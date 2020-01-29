Newark, NJ, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global 3D motion capture market is expected to grow from USD 136.32 million in 2018 to USD 261.17 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Motion capture is the process of recording movements and recreating them on digital character models. The 3D motion capture is used for various applications such as high-volume 3d character animation, performance animation, previsualisation, and for virtual film-making. It is used in sports, medical applications, ergonomics, entertainment, and robotics. In film-making and game development, it refers to recording actions of actors for animations or visual effects.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/407170/request-sample

Global 3D motion capture Market Key Findings:

The market is driven by the increasing demand in many applications, such as in the entertainment and advertising markets, and also in several areas of health and sports. In addition to this, high-quality 3D animations and the increasing popularity of films with realistic visual effects is the key factor driving the growth of the 3D motion capture market. However, the volatility in the raw material prices and erratic supply of raw materials is expected to hinder the market growth.

The type segment is divided into software, hardware, and services. Hardware segment is expected to dominate the 3D motion capture market. The hardware segment held around 40% of the total market share in the year 2018. To extract human motion precisely, many hardware components are used to capture video sequences, which tracks and reconstruct human motion, by virtue of the multi-view video sequences.

Based on application, the market is segmented into biomechanical research and medical, media and entertainment, engineering and industrial applications. Media and entertainment application holds around 30% market share in the global 3D motion capture market in the year 2018. This is mainly attributed to the increasing demand of 3D motion capture application in the filming industry for film production, advertising, and gaming.

The regions analyzed for the global 3D motion capture market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America was the dominant regional market in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its leading position over the forecast period. U.S., in particular, is the largest region in the North America market as a result of growing adoption of 3D motion capture across various end-use industries such as entertainment, sports, and medical sciences.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to developing entertainment and healthcare industries in this region. Increasing demand for 3D motion capture in the entertainment industry, medical, and sports in the emerging countries such as India, China, and in some Southeast Asian Countries is further boosting the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. China has one of the largest animation industry, so demand is higher for 3D motion capture in the country.

Key players in the global 3D motion capture market are Rokoko, IKINEMA, Tracklab (Organic Motion), Noitom Ltd., OptiTrack (NaturalPoint, Inc.), Codamotion, Motion Analysis, Qualisys AB, PTI Phoenix Technologies Inc., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd, and Xsens among others. Companies are focusing on new product development and are heavily investing in the research and development activities, to gain a competitive advantage in the global 3D motion capture market.

In the year 2017, MCube announced the acquisition of Xsens, to be able to create new markets for motion sensing and tracking solutions in the burgeoning Internet of Moving Things (IoMT) market.

In May 2019, Phoenix Technologies Incorporated (PTI) announced the partnership with Toronto Rehabilitation Institute to install its VisualeyezTM 3D Active Optical Motion Tracking systems at Toronto Rehabilitation Institute's CEAL underground laboratory.

In May 2019, Qualisys announced the launch of the Miqus M3u and M5u underwater motion capture cameras - the smallest ever mocap solutions designed specifically for underwater measurement

In the year 2017, OptiTrack announced a substantial expansion of its biomechanics toolset, designed to simplify the capture and analysis of motion data for gait analysis, sports performance, and other biomechanics applications.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/3d-motion-capture-market-by-type-hardware-software-407170.html

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global 3D motion capture market on the basis of below mentioned segments:

Global 3D motion capture Market by Type:

Software

Hardware

Services

Global 3D motion capture Market by System:

Optical

Non Optical

Global 3D motion capture Market by Application:

Biomechanical Research and Medical

Media and Entertainment

Engineering

Industrial Applications

Others

Global 3D motion capture Market by Region:

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=407170&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Fior Market Research LLP

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://marketandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Social Media Analytics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/social-media-analytics-market-by-component-software-and-407159.html

Night Vision Device Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/night-vision-device-market-by-technology-thermal-imaging-386060.html

Outdoor Video Walls Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/outdoor-video-walls-market-by-end-user-lcd-386061.html

Precision Harvesting Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/precision-harvesting-market-by-offering-hardware-software-services-386062.html



