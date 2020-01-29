The operating profit for the fourth quarter 2019 amounted to SEK 7.1bn with a return on equity of 15.5 per cent and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.6 per cent. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 6.25 per share.

"This was yet another quarter of high client activity and we continued to grow across our home markets. Our diversified business model continued to serve us well and we benefited from the favourable financial markets. The operating profit rose by 22 per cent compared with the same period last year”, says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.

Financial information

Q4 Q3 Q4 Jan–Dec SEK m 2019 2019 % 2018 % 2019 2018 % Total operating income 14 089 11 942 18 11 744 20 50 134 45 868 9 Total operating expenses -6 026 -5 589 8 -5 561 8 -22 945 -21 940 5 Net expected credit losses - 997 - 489 104 - 413 142 -2 294 -1 166 97 Operating profit before

items affecting comparability 7 063 5 864 20 5 768 22 24 894 22 779 9 Items affecting comparability 4 506 -100 Operating profit 7 063 5 864 20 5 768 22 24 894 27 285 -9 NET PROFIT 5 831 4 772 22 4 576 27 20 177 23 134 -13 Return on equity, % 15.5 13.2 12.4 13.7 16.3 Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, % 15.5 13.2 12.8 13.8 13.4 Basic earnings per share, SEK 2.70 2.21 2.12 9.33 10.69

You can download the Quarterly Report, Results Presentation and Fact Book from https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports .

For further information, please contact

Masih Yazdi, CFO, +46 771 621 000

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 70 763 99 47

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market

Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out

above, at around 7.00 am CET, on 29 January 2020.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,857bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 2,041bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com

