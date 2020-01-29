Newark, NJ, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Nanocellulose market is expected to grow from USD 271.26 Million in 2017 to USD 1,076.43 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.80% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Increasing demand from paper and pulp industry, increase in demand for eco-friendly bio based sustainable products, superior properties with regards to structural & material properties and increase in funding for research and development activities are fuelling the demand.

Nanocellulose is a light solid substance obtained from plant matter which comprises nano sized cellulose fibrils. Nanocellulose has wide ranging applications owing to its properties of being lightweight, stiffer than Kevlar, electrically conductive, non-toxic, high tensile strength, absorbent when used as a basis for aerogels or foams. Availability of raw material in abundance and development of innovative applications is expected to fuel the demand. On account of its properties of biodegradability and high tensile strength and strength to weight ratio has led Nanocellulose materials finding immense application value in biomedical, healthcare and packaging and composites sectors. The presence of naturally occurring raw material in abundant quantities, as well as rising investment on the research and development activities,﻿ is providing a major boost to the market growth. The impact of nanocellulose materials on the health of human and environment needs to be rigorously monitored and tested before to the introduction of new materials into the market. For instance, the danger and risk of breathing nanocellulose is not known. Before the nanocellulose based products are commercialized, there is a need to take regulatory approvals. Recently, only Japan and Canada have updated their regulatory policies. So, there is time before sets of policies are followed globally.

As mentioned availability of naturally occurring raw material in abundant quantities and increasing expenditure on research and development activities in the sector is fuelling the growth of the global Nanocellulose market. With its unravelling potential, Nanocellulose materials are being increasingly utilized for newer applications. On the other hand, lack of awareness, presence of technical barriers as well as dearth of scientific experts are proving to be the major drag on the growth of the market.

The major players in global Nanocellulose market include Rettenmaier & Sohne, Oji Paper, BASF AG, Celluforce, CelluComp, Asahi Kasei, Innventia , American Process, FPInnovations, Stora Enso, Kruger, Diacel FineChem, Borregaard, Nippon Paper, UPM-Kymmene Oyj and others.

Nanocellulose has a very wide spectrum of applications, many of which are still not figured out. Increasing research activity is bringing its true potential to the fore. For instance, UPM Kymmene Oyi developed GrowDex which is suitable for various cell culture purposes, especially for 3D cell culturing. 3D cell cultures can be used to replace animal testing and enable the development of cell-based drugs. It is also used in developing the tests and discovery of models that can be used in the future to treat various diseases.

More and more investment in research and development activities is leading to Nanocellulose being utilized in unique ways. For instance Biotechnology firm American Process Inc. and Aditya Birla Group's, U.S.-based Birla Carbon have signed a joint development agreement to study the technical and business potential of combining carbon black and Nanocellulose to improve the performance and sustainability of tires.



Bacterial Nanocellulose is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.74% in 2018-2025

The type segment is divided into Nano crystalline cellulose, Nano fibrillated cellulose, Bacterial Nanocellulose and others. Bacterial Nanocellulose segment is projected to clock the highest growth rate among all segments at a CAGR of 25.74% over the forecast period. Bacterial Nanocellulose is utilized in biomedical and healthcare sector for biomedical transplant and drug delivery systems. Huge research activities in healthcare and medicine fields is expected to boost this demand. Nano fibrillated segment dominated the market in 2017 due to its widespread applications in wood and paper and composites industry.

Pulp and Paper accounted a revenue of USD 69.79 million in 2017

Application segment is subcategorized into pulp and papers, biomedical and pharmaceutical, composites and packaging, electronic sensors and others. Pulp and paper segment led the global market for Nanocellulose materials on account of its utilization as an additive material for making lighter and durable varieties of cardboards and paper. Pulp and paper clocked a revenue of USD 69.79 million in 2017. Composites and packaging segment is also expected to grow at a robust pace on account of rising demand for eco-friendly, strong and lightweight packaging materials.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Autoimmune Treatment Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest market for Nanocellulose materials and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Europe led the market for Nanocellulose materials with 48.19% of total global volume in 2017. Well established pulp and paper industry in Scandinavian region as well as mature healthcare sector and huge impetus provided by European Union for developing alternative biodegradable, eco-friendly alternatives to plastics is expected to help Europe its hold over the global Nanocellulose market over the forecast period. North America also contributed significantly in demand for Nanocellulose owing to its developed pharmaceutical and electronic industry. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at modest CAGR of 21.98% over the forecast period on account of rising per capita paper consumption in the region and flourishing research and development sector.

For Instant Purchase:

