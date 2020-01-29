Rörelseresultatet för det fjärde kvartalet 2019 uppgick till 7,1 miljarder kronor med en räntabilitet på 15,5 procent och en kärnprimärkapitalrelation på 17,6 procent. Styrelsen föreslår en utdelning till aktieägarna på 6:25 kronor per aktie.

SEB:s VD och koncernchef, Johan Torgeby, kommenterar resultatet:

”Det var ytterligare ett kvartal med hög kundaktivitet och tillväxten fortsatte i alla marknader.

SEB:s diversifierade affärsmodell är fortsatt gynnsam och vi drog nytta av de fördelaktiga finansmarknaderna. Rörelseresultatet ökade med 22 procent jämfört med samma period förra året.”

Kv4 Kv3 Kv4 Jan–dec Mkr 2019 2019 % 2018 % 2019 2018 % Summa rörelseintäkter 14 089 11 942 18 11 744 20 50 134 45 868 9 Summa rörelsekostnader -6 026 -5 589 8 -5 561 8 -22 945 -21 940 5 Förväntade kreditförluster, netto - 997 - 489 104 - 413 142 -2 294 -1 166 97 Rörelseresultat före

jämförelsestörande poster 7 063 5 864 20 5 768 22 24 894 22 779 9 Jämförelsestörande poster 4 506 - 100 Rörelseresultat 7 063 5 864 20 5 768 22 24 894 27 285 - 9 NETTORESULTAT 5 831 4 772 22 4 576 27 20 177 23 134 - 13 Räntabilitet på eget kapital, % 15.5 13.2 12.4 13.7 16.3 Räntabilitet på eget kapital exklusive jämförelsestörande poster, % 15.5 13.2 12.8 13.8 13.4 Nettoresultat per aktie före utspädning, kr 2:70 2:21 2:12 9:33 10:69

För ytterligare information, kontakta

Masih Yazdi, ekonomi- och finansdirektör, 0771-621 000

Christoffer Geijer, chef Investor Relations, 070-762 10 06

Frank Hojem, chef Corporate Communications, 070-763 9947

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,857bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 2,041bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com ﻿



