FENTON, Mich., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces another strong quarter with net income of $2,552 for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 and record earnings of $11,578 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019.

12.73% increase in gross loans since December 31, 2018

13.10% increase in total deposits since December 31, 2018

Net interest margin of 3.83% for the year ended December 31, 2019

20.14% increase in share price since December 31, 2018

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO said, “I am excited to share our achievement of another record setting year. I am extremely proud of our team's ability to provide innovative solutions for our customers and community partners which continues to enhance shareholder value.”

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the quarter ended, December 31, 2019. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 11,076 $ 11,240 $ 10,788 $ 10,437 $ 9,931 Interest expense 2,158 2,184 2,195 2,090 1,926 Net interest income 8,918 9,056 8,593 8,347 8,005 Provision for loan losses 436 422 264 213 290 Noninterest income 2,129 2,262 2,250 1,522 1,703 Noninterest expenses 7,415 6,608 6,691 6,509 6,907 Federal income tax expense 644 873 791 633 502 Net income $ 2,552 $ 3,415 $ 3,097 $ 2,514 $ 2,009 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.55 $ 0.73 $ 0.67 $ 0.54 $ 0.46 Dividends $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 Tangible book value(1) $ 20.87 $ 20.37 $ 19.59 $ 18.88 $ 18.32 Quoted market value High $ 25.50 $ 21.00 $ 21.00 $ 21.00 $ 22.02 Low $ 20.60 $ 20.45 $ 20.45 $ 20.05 $ 20.10 Close(1) $ 25.23 $ 21.00 $ 20.60 $ 20.89 $ 21.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.02 % 1.40 % 1.31 % 1.09 % 0.87 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.03 % 13.83 % 13.14 % 11.09 % 9.87 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 10.46 % 14.47 % 13.79 % 11.66 % 10.47 % Efficiency ratio 67.12 % 58.38 % 61.71 % 65.95 % 71.15 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.66 % 4.85 % 4.81 % 4.77 % 4.54 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.46 % 1.40 % 1.29 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.75 % 3.91 % 3.83 % 3.82 % 3.66 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 61,621 $ 62,351 $ 73,285 $ 82,222 $ 94,721 Gross loans $ 870,555 $ 826,597 $ 813,547 $ 809,863 $ 772,227 Total assets $ 1,034,759 $ 978,046 $ 949,790 $ 946,172 $ 926,450 Total deposits $ 863,102 $ 801,101 $ 792,555 $ 789,533 $ 763,124 Borrowed funds $ 61,500 $ 69,000 $ 54,000 $ 59,000 $ 69,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 101,444 $ 99,142 $ 95,504 $ 92,236 $ 89,516 Net loans to total deposits 100.19 % 102.51 % 102.02 % 101.97 % 100.60 % Common shares outstanding 4,664,369 4,658,722 4,653,343 4,647,978 4,636,455 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 994,094 $ 971,074 $ 947,095 $ 934,078 $ 917,242 Earning assets $ 944,192 $ 920,551 $ 900,738 $ 887,974 $ 868,498 Interest bearing liabilities $ 629,454 $ 611,804 $ 603,965 $ 604,973 $ 592,878 Total shareholders' equity $ 100,991 $ 97,958 $ 94,519 $ 91,964 $ 80,781 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 96,796 $ 93,650 $ 90,098 $ 87,430 $ 76,120 Earned common shares outstanding 4,652,569 4,646,835 4,641,161 4,635,255 4,332,665 Unvested stock grants 9,947 9,967 9,967 9,788 3,022 Total common shares outstanding 4,662,516 4,656,802 4,651,128 4,645,043 4,335,687 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.12 % ALLL to gross loans 0.67 % 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.59 % 0.58 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.03 % 14.42 % 14.18 % 13.99 % 14.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.33 % 13.73 % 13.53 % 13.37 % 13.40 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.64 % 11.96 % 11.73 % 11.54 % 11.52 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.20 % 11.22 % 11.16 % 10.99 % 10.92 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve month periods ended:

12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 43,541 $ 36,350 $ 30,111 $ 18,645 $ 16,653 Interest expense 8,627 5,827 3,120 2,372 2,153 Net interest income 34,914 30,523 26,991 16,273 14,500 Provision for loan losses 1,335 1,057 609 (900 ) (1,000 ) Noninterest income 8,163 8,277 8,988 6,658 6,575 Noninterest expenses 27,223 25,310 23,818 17,097 14,976 Federal income tax expense 2,941 2,319 2,876 2,293 2,407 Net income $ 11,578 $ 10,114 $ 8,676 $ 4,441 $ 4,692 PER SHARE Earnings $ 2.49 $ 2.65 $ 2.39 $ 1.70 $ 1.87 Dividends $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.12 Tangible book value(1) $ 20.87 $ 18.32 $ 14.96 $ 12.41 $ 12.90 Quoted market value High $ 25.50 $ 23.00 $ 20.65 $ 16.00 $ 15.00 Low $ 20.05 $ 18.88 $ 15.10 $ 12.85 $ 9.90 Close(1) $ 25.23 $ 21.00 $ 18.88 $ 16.00 $ 13.86 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 0.93 % 1.00 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.02 % 15.05 % 15.38 % 10.28 % 12.73 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.59 % 16.23 % 15.38 % 10.28 % 12.73 % Efficiency ratio 63.20 % 65.23 % 66.20 % 74.56 % 71.06 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.77 % 4.57 % 4.55 % 4.38 % 4.48 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.41 % 1.07 % 0.65 % 0.76 % 0.77 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.83 % 3.84 % 4.08 % 3.83 % 3.90 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 61,621 $ 94,721 $ 55,323 $ 72,458 $ 25,708 Gross loans $ 870,555 $ 772,227 $ 672,530 $ 515,775 $ 378,655 Total assets $ 1,034,759 $ 926,450 $ 781,443 $ 703,350 $ 446,402 Total deposits $ 863,102 $ 763,124 $ 673,505 $ 603,367 $ 375,971 Borrowed funds $ 61,500 $ 69,000 $ 46,000 $ 45,000 $ 34,775 Total shareholders' equity $ 101,444 $ 89,516 $ 59,447 $ 50,660 $ 32,474 Net loans to total deposits 100.19 % 100.60 % 99.32 % 85.01 % 99.78 % Common shares outstanding 4,664,369 4,636,455 3,631,933 3,619,282 2,517,748 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 961,586 $ 844,673 $ 730,974 $ 484,042 $ 423,562 Earning assets $ 913,574 $ 796,283 $ 698,753 $ 429,547 $ 371,620 Interest bearing liabilities $ 612,549 $ 544,344 $ 485,522 $ 306,614 $ 279,795 Total shareholders' equity $ 96,358 $ 67,192 $ 56,429 $ 43,218 $ 36,864 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 91,994 $ 62,329 $ 52,181 $ 43,218 $ 36,864 Earned common shares outstanding 4,643,955 3,811,677 3,625,568 2,608,903 2,511,817 Unvested stock grants 9,917 756 — — — Total common shares outstanding 4,653,872 3,812,433 3,625,568 2,608,903 2,511,817 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.17 % 0.14 % — % — % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.16 % ALLL to gross loans 0.67 % 0.58 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.93 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.03 % 14.00 % 10.93 % 11.47 % 12.90 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.33 % 13.40 % 10.39 % 10.95 % 12.00 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.64 % 11.52 % 8.27 % 8.40 % 8.39 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.20 % 10.92 % 8.98 % 11.93 % 10.80 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis



Quarter to Date 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 GAAP net income $ 2,552 $ 3,415 $ 3,097 $ 2,514 $ 2,009 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (126 ) (189 ) (145 ) (175 ) (167 ) Amortization of CDIs 89 88 90 89 107 Amortization on acquired time deposits 7 7 7 7 9 Amortization on purchased MSRs 3 3 3 3 6 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (27 ) (91 ) (45 ) (76 ) (45 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (42 ) (284 ) (9 ) (13 ) — Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (42 ) (284 ) (9 ) (13 ) — Adjusted net income from operations $ 2,483 $ 3,040 $ 3,043 $ 2,425 $ 1,964 GAAP net interest income $ 8,918 $ 9,056 $ 8,593 $ 8,347 $ 8,005 Accretion on purchased loans (160 ) (239 ) (183 ) (222 ) (211 ) Prepayment penalties collected (53 ) (360 ) (12 ) (16 ) — Amortization on acquired time deposits 9 9 9 9 12 Adjusted net interest income $ 8,714 $ 8,466 $ 8,407 $ 8,118 $ 7,806 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.52 $ 0.45 Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.24 % 1.29 % 1.05 % 0.85 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.75 % 12.31 % 12.91 % 10.69 % 9.65 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 10.18 % 12.88 % 13.55 % 11.25 % 10.24 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.57 % 4.59 % 4.72 % 4.66 % 4.44 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.47 % 1.41 % 1.30 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.66 % 3.66 % 3.75 % 3.72 % 3.57 %





