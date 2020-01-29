Board Change

Alliance Trust PLC is pleased to announce that Jo Dixon has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company and will join the Board with immediate effect.

Jo has significant investment trust experience and is currently Chair of JPMorgan European Investment Trust PLC and a Non-Executive Director of BB Healthcare Trust PLC, Strategic Equity Capital PLC, BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC and Ventus VCT PLC.

Commenting on the appointment, Gregor Stewart, Chairman of Alliance Trust PLC, said:

"I am delighted that Jo is joining the Board. Jo’s experience in finance, governance and general commercial roles across a number of different sectors and her strong understanding of investment trusts will complement the existing skills of the Board.”

Ms. Dixon has no other disclosures to make under Listing Rule 9.6.13 (1) to (6).

About Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is one of the oldest and largest investment trusts in the UK, offering a diversified but highly active global equity portfolio at a competitive cost. The portfolio is managed by Willis Towers Watson which selects best-in-class1 stocks pickers from around the world, all with different styles and approaches to investing, and asks them to invest only in their best ideas. Alliance Trust is an AIC Dividend Hero with 52 consecutive years of rising dividends.

