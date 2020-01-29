Oslo, Norway, 29 January 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has passed the EMVCo Security Evaluation for its development site in Farnborough, U.K.

This evaluation and certification recognizes IDEX as a secured provider of key components included within EMVCo certified final products. This certification marks another key milestone in the company’s preparations for expected mass production of biometric smart cards.

Stan Swearingen, CEO of IDEX commented, “We are proud to be the first biometric sensor company to achieve this certification. Now, smartcard manufacturers, can directly integrate IDEX’s biometric software, use our reference designs, and embed our sensors in their products and the smart card manufacturers can experience a seamless certification process. We believe this critical milestone will facilitate manufacturing and deployment of biometric smartcards in large quantities.”

For further information contact:

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 197 827 31344

Erling Svela, Vice President of Finance

E-mail: erling.svela@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 4062 1040

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

EMVCo is the global technical body that facilitates the worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions by managing and evolving the EMV® Specifications and related testing processes.

Note: EMV® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act