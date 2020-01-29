Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on January 29, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. EET

The Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation has resolved to continue Group management’s and key employees’ share-based incentive plan with a new earnings period. The aim of the incentive plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term, to bind the participants to the company, and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company’s shares. The plan was originally approved by the Board of Directors in December 2017.

Performance Share Plan 2018 with earnings period 2020–2022

The new three-year earnings period of the Performance Share Plan includes calendar years 2020-2022 and is directed to approximately 20 people.

The potential reward of the Plan from the performance period 2020–2022 will be based on the Relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR). The rewards to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2020–2022 correspond to the value of an approximate maximum total of 893,000 Suominen Corporation shares (including also the proportion to be paid in cash). The Board of Directors will be entitled to reduce the rewards agreed in the Performance Share Plan if the limits set by the Board of Directors for the share price are reached.

Reward payment and ownership obligation for the management

The potential rewards from the performance period 2020–2022 will be paid partly in the company’s shares and partly in cash in 2023. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the participant. As a rule, no reward will be paid, if a participant’s employment or service ends before the reward payment.

A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. The President & CEO of the company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant’s employment or service in a group company continues.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

The Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3080

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2018 were EUR 431.1 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi .



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.suominen.fi