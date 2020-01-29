Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World 5G Markets - Data & forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the over-riding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market with the arrival of the fifth mobile generation. It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes. It also includes volume and value 5G market forecasts up to 2025 by country and use cases.
Key Topics Covered
1. World Overview
2. North America
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Europe
Companies Mentioned
