Clarksburg, WV, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ketogenic dieting is a fantastic way to lose weight quickly. It’s no wonder why so many people are fascinated with it and run to it every time they need to lose a few pounds. On top of what the keto diet is capable of achieving aesthetically, it can also come with some much needed health benefits such as lowered inflammation, lowered blood sugar, and some even feel diminished allergic reactions particularly when it comes to certain skin conditions. Obese patients also benefit greatly from keto dieting, losing several pounds quickly when adhered to and also improving weight-related health conditions. This 2004 study on the long term effects of the ketogenic diet in obese patients revealed that “A ketogenic diet acted as a natural therapy for weight reduction in obese patients.” The study, conducted over 24 weeks saw significant decreases in triglyceride levels, total cholesterol, glucose, and a boost in good cholesterol (HDL). “Therefore, these results indicate that the administration of a ketogenic diet for a relatively long period of time is safe.”

What is ketosis?

Switching to a very low-carbohydrate diet kicks our fat burning mechanism into gear. When we consume carbohydrates, our bodies store any carbs or sugars that have not been burned via physical activity as fat. Over time, all this excess energy consumed leads to fat build in the abdomen and other parts of the body (weight gain). By reducing your carb and sugar intake to low levels, your liver begins to produce ketones which help you burn off your stored fat reserves rather than consumed carbs.

Why can keto dieting be difficult?

If you’re used to consuming carbs and sugars on a regular basis, most likely your body has adjusted to these foods. This is why many struggle with keto diets since carbohydrates and sugars trigger a dopamine response in the brain. Just like with any other addiction, carb cravings can be very difficult to handle during keto. There’s also stress eating, emotional eating, and social eating habits that tend to revolve around carbohydrates. Lastly, cutting carbs can mean temporary changes in energy, sleep patterns and even concentration.

Fortunately, there’s a very simple and effective keto diet strategy out there - medical weight loss support. By going the route of medical weight loss, their customized keto diet plans, such as what Diet Demand offers nationwide tailors the diet to your weight loss and health needs. You’ll know exactly what to eat, when to eat and how to stay full in order to avoid cravings. Powerful and safe prescriptions such as appetite suppressant can be used to manage cravings and promote energy and focus. These medications are shipped directly to your home or office using Diet Demand and all consultations and follow ups occur easily by phone.

Get your FREE Diet Demand consultation to assess your need for safe and quick diet results by visiting https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

