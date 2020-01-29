Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cinesphere is set to host a special presentation of films featuring acclaimed writer-director Christopher Nolan. Showcasing four standout IMAX 70mm titles, beginning February 7th. Movie-goers can expect to be immersed in sight and sound, as they can once again experience some of the British-American directors best work at Ontario Place’s Cinesphere Theatre.

Christopher Nolan is an auteur recognized for his nonlinear storytelling, has grossed over US4.7 billion worldwide and garnered a total of 34 Oscar nominations and ten wins. The film lineup includes The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014) and Dunkirk (2017). With all the films being exclusively shown in the director’s preferred format, IMAX 70mm, providing an all-encompassing movie going experience in bigger picture and exhilarating sound, creating a truly immersive setting.

Tickets for the films are on sale now and can be purchased at http://ontarioplace.com/en/cinesphere/.

Cinesphere will also be presenting “2001: A Space Odyssey” in 70MM film from January 31st to February 2nd. A Stanley Kubrick 1968 sci-fi space masterpiece, which Christopher Nolan carefully “unrestored” to its original photo format.

About Ontario Place

Ontario Place is an agency of the Government of Ontario that features 155 acres of waterfront property in Toronto. The iconic location is a venue for live music, festivals and events. From enjoying the skyline, to attending a festival or concert — Ontario Place is a gathering space for everyone in the province and home to the iconic Cinesphere, the first permanent IMAX theater in the world.

For more information about Ontario Place, please visit http://ontarioplace.com.