Year to Date December 31

Variance

2019 2018 Amount % GAAP net income $ 11,578 $ 10,114 $ 1,464 14.47 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (635 ) (788 ) 153 (19.42 )% Amortization of CDIs 356 428 (72 ) (16.82 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits 28 36 (8 ) (22.22 )% Amortization on purchased MSRs 12 24 (12 ) (50.00 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (239 ) (300 ) 61 (20.33 )% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (348 ) (137 ) (211 ) 154.01 % Net gain from COLI death benefit — (933 ) 933 (100.00 )% Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (348 ) (1,070 ) 722 (67.48 )% Adjusted net income from operations $ 10,991 $ 8,744 $ 2,247 25.70 % GAAP net interest income $ 34,914 $ 30,523 $ 4,391 14.39 % Accretion on purchased loans (804 ) (998 ) 194 (19.44 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits 36 46 (10 ) (21.74 )% Prepayment penalties collected (441 ) (173 ) (268 ) 154.91 % Adjusted net interest income $ 33,705 $ 29,398 $ 4,307 14.65 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 2.37 $ 2.29 $ 0.08 3.49 % Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.04 % 0.10 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.41 % 13.01 % (1.60 )% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.95 % 14.03 % (2.08 )% Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.69 % 4.45 % 0.24 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.34 % 1.04 % 0.30 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.70 % 3.70 % — %

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has been able to generate strong net income and adjusted net income from operations. The Corporation has also been successful at consistently increasing adjusted net interest income. This increase continues to be primarily driven through increases in loans while maintaining relatively healthy interest margins. Into 2020, the Corporation expects to see a continued increase in net interest income. This increase will primarily be driven by loan growth. The Corporation expects net interest margin to earning assets to compress in 2020 due to the forecasted interest rate environment.

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 857,474 $ 10,581 4.90 % $ 827,456 $ 10,639 5.10 % $ 746,934 $ 9,132 4.85 % Taxable investment securities 49,982 307 2.44 % 58,059 375 2.56 % 78,496 541 2.73 % Nontaxable investment securities 10,366 80 3.06 % 9,482 72 3.01 % 10,732 76 2.81 % Federal funds sold 16,833 66 1.56 % 16,546 89 2.13 % 25,269 141 2.21 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 6,387 28 1.74 % 5,858 35 2.37 % 3,917 19 1.92 % FHLB stock 3,150 31 3.90 % 3,150 45 5.67 % 3,150 38 4.79 % Total earning assets 944,192 11,093 4.66 % 920,551 11,255 4.85 % 868,498 9,947 4.54 % Nonearning assets ALLL (5,519 ) (5,139 ) (4,215 ) Fixed assets 15,395 14,942 14,874 Accrued income and other assets 40,026 40,720 38,085 Total assets $ 994,094 $ 971,074 $ 917,242 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 140,368 $ 410 1.16 % $ 97,572 $ 244 0.99 % $ 64,805 $ 53 0.32 % Savings deposits 225,219 217 0.38 % 243,796 282 0.46 % 237,486 215 0.36 % Time deposits 201,640 1,089 2.14 % 209,984 1,207 2.28 % 228,953 1,204 2.09 % Borrowed funds 62,227 442 2.82 % 60,452 451 2.96 % 61,634 454 2.92 % Total interest bearing liabilities 629,454 2,158 1.36 % 611,804 2,184 1.42 % 592,878 1,926 1.29 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 254,858 253,292 240,253 Accrued interest and other liabilities 8,791 8,020 3,330 Shareholders' equity 100,991 97,958 80,781 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 994,094 $ 971,074 $ 917,242 Net interest income (FTE) $ 8,935 $ 9,071 $ 8,021 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.75 % 3.91 % 3.66 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 820,489 $ 41,102 5.01 % $ 713,077 $ 34,371 4.82 % Taxable investment securities 63,661 1,703 2.68 % 52,080 1,243 2.39 % Nontaxable investment securities 9,951 297 2.98 % 11,651 306 2.63 % Federal funds sold 10,904 216 1.98 % 13,559 286 2.11 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 5,419 116 2.14 % 2,872 48 1.67 % FHLB stock 3,150 169 5.37 % 3,044 160 5.26 % Total earning assets 913,574 43,603 4.77 % 796,283 36,414 4.57 % Nonearning assets ALLL (5,018 ) (3,931 ) Fixed assets 14,998 14,701 Accrued income and other assets 38,032 37,620 Total assets $ 961,586 $ 844,673 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 96,713 $ 855 0.88 % $ 63,975 $ 165 0.26 % Savings deposits 238,656 1,115 0.47 % 238,944 587 0.25 % Time deposits 216,839 4,835 2.23 % 178,697 3,285 1.84 % Borrowed funds 60,341 1,822 3.02 % 62,728 1,790 2.85 % Total interest bearing liabilities 612,549 8,627 1.41 % 544,344 5,827 1.07 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 246,357 230,280 Accrued interest and other liabilities 6,322 2,857 Shareholders' equity 96,358 67,192 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 961,586 $ 844,673 Net interest income (FTE) $ 34,976 $ 30,587 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.83 % 3.84 %

Net Interest Income



Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate. Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

Compared To

Compared To

Compared To

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2018

Increase (Decrease) Due to

Increase (Decrease) Due to

Increase (Decrease) Due to

Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 1,563 $ (1,621 ) $ (58 ) $ 1,355 $ 94 $ 1,449 $ 5,335 $ 1,396 $ 6,731 Taxable investment securities (51 ) (17 ) (68 ) (181 ) (53 ) (234 ) 298 162 460 Nontaxable investment securities 7 1 8 (14 ) 18 4 (48 ) 39 (9 ) Federal funds sold 10 (33 ) (23 ) (40 ) (35 ) (75 ) (53 ) (17 ) (70 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 17 (24 ) (7 ) 20 (11 ) 9 52 16 68 FHLB stock — (14 ) (14 ) — (7 ) (7 ) 6 3 9 Total changes in interest income 1,546 (1,708 ) (162 ) 1,140 6 1,146 5,590 1,599 7,189 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 119 47 166 110 247 357 122 568 690 Savings deposits (20 ) (45 ) (65 ) (44 ) 46 2 (1 ) 529 528 Time deposits (46 ) (72 ) (118 ) (286 ) 171 (115 ) 778 772 1,550 Borrowed funds 62 (71 ) (9 ) 24 (36 ) (12 ) (71 ) 103 32 Total changes in interest expense 115 (141 ) (26 ) (196 ) 428 232 828 1,972 2,800 Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 1,431 $ (1,567 ) $ (136 ) $ 1,336 $ (422 ) $ 914 $ 4,762 $ (373 ) $ 4,389





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Total earning assets 4.66 % 4.85 % 4.81 % 4.77 % 4.54 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.46 % 1.40 % 1.29 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.75 % 3.91 % 3.83 % 3.82 % 3.66 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

Interest income $ 11,076 $ 11,240 $ 10,788 $ 10,437 $ 9,931 FTE adjustment 17 15 15 16 16 Total interest income (FTE) 11,093 11,255 10,803 10,453 9,947 Total interest expense 2,158 2,184 2,195 2,090 1,926 Net interest income (FTE) $ 8,935 $ 9,071 $ 8,608 $ 8,363 $ 8,021

As outlined in the previous tables, the Corporation has increased net interest income primarily through increases in volume. Net interest margins are expected to compress in 2020 as rates on interest earning assets are expected to fall faster than interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 650 $ 665 $ 422 $ 195 $ 162 ATM and debit card income 399 418 404 360 397 Trust and investment services 337 395 459 328 372 Mortgage servicing fees 256 243 230 211 208 Service charges on deposit accounts 245 239 222 234 259 Net MSR income 130 142 344 8 67 Net gain from COLI death benefit — — — — — Net gain on sales of commercial loans — — — — — Other income and fees 112 160 169 186 238 Total noninterest income $ 2,129 $ 2,262 $ 2,250 $ 1,522 $ 1,703





Year to Date December 31

Variance

2019 2018 Amount % Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 1,932 $ 841 $ 1,091 129.73 % ATM and debit card income 1,581 1,525 56 3.67 % Trust and investment services 1,519 1,591 (72 ) (4.53 )% Mortgage servicing fees 940 785 155 19.75 % Service charges on deposit accounts 940 1,044 (104 ) (9.96 )% Net MSR income 624 363 261 71.90 % Net gain from COLI death benefit — 932 (932 ) (100.00 )% Net gain on sales of commercial loans — 518 (518 ) (100.00 )% Other income and fees 627 678 (51 ) (7.52 )% Total noninterest income $ 8,163 $ 8,277 $ (114 ) (1.38 )%

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During 2019, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing. While residential mortgage demand continues to be strong, gains from the sales of mortgage loans is expected to decline in 2020 as refinancing activity will likely subside.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly in 2020.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to approximate current levels in 2020.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increases in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase in 2020.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is a result of a decline in NSF fees as well as a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels for the foreseeable future.

Net MSR income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization. During the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation sold a pool of residential mortgage loans out of its loan portfolio, but retained servicing. This sale generated $266 of net MSR income. The Corporation expects net MSR income to stabilize in 2020.

Net gain from COLI death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits in 2020.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans includes the income earned on the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. There were no commercial loan sales in 2019. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

Other income and fees includes other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels for the foreseeable future.

Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Total compensation $ 4,037 $ 3,530 $ 3,749 $ 3,630 $ 3,429 Furniture and equipment 665 579 525 491 508 Professional services 582 494 439 445 518 Occupancy 467 444 426 437 416 Data processing 272 323 281 278 512 Advertising and promotional 232 222 291 163 198 Loan and collection 203 120 119 110 134 Telephone and communication 115 110 108 111 107 Amortization of CDIs 113 112 114 112 136 ATM and debit card 98 109 100 95 96 FDIC insurance premiums 6 20 17 101 120 Other losses — 13 4 11 152 Other general and administrative 625 532 518 525 581 Total noninterest expenses $ 7,415 $ 6,608 $ 6,691 $ 6,509 $ 6,907





Year to Date December 31

Variance 2019 2018 Amount % Total compensation $ 14,946 $ 13,421 $ 1,525 11.36 % Furniture and equipment 2,260 1,898 362 19.07 % Professional services 1,960 1,787 173 9.68 % Occupancy 1,774 1,639 135 8.24 % Data processing 1,154 968 186 19.21 % Advertising and promotional 908 718 190 26.46 % Loan and collection 552 537 15 2.79 % Amortization of CDIs 451 542 (91 ) (16.79 )% Telephone and communication 444 413 31 7.51 % ATM and debit card 402 387 15 3.88 % FDIC insurance premiums 144 472 (328 ) (69.49 )% Other losses 28 413 (385 ) (93.22 )% Other general and administrative 2,200 2,115 85 4.02 % Total noninterest expenses $ 27,223 $ 25,310 $ 1,913 7.56 %

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period. Total compensation is expected to increase modestly in 2020 as increases related to the increase in size and complexity of the Corporation will likely be offset by reductions in commissions and incentives.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. The increase in 2019 is largely due to the growth in size and complexity of the Corporation. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to increase into 2020 due to the Corporation's re-branding strategy and continued growth strategy.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. The Corporation does not expect any significant fluctuations through 2020.

Amortization of CDIs relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels in 2020.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses have increased due to the growth in size and complexity of the Corporation and are expected to continue this trend for the foreseeable future.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly into 2020.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 compared to 2018 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC in the second quarter of 2019. The remaining balance of this credit is expected to be applied in the first quarter of 2020. Due to the application of the Small Bank Assessment Credit, FDIC insurance premiums are not expected to significantly increase in 2020.

Included in other losses was a $260 one-time loan related expense in the first quarter of 2018 and a one-time loss totaling $132 in the fourth quarter of 2018 related to assets acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. Excluding these isolated items, other losses have not been significant and no significant other losses are anticipated in 2020.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.





Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,803 $ 37,572 $ 20,067 $ 16,509 $ 23,412 Total investment securities 61,621 62,351 73,285 82,222 94,721 Loans HFS 19,491 15,111 6,771 1,835 903 Gross loans 870,555 826,597 813,547 809,863 772,227 Less ALLL 5,813 5,413 5,014 4,745 4,488 Net loans 864,742 821,184 808,533 805,118 767,739 All other assets 42,102 41,828 41,134 40,488 39,675 Total assets $ 1,034,759 $ 978,046 $ 949,790 $ 946,172 $ 926,450 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 863,102 $ 801,101 $ 792,555 $ 789,533 $ 763,124 Total borrowed funds 61,500 69,000 54,000 59,000 69,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 8,713 8,803 7,731 5,403 4,810 Total liabilities 933,315 878,904 854,286 853,936 836,934 Total shareholders' equity 101,444 99,142 95,504 92,236 89,516 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,034,759 $ 978,046 $ 949,790 $ 946,172 $ 926,450





