Wuhan, China, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: ATIF), a company providing financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, today announced that the Company has contributed up to 1.5 million protective masks to Wuhan’s fight against coronavirus.



After the outbreak of the new coronavirus, medical resources of hospitals in Wuhan have been in short supply. Due to the shortage of medical resources, hospitals in Wuhan issued public announcements requesting emergency support and soliciting donations of N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable medical masks, medical caps, protective clothing, surgical gowns, goggles, impact-resistant eye masks, protective masks and other protective supplies.

Mr. Jun Liu, CEO and Director of ATIF, commented, “This critical situation of coronavirus attracted great attention of the Company. ATIF was concerned about the epidemic, and urgently ordered 1 million protective masks from overseas, arranged its employees to contact the Shenzhen Customs for expedited approval, and shipped the masks from Hong Kong to Shenzhen overnight. These protective masks were delivered to Hubei Red Cross, Wuhan Red Cross, Wuhan Charity Federation, Concord Wuhan Red Cross Hospital, Wuhan First Hospital, Wuhan Central Hospital, Wuhan Children's Hospital, Wuhan Public Security Bureau Command Center and dozens of other medical institutions and departments as soon as possible in order to support epidemic-stricken areas. ATIF also opened channels for medical institutions to apply for masks online through the Company’s WeChat official account. Since the initiation of these channels, the Company have received applications for help from hospitals around Hubei, many of which are county-level hospitals that only have used masks disinfected by alcohol. In respond to this situation, the Company immediately decided to purchase and donate an additional 500,000 masks.”

Mr. Liu continued, “ATIF will continue to invest time and effort in procurement, liaison, and distribution of medical supplies and strive to reduce the impact of the epidemic in any way possible. The disease may be ruthless but love and responsibility unit us as a whole. We believe even a small act of love will help win this battle. ATIF will always pay attention to the development of the epidemic, and together we will overcome any difficulties.”

