96,796  $93,650  $90,098  $87,430  $76,120 
Earned common shares outstanding4,652,569  4,646,835  4,641,161  4,635,255  4,332,665 
Unvested stock grants9,947  9,967  9,967  9,788  3,022 
Total common shares outstanding4,662,516  4,656,802  4,651,128  4,645,043  4,335,687 
ASSET QUALITY(1)         
Nonperforming loans to gross loans0.17% 0.11% 0.13% 0.15% 0.14%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.14% 0.09% 0.11% 0.13% 0.12%
ALLL to gross loans0.67% 0.65% 0.62% 0.59% 0.58%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)         
Total capital to risk weighted assets14.03% 14.42% 14.18% 13.99% 14.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets13.33% 13.73% 13.53% 13.37% 13.40%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets11.64% 11.96% 11.73% 11.54% 11.52%
Tier 1 leverage ratio11.20% 11.22% 11.16% 10.99% 10.92%
          
(1)At end of period         
          

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve month periods ended:

                    
  12/31/2019   12/31/2018   12/31/2017   12/31/2016   12/31/2015 
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                   
Interest income$43,541  $36,350  $30,111  $18,645  $16,653 
Interest expense8,627  5,827  3,120  2,372  2,153 
Net interest income34,914  30,523  26,991  16,273  14,500 
Provision for loan losses1,335  1,057  609  (900) (1,000)
Noninterest income8,163  8,277  8,988  6,658  6,575 
Noninterest expenses27,223  25,310  23,818  17,097  14,976 
Federal income tax expense2,941  2,319  2,876  2,293  2,407 
Net income$11,578  $10,114  $8,676  $4,441  $4,692 
PER SHARE         
Earnings$2.49  $2.65  $2.39  $1.70  $1.87 
Dividends$0.28  $0.24  $0.20  $0.40  $0.12 
Tangible book value(1)$20.87  $18.32  $14.96  $12.41  $12.90 
Quoted market value         
High$25.50  $23.00  $20.65  $16.00  $15.00 
Low$20.05  $18.88  $15.10  $12.85  $9.90 
Close(1)$25.23  $21.00  $18.88  $16.00  $13.86 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS         
Return on average assets1.20% 1.20% 1.19% 0.93% 1.00%
Return on average shareholders' equity12.02% 15.05% 15.38% 10.28% 12.73%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity12.59% 16.23% 15.38% 10.28% 12.73%
Efficiency ratio63.20% 65.23% 66.20% 74.56% 71.06%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)4.77% 4.57% 4.55% 4.38% 4.48%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities1.41% 1.07% 0.65% 0.76% 0.77%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)3.83% 3.84% 4.08% 3.83% 3.90%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)         
Total investment securities$61,621  $94,721  $55,323  $72,458  $25,708 
Gross loans$870,555  $772,227  $672,530  $515,775  $378,655 
Total assets$1,034,759  $926,450  $781,443  $703,350  $446,402 
Total deposits$863,102  $763,124  $673,505  $603,367  $375,971 
Borrowed funds$61,500  $69,000  $46,000  $45,000  $34,775 
Total shareholders' equity$101,444  $89,516  $59,447  $50,660  $32,474 
Net loans to total deposits100.19% 100.60% 99.32% 85.01% 99.78%
Common shares outstanding4,664,369  4,636,455  3,631,933  3,619,282  2,517,748 
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES         
Total assets$961,586  $844,673  $730,974  $484,042  $423,562 
Earning assets$913,574  $796,283  $698,753  $429,547  $371,620 
Interest bearing liabilities$612,549  $544,344  $485,522  $306,614  $279,795 
Total shareholders' equity$96,358  $67,192  $56,429  $43,218  $36,864 
Total tangible shareholders' equity$91,994  $62,329  $52,181  $43,218  $36,864 
Earned common shares outstanding4,643,955  3,811,677  3,625,568  2,608,903  2,511,817 
Unvested stock grants9,917  756       
Total common shares outstanding4,653,872  3,812,433  3,625,568  2,608,903  2,511,817 
ASSET QUALITY(1)         
Nonperforming loans to gross loans0.17% 0.14% % % 0.06%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.14% 0.12% 0.02% 0.04% 0.16%
ALLL to gross loans0.67% 0.58% 0.54% 0.55% 0.93%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)         
Total capital to risk weighted assets14.03% 14.00% 10.93% 11.47% 12.90%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets13.33% 13.40% 10.39% 10.95% 12.00%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets11.64% 11.52% 8.27% 8.40% 8.39%
Tier 1 leverage ratio11.20% 10.92% 8.98% 11.93% 10.80%
          
