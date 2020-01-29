Dallas, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Fintech (Financial technology) Market by Type (Application Program Interface (API), Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Others), By Applications (Banking and Payments, Financial Management, Financing, and Insurance), and By Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Increasing the use of mobile banking applications for digital payments or other banking applications is expected to impact positively on the global fintech market in the given analysis period. Mobile banking applications have become an integral part of bank offerings, allowing them to compete in this market. It is recorded that, around 87% of the population in the U.S. has mobile phones with 77% of internet connection. Out of this, approximately 53% of users had recently used a smartphone for mobile banking. Further, increasing investments in fintech solutions are among the key factors driving the growth of the global fintech market. In the U.S. most of the banks, corporate venture capital groups, and other investors are investing heavily in fintech startups due to the increasing demand for fintech solutions among users and for the purpose of future returns.

The global fintech market size is projected to reach USD 460 billion by 2025. The term “Fintech” is broad and the global fintech industry is rapidly growing in order to serve both businesses and consumers. When it comes to technologies in financial services, not a single technology is lagging behind. Every technology has its own applications and benefits in the fintech market. Fintech companies integrate various technologies such as AI, Blockchain, etc. into financial services to make them faster, safer, and more efficient.

Furthermore, since 2018, Goldman Sachs Strategic Investments have participated in 21 fintech deals and Citi Ventures have participated in 11 fintech deals. Therefore, these banks continue to invest in a wide range of fintech sectors. Since 2017, Citi Ventures has invested in 4 blockchain, 3 payments & settlement startups, and 3 capital markets.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global fintech industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the fintech industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global fintech market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players are providing enhanced products to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

On the basis of types of fintech technologies, the market is categorized into an application program interface (API), data analytics, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and others. Blockchain technology type is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18.71% over the forecast period 2020 -2025. Block-chain in the fintech market is primarily driven by its compatibility with the financial industry ecosystem, reduction of the total cost, faster transactions, etc. Blockchain integration in financial services provides real-time payment transaction details such as digital identity and other details to financial organizations, which results in significant cost saving with respect to settlement and reconciliation for financial organizations and banks.

The European market is expected to have a significant growth with more than 11% CAGR over the forecast period. The favorable and stable regulatory environment created by the European payment directive PSD2 (Payment Service Directive) is the major reason behind the growth of the European fintech market. The regulation requires the bank to be more focused and open with PSPs (payment service providers). Furthermore, a large volume of venture capital investments in the region is also significantly impacting the market. For instance, total investments in European companies has reached to around USD 34.2 billion in 2018.

The major players of global fintech market are Ant Financial, Kabbage Inc., Avant LLC, Social Finance, Inc. (SoFi), Square, Inc., Nexi Payments SpA, Adyen, Qudian Inc., FIS, MarketAxess Holdings, Inc., LendingTree, Nelnet, Inc., Synchrony Financial, American Express, ACI Worldwide, Inc., etc. Fintech companies are anticipated to grow fast as venture capital models usually provide funds for only 3 or 4 years.

Financial Institutions and fintech companies have more interest in working hand in hand than waging war upon each other. The global fintech market is a highly competitive and attractive market. There are more than 200 companies competing in the Canadian marketplace currently with the number of new entrants expected to increase significantly.