12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019

12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018

Variance

Variance

Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,231 24.57 % $ 23,391 99.91 % Total investment securities (730 ) (1.17 )% (33,100 ) (34.94 )% Loans HFS 4,380 28.99 % 18,588 2,058.47 % Gross loans 43,958 5.32 % 98,328 12.73 % Less ALLL 400 7.39 % 1,325 29.52 % Net loans 43,558 5.30 % 97,003 12.63 % All other assets 274 0.66 % 2,427 6.12 % Total assets $ 56,713 5.80 % $ 108,309 11.69 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 62,001 7.74 % $ 99,978 13.10 % Total borrowed funds (7,500 ) (10.87 )% (7,500 ) (10.87 )% Accrued interest and other liabilities (90 ) (1.02 )% 3,903 81.14 % Total liabilities 54,411 3.24 % 96,381 6.02 % Total shareholders' equity 2,302 2.32 % 11,928 13.32 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 56,713 5.80 % $ 108,309 11.69 %

Cash and cash equivalents

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and due from banks $ 23,803 $ 28,572 $ 17,067 $ 16,509 $ 19,412 Federal funds sold 23,000 9,000 3,000 — 4,000 Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,803 $ 37,572 $ 20,067 $ 16,509 $ 23,412 12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks $ (4,769 ) (16.69 )% $ 4,391 22.62 % Federal funds sold 14,000 155.56 % 19,000 475 % Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,231 24.57 % $ 23,391 99.91 %

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts. Federal funds sold increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter due to an increase in total deposits. The Corporation will partially fund the expected loan growth in 2020 with the balance of federal funds sold, which will likely reduce the balance of cash and cash equivalents.



Total investment securities

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018

AFS U.S. Government and federal agency $ 18,867 $ 22,854 $ 33,842 $ 38,796 $ 57,029 State and municipal 10,691 10,194 8,889 10,322 10,558 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 9,527 10,826 11,856 12,516 9,833 Certificates of deposit 6,659 7,155 7,154 8,394 8,393 Mortgage backed residential 10,748 6,227 6,733 7,031 4,276 Unrealized gain/(loss) on AFS securities 1,092 1,048 776 288 (235 ) Total AFS 57,584 58,304 69,250 77,347 89,854 HTM State and municipal 2,096 2,100 2,104 2,965 2,971 Equity securities 1,941 1,947 1,931 1,910 1,896 Total investment securities $ 61,621 $ 62,351 $ 73,285 $ 82,222 $ 94,721





12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019

12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018

Variance

Variance

Amount % Amount % AFS U.S. Government and federal agency $ (3,987 ) (17.45 )% $ (38,162 ) (66.92 )% State and municipal 497 4.88 % 133 1.26 % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (1,299 ) (12.00 )% (306 ) (3.11 )% Certificates of deposit (496 ) (6.93 )% (1,734 ) (20.66 )% Mortgage backed residential 4,521 72.6 % 6,472 151.36 % Unrealized gain/(loss) on AFS securities 44 4.2 % 1,327 (564.68 )% Total AFS (720 ) (1.23 )% (32,270 ) (35.91 )% HTM State and municipal (4 ) (0.19 )% (875 ) (29.45 )% Equity securities (6 ) (0.31 )% 45 2.37 % Total investment securities $ (730 ) (1.17 )% $ (33,100 ) (34.94 )%

During 2018, the Corporation increased total investment securities due to advantageous pricing opportunities. However, since late 2018, yields on bonds that meet the Corporation's investment standards have declined significantly. As such, the Corporation has not replaced the majority of maturing investments. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings.

Loans HFS

Loans HFS represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. As residential mortgage activity is expected to decrease in 2020, the balance of loans HFS will likely decline.

Net loans

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

Commercial real estate $ 455,289 $ 420,127 $ 408,103 $ 394,462 $ 369,043 Residential real estate 292,946 291,401 289,944 306,466 293,271 Commercial 71,689 63,747 63,998 56,790 56,583 Home equity 41,987 43,061 42,890 43,130 43,597 Installment 8,644 8,261 8,612 9,015 9,733 Gross loans $ 870,555 $ 826,597 $ 813,547 $ 809,863 $ 772,227 12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019

12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018

Variance Variance Amount % Amount %

Commercial real estate $ 35,162 8.37 % $ 86,246 23.37 % Residential real estate 1,545 0.53 % (325 ) (0.11 )% Commercial 7,942 12.46 % 15,106 26.70 % Home equity (1,074 ) (2.49 )% (1,610 ) (3.69 )% Installment 383 4.64 % (1,089 ) (11.19 )% Gross loans $ 43,958 5.32 % $ 98,328 12.73 %

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

Accruing interest Current $ 867,901 $ 824,587 $ 811,184 $ 807,671 $ 769,799 Past due 30-89 days 1,213 1,089 1,275 1,009 1,325 Past due 90 days or more 239 209 301 310 191 Total accruing interest 869,353 825,885 812,760 808,990 771,315 Nonaccrual 1,202 712 787 873 912 Total loans $ 870,555 $ 826,597 $ 813,547 $ 809,863 $ 772,227 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 2,654 $ 2,010 $ 2,363 $ 2,192 $ 2,428

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:



12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,202 $ 712 $ 787 $ 873 $ 912 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 239 209 301 310 191 Total nonperforming loans 1,441 921 1,088 1,183 1,103 OREO — — — — 32 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,441 $ 921 $ 1,088 $ 1,183 $ 1,135

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:



12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.12 % ALLL to gross loans 0.67 % 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.59 % 0.58 %

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has been successful in growing its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. Despite the above peer growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards as evidenced by the low level of nonperforming loans.

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $ 1,462 $ 1,626 $ 1,914 $ 2,095 $ 2,318





All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Premises and equipment, net $ 15,245 $ 15,443 $ 14,792 $ 14,838 $ 14,761 COLI 10,316 10,248 10,181 10,070 10,007 MSR 4,030 3,900 3,758 3,414 3,406 Goodwill 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 FHLB stock 3,150 3,150 3,150 3,150 3,150 AIR 2,877 2,954 3,350 3,298 3,020 CDI assets 902 1,015 1,128 1,241 1,353 Right-of-use assets 475 105 119 132 — OREO — — — — 32 Other assets 1,888 1,794 1,437 1,126 727 All other assets $ 42,102 $ 41,828 $ 41,134 $ 40,488 $ 39,675





12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Premises and equipment, net $ (198 ) (1.28 )% $ 484 3.28 % COLI 68 0.66 % 309 3.09 % MSR 130 3.33 % 624 18.32 % Goodwill — — % — — % FHLB stock — — % — — % AIR (77 ) (2.61 )% (143 ) (4.74 )% CDI assets (113 ) (11.13 )% (451 ) (33.33 )% Right-of-use assets 370 352.38 % 475 N/M OREO — — % (32 ) (100.00 )% Other assets 94 5.24 % 1,161 159.70 % All other assets 274 0.66 % $ 2,427 6.12 %

MSRs are servicing assets that are recognized from the sales of mortgage loans. A portion of the cost of originating the loan is allocated to the servicing right based on relative fair value. The increase in MSRs for 2019 is due to the increased volume of residential mortgage loan sales. The Corporation expects nominal growth in MSRs in 2020 due to continued residential mortgage origination.



Right-of-use assets were established pursuant to the adoption of ASU 2016-02 on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of the lease payments over the lease term, for leases that are longer than 12 months. The large increase from September 30, 2019 was due to an additional lease being entered into by the Corporation.

All other assets are expected to increase commensurate with the overall growth of the Corporation.





Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Demand $ 260,503 $ 253,784 $ 248,795 $ 237,213 $ 233,954 Savings 215,218 213,494 232,130 230,006 223,728 Money market demand 88,350 80,873 69,374 61,294 61,369 NOW 75,976 39,286 14,925 17,450 10,234 Other time deposits 176,441 175,361 178,789 181,720 169,590 Brokered time deposits 28,605 16,326 23,484 35,398 37,298 Internet time deposits 18,009 21,977 25,058 26,452 26,951 Total deposits $ 863,102 $ 801,101 $ 792,555 $ 789,533 $ 763,124 12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Demand $ 6,719 2.65 % $ 26,549 11.35 % Savings 1,724 0.81 % (8,510 ) (3.80 )% Money market demand 7,477 9.25 % 26,981 43.97 % NOW 36,690 93.39 % 65,742 642.39 % Other time deposits 1,080 0.62 % 6,851 4.04 % Brokered time deposits 12,279 75.21 % (8,693 ) (23.31 )% Internet time deposits (3,968 ) (18.06 )% (8,942 ) (33.18 )% Total deposits $ 62,001 7.74 % $ 99,978 13.10 %

The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. The Corporation has been able to drive this meaningful increase through enhanced organic growth strategies. The Corporation expects deposit growth to remain strong in 2020.

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 FHLB borrowings $ 47,500 $ 55,000 $ 40,000 $ 40,000 $ 55,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Federal funds purchased — — — 5,000 — Total borrowed funds $ 61,500 $ 69,000 $ 54,000 $ 59,000 $ 69,000 12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % FHLB borrowings $ (7,500 ) (13.64 )% $ (7,500 ) (13.64 )% Subordinated debentures — — % — — % Federal funds purchased — — % — — % Total borrowed funds $ (7,500 ) (10.87 )% $ (7,500 ) (10.87 )%

While the Corporation increased its reliance on borrowed funds in 2018 to fund its strong loan demand, borrowed funds gradually declined in the quarters prior to September 30, 2019 as the Corporation has been able to fund organic growth through increases in deposit accounts. Total borrowed funds increased in the third quarter of 2019 as the interest rates for FHLB borrowings were extremely attractive. Total borrowed funds are expected to decrease as current FHLB borrowings mature. The Corporation continually analyzes the market for opportunities and will borrow funds when deemed financially beneficial.