(1)At end of period         
          

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

 Quarter to Date 
 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 
GAAP net income $2,552  $3,415  $3,097  $2,514  $2,009 
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                   
Accretion on purchased loans(126) (189) (145) (175) (167)
Amortization of CDIs89  88  90  89  107 
Amortization on acquired time deposits7  7  7  7  9 
Amortization on purchased MSRs3  3  3  3  6 
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)(27) (91) (45) (76) (45)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)         
Prepayment penalties collected(42) (284) (9) (13)  
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)(42) (284) (9) (13)  
   Adjusted net income from operations$2,483  $3,040  $3,043  $2,425  $1,964 
          
GAAP net interest income$8,918  $9,056  $8,593  $8,347  $8,005 
Accretion on purchased loans(160) (239) (183) (222) (211)
Prepayment penalties collected(53) (360) (12) (16)  
Amortization on acquired time deposits9  9  9  9  12 
Adjusted net interest income$8,714  $8,466  $8,407  $8,118  $7,806 
          
PERFORMANCE RATIOS         
Based on adjusted net income from operations         
Earnings per share$0.53  $0.65  $0.66  $0.52  $0.45 
Return on average assets0.99% 1.24% 1.29% 1.05% 0.85%
Return on average shareholders' equity9.75% 12.31% 12.91% 10.69% 9.65%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity10.18% 12.88% 13.55% 11.25% 10.24%
          
Based on adjusted net interest income         
Yield on earning assets (FTE)4.57% 4.59% 4.72% 4.66% 4.44%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities1.37% 1.43% 1.47% 1.41% 1.30%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)3.66% 3.66% 3.75% 3.72% 3.57%
               


 Year to Date December 31
 Variance
  2019   2018   Amount  %
GAAP net income$11,578  $10,114  $1,464  14.47%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)       
Accretion on purchased loans(635) (788) 153  (19.42)%
Amortization of CDIs356  428  (72) (16.82)%
Amortization on acquired time deposits28  36  (8) (22.22)%
Amortization on purchased MSRs12  24  (12) (50.00)%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)(239) (300) 61  (20.33)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)       
Prepayment penalties collected(348) (137) (211) 154.01%
Net gain from COLI death benefit  (933) 933  (100.00)%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)(348) (1,070) 722  (67.48)%
   Adjusted net income from operations$10,991  $8,744  $2,247  25.70%
        
GAAP net interest income$34,914  $30,523  $4,391  14.39%
Accretion on purchased loans(804) (998) 194  (19.44)%
Amortization on acquired time deposits36  46  (10) (21.74)%
Prepayment penalties collected(441) (173) (268) 154.91%
Adjusted net interest income$33,705  $29,398  $4,307  14.65%
        
PERFORMANCE RATIOS       
Based on adjusted net income from operations       
Earnings per share$2.37  $2.29  $0.08  3.49%
Return on average assets1.14% 1.04%   0.10%
Return on average shareholders' equity11.41% 13.01%   (1.60)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity11.95% 14.03%   (2.08)%
        
Based on adjusted net interest income       
Yield on earning assets (FTE)4.69% 4.45%   0.24%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities1.34% 1.04%   0.30%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)3.70% 3.70%   %

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has been able to generate strong net income and adjusted net income from operations. The Corporation has also been successful at consistently increasing adjusted net interest income. This increase continues to be primarily driven through increases in loans while maintaining relatively healthy interest margins. Into 2020, the Corporation expects to see a continued increase in net interest income. This increase will primarily be driven by loan growth. The Corporation expects net interest margin to earning assets to compress in 2020 due to the forecasted interest rate environment.

