In addition, emerging markets such as China and India, growth in the biosimilars market, increasing specialty drug dispensing, and the rising uptake of biopharmaceuticals are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. However, increasing pricing pressure is a major challenge faced by market players.



Pharmaceutical product distribution services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare distribution market, by type, in 2018

Based on type, the healthcare distribution market is segmented into pharmaceutical product distribution services, medical device distribution services, and biopharmaceutical product distribution services. In 2018, the pharmaceutical product distribution services segment accounted for the largest share of this market owing to the increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing to Asian countries, and the establishment of new manufacturing facilitates by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies.



Retail pharmacies segment to dominate the healthcare distribution market, by end user, during the forecast period

The retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018.These pharmacies deal with a large volume of prescriptions on a daily basis.



Moreover, in the US and other developed countries, the implementation of programs to ensure affordable healthcare for citizens has significantly increased the volume of prescriptions in retail pharmacies.



APAC market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare distribution market in 2018, followed by Europe.However, the APAC market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can primarily be attributed to the growing regulatory requirements in the healthcare industries of several APAC countries to maintain compliance with good manufacturing and distribution practices and the rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region. China and India are the fastest-growing markets in this region primarily due to the expanding pharmaceutical industries in these countries and the implementation of stringent regulations to enhance the quality and reliability of pharmaceutical drugs (as they move from manufacturing to the consumer).



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level – 43%, Director-level – 32%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 29%, Asia Pacific – 23%, and the Rest of the World – 10%



The prominent players operating in this market are McKesson Corporation (US), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Owens & Minor, Inc. (US), Morris and Dickson Co., LLC (US), KeySource Medical, Inc. (US), Rochester Drug Cooperative, Inc. (US), Henry Schein Inc. (US), Smith Drug Company (US), FFF Enterprises (US), Patterson Companies Inc. (US), Mutual Drug (US), Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Medline Industries (US), PHOENIX Group (Germany), and CuraScript SD (US).



Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the healthcare distribution market and aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of this market as well as its segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, solution & service offerings, and recent developments.