Wholesale funding sources

The following tables outline the composition and changes in wholesale funding sources as of:

12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 FHLB borrowings $ 47,500 $ 55,000 $ 40,000 $ 40,000 $ 55,000 Brokered time deposits 28,605 16,326 23,484 35,398 37,298 Internet time deposits 18,009 21,977 25,058 26,452 26,951 Total wholesale funds $ 94,114 $ 93,303 $ 88,542 $ 101,850 $ 119,249 12/31/2019 vs 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 vs 12/31/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % FHLB borrowings $ (7,500 ) (13.64 )% $ (7,500 ) (13.64 )% Brokered time deposits 12,279 75.21 % (8,693 ) (23.31 )% Internet time deposits (3,968 ) (18.06 )% (8,942 ) (33.18 )% Total wholesale funds $ 811 0.87 % $ (25,135 ) (21.08 )%

The Corporation utilizes wholesale funds to provide balance sheet growth. As wholesale funding is typically more expensive than core deposits, the Corporation continually analyzes sources of wholesale funding when the increases in interest earning assets out-pace the increases in core deposits. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes to wholesale funding levels in 2020.

Accrued interest and other liabilities

Accrued interest and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant). Accrued interest and other liabilities are not expected to fluctuate significantly in future periods.

Total shareholders' equity

Total shareholders' equity includes common stock, retained earnings, and AOCI. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Corporation increased its capital position through a private placement of common stock to both retail and accredited individual investors. The private placement generated net proceeds of $20,500. These proceeds were used to fund the Corporation's strong organic growth, opportunistic strategic growth, and enhance its capital position. The balance of growth in retained earnings was the result of the Corporation's strong earnings. Total shareholders' equity is expected to continue to grow in 2020 through the Corporation's earnings as no significant changes in dividend strategy are anticipated.

Stock Performance

The following graph compares the cumulative total shareholder return on the Corporation's common stock for the last five years with the cumulative total return on the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index (NASDAQ: XX:ABAQ) over the same period. The graph assumes the value of an investment in the Corporation's common stock and the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index was $100 at December 31, 2014 and all dividends were reinvested.





Year FETM ABQ Index 12/31/2014 $ 100.00 $ 100.00 12/31/2015 141.21 107.45 12/31/2016 166.87 146.12 12/31/2017 197.98 145.96 12/31/2018 221.82 122.73 12/31/2019 267.37 147.67





Abbreviations and Acronyms



ABA: American Bankers Association FTE: Fully taxable equivalent ACH: Automated Clearing House GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles AFS: Available-for-sale HFS: Held for sale AIR: Accrued interest receivable HTM: Held to maturity ALLL: Allowance for loan losses IRA: Individual retirement account AOCI: Accumulated other comprehensive income LIBOR: London Interbank Offered Rate ARRC: Alternative Reference Rates Committee MSR: Mortgage servicing rights ASC: Accounting Standards Codification N/M: Not meaningful ASU: Accounting Standards Update NASDAQ: National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations ATM: Automated teller machine CDI: Core deposit intangible NOW: Negotiable order of withdrawal CET1: Common equity tier 1 NSF: Non-sufficient funds COLI: Corporate owned life insurance OCI: Other comprehensive income DRIP: Dividend Reinvestment Plan OIS: Overnight Index Swap EPS: Earnings Per Common Share OREO: Other real estate owned ESOP: Employee Stock Ownership Plan OTTI: Other-than-temporary impairment FASB: Financial Accounting Standards Board QTD: Quarter to date FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation SBA: Small Business Association FHLB: Federal Home Loan Bank SERP: Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan FHLLC: Fentura Holdings LLC SOFR: Secured Overnight Funding Rate FHLMC: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation TDR: Troubled debt restructuring FRB: Federal Reserve Bank YTD: Year to date

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank



Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and was recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks in 2016 and 2018 on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 15 full-service branches in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties and a loan production office in Saginaw County. The State Bank was ranked #20 by S&P Global in terms of 2018 performance for banks under $2 billion in assets. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