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019
 September 30, 2019
 December 31, 2018
  Average
Balance		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate
Interest earning assets                 
Total loans$857,474  $10,581  4.90% $827,456  $10,639  5.10% $746,934  $9,132  4.85%
Taxable investment securities49,982  307  2.44% 58,059  375  2.56% 78,496  541  2.73%
Nontaxable investment securities10,366  80  3.06% 9,482  72  3.01% 10,732  76  2.81%
Federal funds sold16,833  66  1.56% 16,546  89  2.13% 25,269  141  2.21%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents6,387  28  1.74% 5,858  35  2.37% 3,917  19  1.92%
FHLB stock3,150  31  3.90% 3,150  45  5.67% 3,150  38  4.79%
Total earning assets944,192  11,093  4.66% 920,551  11,255  4.85% 868,498  9,947  4.54%
                  
Nonearning assets                 
ALLL(5,519)     (5,139)     (4,215)    
Fixed assets15,395      14,942      14,874     
Accrued income and other assets40,026      40,720      38,085     
Total assets$994,094      $971,074      $917,242     
                  
Interest bearing liabilities                 
Interest bearing demand deposits$140,368  $410  1.16% $97,572  $244  0.99% $64,805  $53  0.32%
Savings deposits225,219  217  0.38% 243,796  282  0.46% 237,486  215  0.36%
Time deposits201,640  1,089  2.14% 209,984  1,207  2.28% 228,953  1,204  2.09%
Borrowed funds62,227  442  2.82% 60,452  451  2.96% 61,634  454  2.92%
Total interest bearing liabilities629,454  2,158  1.36% 611,804  2,184  1.42% 592,878  1,926  1.29%
                  
Noninterest bearing liabilities                 
Noninterest bearing deposits254,858      253,292      240,253     
Accrued interest and other liabilities8,791      8,020      3,330     
Shareholders' equity100,991      97,958      80,781     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$994,094      $971,074      $917,242     
Net interest income (FTE)  $8,935      $9,071      $8,021   
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)    3.75%     3.91%     3.66%


 

 Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Average
Balance		 Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate
           
Interest earning assets           
Total loans$820,489  $41,102  5.01% $713,077  $34,371  4.82%
Taxable investment securities63,661  1,703  2.68% 52,080  1,243  2.39%
Nontaxable investment securities9,951  297  2.98% 11,651  306  2.63%
Federal funds sold10,904  216  1.98% 13,559  286  2.11%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents5,419  116  2.14% 2,872  48  1.67%
FHLB stock3,150  169  5.37% 3,044  160  5.26%
Total earning assets913,574  43,603  4.77% 796,283  36,414  4.57%
           
Nonearning assets          
ALLL(5,018)    (3,931)    
Fixed assets14,998     14,701     
Accrued income and other assets38,032     37,620     
Total assets$961,586     $844,673     
           
Interest bearing liabilities          
Interest bearing demand deposits$96,713  $855  0.88% $63,975  $165  0.26%
Savings deposits238,656  1,115  0.47% 238,944  587  0.25%
Time deposits216,839  4,835  2.23% 178,697  3,285  1.84%
Borrowed funds60,341  1,822  3.02% 62,728  1,790  2.85%
Total interest bearing liabilities612,549  8,627  1.41% 544,344  5,827  1.07%
           
Noninterest bearing liabilities          
Noninterest bearing deposits246,357     230,280     
Accrued interest and other liabilities6,322     2,857     
Shareholders' equity96,358     67,192     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$961,586     $844,673     
Net interest income (FTE)  $34,976     $30,587   
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)    3.83%     3.84%

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

 
 Three Months Ended
 Three Months Ended
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019
 December 31, 2019
 December 31, 2019
 Compared To
 Compared To
 Compared To
 September 30, 2019
 December 31, 2018
 December 31, 2018
 Increase (Decrease) Due to
 Increase (Decrease) Due to
 Increase (Decrease) Due to
  Volume    Rate   Net    Volume    Rate   Net    Volume    Rate   Net 
Changes in interest income                                    
Total loans$1,563  $(1,621) $(58) $1,355  $94  $1,449  $5,335  $1,396  $6,731 
Taxable investment securities(51) (17) (68) (181) (53) (234) 298  162  460 
Nontaxable investment securities7  1  8  (14) 18  4  (48) 39  (9)
Federal funds sold10  (33) (23) (40) (35) (75) (53) (17) (70)
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents17  (24) (7) 20  (11) 9  52  16  68 
FHLB stock  (14) (14)   (7) (7) 6  3  9 
Total changes in interest income1,546  (1,708) (162) 1,140  6  1,146  5,590  1,599  7,189 
                  
