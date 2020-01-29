



Visit JLT Mobile Computers at MODEX 2020,

Booth 7185, 9-12 March 2020, Atlanta, US

JLT Introduces Rugged Industry’s Smallest Fixed-Mount Vehicle Computer with Highest Performance

Fitting even into the tightest vehicle cabins, the new ultra-compact rugged VERSO™ 10 computer is ideal for space-constrained applications in mining, agriculture and other demanding environments where high performance is required

Växjö, Sweden, 29 January 2020 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces the launch of an addition to its popular VERSO™ Series of high-performance vehicle-mount computers. The new VERSO 10 computer provides customers with the industry’s most compact, highest-performing rugged fixed-mount terminal and is perfect for installation even in the tightest spaces.

Featuring the smallest footprint in its class, the fixed-mount VERSO 10 is even slimmer than JLT’s existing cradle-mount VERSO+ 10. With all connectors integrated into its casing, the VERSO 10 is also significantly lighter and comes at a lower cost. Secure fixed-mount installation addresses safety concerns inherent in certain vehicle types and deployments.

“Available space in a driver’s cabin is a challenge in many industrial vehicles,” explains Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. “That’s why we designed our new VERSO 10 computer to fit virtually anywhere. It is the smallest rugged vehicle terminal on the market, giving customers the highest performance regardless of space limitations.”

The ultra-compact VERSO 10 computer comes with a standard (400NIT) or high-bright (800NIT) virtually unbreakable 10-inch LED display with JLT PowerTouch™ technology and is designed to withstand the harshest environments. With an IP65 ingress protection rating it is impervious to dust and highly resistant to water, can be used in extremely cold and hot temperatures, offers a wide 9-36 VDC power input, and has an internal battery for graceful shutdown in case of an unexpected vehicle power outage.

The high-performance VERSO 10 comes with an advanced Intel© Kaby Lake Core™ i7‑7600U processor with Turbo Boost, or the optional Core i3-7100U processor. Both are optimized for Windows 10 LTSC and come with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 support. The computer also features integrated dual-band WLAN 802.11ac with integrated PIFA antennas, Bluetooth, and optional GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou and 4G LTE mobile broadband to ensure reliable connectivity and positioning over large areas.

Customers with maximum performance requirements will benefit from up to 60% higher CPU performance with the Intel Core i7 option, making it possible to run advanced thick-client applications such as HD video streaming, positioning calculations and real-time video analysis or high-resolution graphical representations, as well as creating advanced new user interfaces for improving overall user productivity. Even with the Intel Core i3 option, customers with lesser performance requirements will see the same or better performance than was offered in older high-end VERSO models, but with lower power draw and lower cost as additional benefits.

JLT created the VERSO 10 for customers with high demands on computing power as well as the need for reliable, trouble-free operation in vehicles where space may be limited. Target customers are found within industry segments such as mining and drilling, forestry and agriculture, GIS, and defense.

Contact JLT Mobile Computers today for more information about the new VERSO 10, or visit jltmobile.com to learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, its products, services, and solutions.

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers (EMEA) JLT Mobile Computers, Inc. (US) PRismaPR Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO, JLT Inc. Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 470 53 00 53 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com eric.miller@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com monika@prismapr.com

www.prismapr.com

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature – reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company’s turnover in 2018 was SEK 130 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, under the symbol JLT; Eminova Fondkommision AB acts as Certified Advisor. For additional information, visit www.jltmobile.com. You can also engage with JLT via LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment