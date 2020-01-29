New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Printed Electronics Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842954/?utm_source=GNW



Valued at $35.7 billion in 2019, the global printed electronics market is predicted to generate a revenue of $363.1 billion in 2030, advancing at a 22.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). In terms of component, the printer category accounted for the larger share of the market in 2019. This is due to the increasing requirement for inkjet and screen printers for photovoltaic (PV) and display in different countries, in different countries, such as Brazil, the U.S., China, the U.A.E., and Germany.

The faster growth is expected to be witnessed by the material category during the forecast period in the printed electronics market. This is ascribed to the increasing usage of inks and substrates for the fabrication of printed electronic circuits, which are further utilized in various applications, such as PVs and displays. For example, in 2019, researchers working in the chemical-biological centers at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command successfully tested a light-emitting diode light on clothing.

When end user is taken into consideration, the highest revenue in 2019 was contributed to the printed electronics market by the automotive & transportation category, owing to the rising usage of the internet of things (IoT) technology in the sector. High bandwidth for supporting multiple connections, extensive data processing capabilities, and remote sensing technology are needed for the deployment of IoT for collecting data from connected devices. The smart car technology in the automotive sector is gaining traction, which makes use of printed electronics-based vehicle sensors and transceivers for connecting cars with smartphones.

The printed electronic market is witnessing considerable growth due to the rising usage for rigid electronic products in different applications. Consumer electronics such as laptops, flat-screen TVs, audio keyboards, and others are generally integrated with rigid printed circuit boards instead of flexible PCBs. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period in the printed electronics market. The market in the region is being driven by the rising demand for consumer electronics in countries such as Australia, China, South Korea, Japan, and India.