Changes in interest expense                 
Interest bearing demand deposits119  47  166  110  247  357  122  568  690 
Savings deposits(20) (45) (65) (44) 46  2  (1) 529  528 
Time deposits(46) (72) (118) (286) 171  (115) 778  772  1,550 
Borrowed funds62  (71) (9) 24  (36) (12) (71) 103  32 
Total changes in interest expense115  (141) (26) (196) 428  232  828  1,972  2,800 
Net change in net interest income (FTE)$1,431  $(1,567) $(136) $1,336  $(422) $914  $4,762  $(373) $4,389 


 Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended
 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Total earning assets4.66% 4.85% 4.81% 4.77% 4.54%
Total interest bearing liabilities1.36% 1.42% 1.46% 1.40% 1.29%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)3.75% 3.91% 3.83% 3.82% 3.66%


  
 Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
 12/31/2019
 9/30/2019
 6/30/2019
 3/31/2019
 12/31/2018 
Interest income $11,076 $11,240 $10,788 $10,437 $9,931
FTE adjustment17 15 15 16 16
Total interest income (FTE)11,093 11,255 10,803 10,453 9,947
Total interest expense2,158 2,184 2,195 2,090 1,926
Net interest income (FTE)$8,935 $9,071 $8,608 $8,363 $8,021
               

As outlined in the previous tables, the Corporation has increased net interest income primarily through increases in volume. Net interest margins are expected to compress in 2020 as rates on interest earning assets are expected to fall faster than interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income

 Quarter to Date
 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $650 $665 $422 $195 $162
ATM and debit card income399 418 404 360 397
Trust and investment services337 395 459 328 372
Mortgage servicing fees256 243 230 211 208
Service charges on deposit accounts245 239 222 234 259
Net MSR income130 142 344 8 67
Net gain from COLI death benefit    
Net gain on sales of commercial loans    
Other income and fees112 160 169 186 238
Total noninterest income$2,129 $2,262 $2,250 $1,522 $1,703


 Year to Date December 31
 Variance
  2019  2018  Amount   
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans$1,932 $841 $1,091  129.73%
ATM and debit card income1,581 1,525 56  3.67%
Trust and investment services1,519 1,591 (72) (4.53)%
Mortgage servicing fees940 785 155  19.75%
Service charges on deposit accounts940 1,044 (104) (9.96)%
Net MSR income624 363 261  71.90%
Net gain from COLI death benefit 932 (932) (100.00)%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans 518 (518) (100.00)%
Other income and fees627 678 (51) (7.52)%
Total noninterest income$8,163 $8,277 $(114) (1.38)%
             

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During 2019, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing.  While residential mortgage demand continues to be strong, gains from the sales of mortgage loans is expected to decline in 2020 as refinancing activity will likely subside.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly in 2020.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to approximate current levels in 2020.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increases in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase in 2020.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is a result of a decline in NSF fees as well as a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels for the foreseeable future.

Net MSR income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization. During the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation sold a pool of residential mortgage loans out of its loan portfolio, but retained servicing.  This sale generated $266 of net MSR income. The Corporation expects net MSR income to stabilize in 2020.

Net gain from COLI death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits in 2020.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans includes the income earned on the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. There were no commercial loan sales in 2019. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

Other income and fees includes other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels for the foreseeable future.

Noninterest Expenses

 Quarter to Date
 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Total compensation$4,037 $3,530 $3,749 $3,630 $3,429
Furniture and equipment665 579 525 491 508
Professional services582 494 439 445 518
Occupancy467 444 426 437 416
Data processing272 323 281 278 512
Advertising and promotional232 222 291 163 198
Loan and collection203 120 119 110 134
Telephone and communication115 110 108 111 107
Amortization of CDIs113 112 114 112 136
ATM and debit card98 109 100 95 96
FDIC insurance premiums6 20 17 101 120
Other losses 13 4 11 152
Other general and administrative625 532 518 525 581
Total noninterest expenses$7,415 $6,608 $6,691 $6,509 $6,907
               


 Year to Date December 31
 Variance
 2019 2018 Amount %
Total compensation$14,946 $13,421 $1,525  11.36%
Furniture and equipment2,260 1,898  362  19.07%
Professional services1,960 1,787  173  9.68%
Occupancy1,774 1,639  135  8.24%
Data processing1,154 968  186  19.21%
Advertising and promotional908 718  190  26.46%
Loan and collection552 537  15  2.79%
Amortization of CDIs451 542  (91) (16.79)%
Telephone and communication444 413  31  7.51%
ATM and debit card402 387  15  3.88%
FDIC insurance premiums144 472  (328) (69.49)%
Other losses28 413  (385) (93.22)%
Other general and administrative2,200 2,115  85  4.02%
Total noninterest expenses$27,223 $25,310 $1,913  7.56%
             

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period.   Total compensation is expected to increase modestly in 2020 as increases related to the increase in size and complexity of the Corporation will likely be offset by reductions in commissions and incentives.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items.  These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. The increase in 2019 is largely due to the growth in size and complexity of the Corporation. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to increase into 2020 due to the Corporation's re-branding strategy and continued growth strategy.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. The Corporation does not expect any significant fluctuations through 2020.

Amortization of CDIs relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels in 2020.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses have increased due to the growth in size and complexity of the Corporation and are expected to continue this trend for the foreseeable future.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly into 2020.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 compared to 2018 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC in the second quarter of 2019. The remaining balance of this credit is expected to be applied in the first quarter of 2020. Due to the application of the Small Bank Assessment Credit, FDIC insurance premiums are not expected to significantly increase in 2020.

Included in other losses was a $260 one-time loan related expense in the first quarter of 2018 and a one-time loss totaling $132 in the fourth quarter of 2018 related to assets acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. Excluding these isolated items, other losses have not been significant and no significant other losses are anticipated in 2020.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.


Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
ASSETS              
Cash and cash equivalents$46,803 $37,572 $20,067 $16,509 $23,412
Total investment securities61,621 62,351 73,285 82,222 94,721
Loans HFS19,491 15,111 6,771 1,835 903
Gross loans870,555 826,597 813,547 809,863 772,227
Less ALLL5,813 5,413 5,014 4,745 4,488
Net loans864,742 821,184 808,533 805,118 767,739
All other assets42,102 41,828 41,134 40,488 39,675
Total assets$1,034,759 $978,046 $949,790 $946,172 $926,450
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Total deposits$863,102 $801,101 $792,555 $789,533 $763,124
Total borrowed funds61,500 69,000 54,000 59,000 69,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities8,713 8,803 7,731 5,403 4,810
Total liabilities933,315 878,904 854,286 853,936 836,934
Total shareholders' equity101,444 99,142 95,504 92,236 89,516
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,034,759 $978,046 $949,790 $946,172 $926,450


 12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019
 12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018
 Variance
 Variance
 Amount % Amount %
ASSETS             
Cash and cash equivalents$9,231  24.57% $23,391  99.91%
Total investment securities (730) (1.17)%  (33,100) (34.94)%
Loans HFS 4,380  28.99%  18,588  2,058.47%
Gross loans 43,958  5.32%  98,328  12.73%
Less ALLL 400  7.39%  1,325  29.52%
Net loans 43,558  5.30%  97,003  12.63%
All other assets 274  0.66%  2,427  6.12%
Total assets$56,713  5.80% $108,309  11.69%
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Total deposits$62,001  7.74% $99,978  13.10%
Total borrowed funds (7,500) (10.87)%  (7,500) (10.87)%
Accrued interest and other liabilities (90) (1.02)%  3,903  81.14%
Total liabilities 54,411  3.24%  96,381  6.02%
              
Total shareholders' equity 2,302  2.32%  11,928  13.32%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$56,713  5.80% $108,309  11.69%
              

Cash and cash equivalents

 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Cash and due from banks$23,803  $28,572  $17,067 $16,509 $19,412 
Federal funds sold 23,000   9,000   3,000    4,000 
Cash and cash equivalents$46,803  $37,572  $20,067 $16,509 $23,412 
                  
 12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019    12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018
 Variance    Variance
 Amount %    Amount %
Cash and due from banks$(4,769)  (16.69)%    $4,391  22.62%
Federal funds sold 14,000   155.56%     19,000  475%
Cash and cash equivalents$9,231   24.57%    $23,391  99.91%
                  

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts. Federal funds sold increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter due to an increase in total deposits. The Corporation will partially fund the expected loan growth in 2020 with the balance of federal funds sold, which will likely reduce the balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Total investment securities

 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
AFS               
U.S. Government and federal agency$18,867 $22,854 $33,842 $38,796 $57,029 
State and municipal10,691 10,194 8,889 10,322 10,558 
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies9,527 10,826 11,856 12,516 9,833 
Certificates of deposit6,659 7,155 7,154 8,394 8,393 
Mortgage backed residential10,748 6,227 6,733 7,031 4,276 
Unrealized gain/(loss) on AFS securities1,092 1,048 776 288 (235)
Total AFS57,584 58,304 69,250 77,347 89,854 
HTM State and municipal2,096 2,100 2,104 2,965 2,971 
Equity securities1,941 1,947 1,931 1,910 1,896 
Total investment securities$61,621 $62,351 $73,285 $82,222 $94,721 
          


 12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019
 12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018
 Variance
 Variance
 Amount % Amount %
AFS             
U.S. Government and federal agency$(3,987) (17.45)% $(38,162) (66.92)%
State and municipal 497  4.88%  133  1.26%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (1,299) (12.00)%  (306) (3.11)%
Certificates of deposit (496) (6.93)%  (1,734) (20.66)%
Mortgage backed residential 4,521  72.6%  6,472  151.36%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on AFS securities 44  4.2%  1,327  (564.68)%
Total AFS (720) (1.23)%  (32,270) (35.91)%
HTM State and municipal (4) (0.19)%  (875) (29.45)%
Equity securities (6) (0.31)%  45  2.37%
Total investment securities$(730) (1.17)% $(33,100) (34.94)%

During 2018, the Corporation increased total investment securities due to advantageous pricing opportunities. However, since late 2018, yields on bonds that meet the Corporation's investment standards have declined significantly. As such, the Corporation has not replaced the majority of maturing investments. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings.

Loans HFS

Loans HFS represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. As residential mortgage activity is expected to decrease in 2020, the balance of loans HFS will likely decline.

Net loans

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

          
 12/31/2019
 9/30/2019
 6/30/2019
 3/31/2019
 12/31/2018
Commercial real estate$455,289  $420,127  $408,103  $394,462  $369,043 
Residential real estate 292,946   291,401   289,944   306,466   293,271 
Commercial 71,689   63,747   63,998   56,790   56,583 
Home equity 41,987   43,061   42,890   43,130   43,597 
Installment 8,644   8,261   8,612   9,015   9,733 
Gross loans$870,555  $826,597  $813,547  $809,863  $772,227 
                    
 12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019
     12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018
 Variance     Variance
 Amount %     Amount %
Commercial real estate$35,162   8.37%     $86,246   23.37%
Residential real estate 1,545   0.53%      (325)  (0.11)%
Commercial 7,942   12.46%      15,106   26.70%
Home equity (1,074)  (2.49)%      (1,610)  (3.69)%
Installment 383   4.64%      (1,089)  (11.19)%
Gross loans$43,958   5.32%     $98,328   12.73%

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

 12/31/2019
 9/30/2019
 6/30/2019
 3/31/2019
 12/31/2018
Accruing interest     
Current$867,901 $824,587 $811,184 $807,671 $769,799
Past due 30-89 days1,213 1,089 1,275 1,009 1,325
Past due 90 days or more239 209 301 310 191
Total accruing interest869,353 825,885 812,760 808,990 771,315
Nonaccrual1,202 712 787 873 912
Total loans$870,555 $826,597 $813,547 $809,863 $772,227
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status$2,654 $2,010 $2,363 $2,192 $2,428

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Nonaccrual loans$1,202 $712 $787 $873 $912
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more239 209 301 310 191
Total nonperforming loans1,441 921 1,088 1,183 1,103
OREO    32
Total nonperforming assets$1,441 $921 $1,088 $1,183 $1,135

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Nonperforming loans to gross loans0.17% 0.11% 0.13% 0.15% 0.14%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.14% 0.09% 0.11% 0.13% 0.12%
ALLL to gross loans0.67% 0.65% 0.62% 0.59% 0.58%

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has been successful in growing its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. Despite the above peer growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards as evidenced by the low level of nonperforming loans.

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
 Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $1,462 $1,626 $1,914 $2,095 $2,318


All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18
Premises and equipment, net$15,245 $15,443 $14,792 $14,838 $14,761
COLI10,316 10,248 10,181 10,070 10,007
MSR4,030 3,900 3,758 3,414 3,406
Goodwill3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219
FHLB stock3,150 3,150 3,150 3,150 3,150
AIR2,877 2,954 3,350 3,298 3,020
CDI assets902 1,015 1,128 1,241 1,353
Right-of-use assets475 105 119 132 
OREO    32
Other assets1,888 1,794 1,437 1,126 727
All other assets$42,102 $41,828 $41,134 $40,488 $39,675


 12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018
 Variance Variance
 Amount % Amount %
Premises and equipment, net$(198) (1.28)% $484  3.28%
COLI68  0.66% 309  3.09%
MSR130  3.33% 624  18.32%
Goodwill  %   %
FHLB stock  %   %
AIR(77) (2.61)% (143) (4.74)%
CDI assets(113) (11.13)% (451) (33.33)%
Right-of-use assets370  352.38% 475  N/M 
OREO  % (32) (100.00)%
Other assets94  5.24% 1,161  159.70%
All other assets274  0.66% $2,427  6.12%

MSRs are servicing assets that are recognized from the sales of mortgage loans. A portion of the cost of originating the loan is allocated to the servicing right based on relative fair value. The increase in MSRs for 2019 is due to the increased volume of residential mortgage loan sales. The Corporation expects nominal growth in MSRs in 2020 due to continued residential mortgage origination.

Right-of-use assets were established pursuant to the adoption of ASU 2016-02 on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of the lease payments over the lease term, for leases that are longer than 12 months. The large increase from September 30, 2019 was due to an additional lease being entered into by the Corporation.

All other assets are expected to increase commensurate with the overall growth of the Corporation.


Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18
Demand$260,503  $253,784  $248,795  $237,213  $233,954 
Savings215,218  213,494  232,130  230,006  223,728 
Money market demand88,350  80,873  69,374  61,294  61,369 
NOW75,976  39,286  14,925  17,450  10,234 
Other time deposits176,441  175,361  178,789  181,720  169,590 
Brokered time deposits28,605  16,326  23,484  35,398  37,298 
Internet time deposits18,009  21,977  25,058  26,452  26,951 
Total deposits$863,102  $801,101  $792,555  $789,533  $763,124 
          
 12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019   12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018
 Variance   Variance
 Amount %   Amount %
Demand$6,719  2.65%   $26,549  11.35%
Savings1,724  0.81%   (8,510) (3.80)%
Money market demand7,477  9.25%   26,981  43.97%
NOW36,690  93.39%   65,742  642.39%
Other time deposits1,080  0.62%   6,851  4.04%
Brokered time deposits12,279  75.21%   (8,693) (23.31)%
Internet time deposits(3,968) (18.06)%   (8,942) (33.18)%
Total deposits$62,001  7.74%   $99,978  13.10%

The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. The Corporation has been able to drive this meaningful increase through enhanced organic growth strategies. The Corporation expects deposit growth to remain strong in 2020.

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18
FHLB borrowings$47,500  $55,000  $40,000  $40,000  $55,000 
Subordinated debentures14,000  14,000  14,000  14,000  14,000 
Federal funds purchased      5,000   
Total borrowed funds$61,500  $69,000  $54,000  $59,000  $69,000 
          
 12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019   12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018
 Variance   Variance
 Amount %   Amount %
FHLB borrowings$(7,500) (13.64)%   $(7,500) (13.64)%
Subordinated debentures  %     %
Federal funds purchased  %     %
Total borrowed funds$(7,500) (10.87)%   $(7,500) (10.87)%

While the Corporation increased its reliance on borrowed funds in 2018 to fund its strong loan demand, borrowed funds gradually declined in the quarters prior to September 30, 2019 as the Corporation has been able to fund organic growth through increases in deposit accounts. Total borrowed funds increased in the third quarter of 2019 as the interest rates for FHLB borrowings were extremely attractive. Total borrowed funds are expected to decrease as current FHLB borrowings mature. The Corporation continually analyzes the market for opportunities and will borrow funds when deemed financially beneficial.

Wholesale funding sources

The following tables outline the composition and changes in wholesale funding sources as of:

  12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18
FHLB borrowings $47,500  $55,000  $40,000  $40,000  $55,000 
Brokered time deposits 28,605  16,326  23,484  35,398  37,298 
Internet time deposits 18,009  21,977  25,058  26,452  26,951 
 Total wholesale funds $94,114  $93,303  $88,542  $101,850  $119,249 
           
  12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019   12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
FHLB borrowings $(7,500) (13.64)%   $(7,500) (13.64)%
Brokered time deposits 12,279  75.21%   (8,693) (23.31)%
Internet time deposits (3,968) (18.06)%   (8,942) (33.18)%
 Total wholesale funds $811  0.87%   $(25,135) (21.08)%

The Corporation utilizes wholesale funds to provide balance sheet growth. As wholesale funding is typically more expensive than core deposits, the Corporation continually analyzes sources of wholesale funding when the increases in interest earning assets out-pace the increases in core deposits. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes to wholesale funding levels in 2020.

Accrued interest and other liabilities

Accrued interest and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant).  Accrued interest and other liabilities are not expected to fluctuate significantly in future periods.

Total shareholders' equity

Total shareholders' equity includes common stock, retained earnings, and AOCI. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Corporation increased its capital position through a private placement of common stock to both retail and accredited individual investors. The private placement generated net proceeds of $20,500. These proceeds were used to fund the Corporation's strong organic growth, opportunistic strategic growth, and enhance its capital position. The balance of growth in retained earnings was the result of the Corporation's strong earnings. Total shareholders' equity is expected to continue to grow in 2020 through the Corporation's earnings as no significant changes in dividend strategy are anticipated.

Stock Performance

The following graph compares the cumulative total shareholder return on the Corporation's common stock for the last five years with the cumulative total return on the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index (NASDAQ: XX:ABAQ) over the same period. The graph assumes the value of an investment in the Corporation's common stock and the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index was $100 at December 31, 2014 and all dividends were reinvested.


Year  FETM  ABQ Index 
12/31/2014 $100.00 $100.00
12/31/2015  141.21  107.45
12/31/2016  166.87  146.12
12/31/2017  197.98  145.96
12/31/2018  221.82  122.73
12/31/2019  267.37  147.67


Abbreviations and Acronyms

ABA: American Bankers AssociationFTE: Fully taxable equivalent
ACH: Automated Clearing HouseGAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
AFS: Available-for-saleHFS: Held for sale
AIR: Accrued interest receivableHTM: Held to maturity
ALLL: Allowance for loan lossesIRA: Individual retirement account
AOCI: Accumulated other comprehensive incomeLIBOR: London Interbank Offered Rate
ARRC: Alternative Reference Rates CommitteeMSR: Mortgage servicing rights
ASC: Accounting Standards CodificationN/M: Not meaningful
ASU: Accounting Standards UpdateNASDAQ: National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations
ATM: Automated teller machine
CDI: Core deposit intangibleNOW: Negotiable order of withdrawal
CET1: Common equity tier 1NSF: Non-sufficient funds
COLI: Corporate owned life insuranceOCI: Other comprehensive income
DRIP: Dividend Reinvestment PlanOIS: Overnight Index Swap
EPS: Earnings Per Common ShareOREO: Other real estate owned
ESOP: Employee Stock Ownership PlanOTTI: Other-than-temporary impairment
FASB: Financial Accounting Standards BoardQTD: Quarter to date
FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance CorporationSBA: Small Business Association
FHLB: Federal Home Loan BankSERP: Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan
FHLLC: Fentura Holdings LLCSOFR: Secured Overnight Funding Rate
FHLMC: Federal Home Loan Mortgage CorporationTDR: Troubled debt restructuring
FRB: Federal Reserve BankYTD: Year to date

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and was recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks in 2016 and 2018 on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 15 full-service branches in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties and a loan production office in Saginaw County. The State Bank was ranked #20 by S&P Global in terms of 2018 performance for banks under $2 billion in assets. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:Ronald L. Justice Aaron D. Wirsing
 President & CEOChief Financial Officer
 Fentura Financial, Inc. Fentura Financial, Inc.
 810.714.3902 810.714.3925
 ronj@thestatebank.comaaronw@thestatebank.com

