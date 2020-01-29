Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seasonal Influenza Vaccines: Forecast in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The WHO estimates three to five million cases of severe seasonal influenza infections and 290,000 to 650,000 influenza-related respiratory deaths, most of them in the elderly population. Therefore, many countries recommend annual immunization against seasonal influenza, especially for high-risk groups such as young children, pregnant women, elderly people, and people with chronic diseases, but seasonal influenza is not on the national immunization schedule in China and India.



Immunization provides the best protection against the influenza virus and vaccines have been available for decades with a recent switch from trivalent to quadrivalent vaccines that protect against each two influenza type A and two B strains. Traditionally, seasonal influenza vaccines have been produced in eggs, but a slow manufacturing process and viral egg-adaptations have led to a push for cell-based and recombinant vaccine production methods in recent years.



During the 10-year forecast period, there are nine pipeline products that are on track to launch, driving a forecast growth in the 3GM from $914M in 2018 to $1.05B in 2028, which represents a CAGR of 1.4%.



The late stage pipeline for seasonal influenza vaccines in the 3GM includes the first quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccines in China from Sinovac, Chongqing Zhifei, and Wuhan, as well as a quadrivalent formulation of Fluad. Quadrivalent live-attenuated vaccines will launch in India (from the Serum Institute) and Japan (AstraZeneca's FluMist, licensed by Daiichi Sankyo). Furthermore, two new inactivated quadrivalent vaccines from Biken and Denka Seiken will launch during the forecast period, as well as a novel plant-based influenza vaccine in Japan.



Medicago's MDG-2271 will be the first non-egg-based vaccine to launch in the 3GM, addressing the urgent unmet need of influenza vaccine efficacy by shortening production time and minimizing virus mutations.



Another major unmet need in the 3GM is a high vaccination rate and the lack of government support for seasonal influenza immunization in China and India, resulting in vaccination rates around 2%. Vaccination rates in Japan are projected to remain low due to vaccine hesitancy and skepticism.



Key Questions Answered



How will the seasonal influenza vaccine market landscape in the 3GM (China, India Japan) change from 2018-2028?

What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for seasonal influenza vaccination?

How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing immunization options?

What are the remaining unmet needs in seasonal influenza immunization?

What drivers and barriers will affect seasonal influenza vaccine sales in the 3GM over the forecast period?

Report Scope

Overview of seasonal influenza, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

Topline Seasonal influenza market revenue from 2018-2028. Annual cost of immunization and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

Key topics covered include current vaccination options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting seasonal influenza vaccine sales in the 3GM.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the APAC seasonal influenza vaccine market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

The report will enable you to:



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the APAC seasonal influenza vaccine market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the seasonal influenza vaccine market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered



1 Seasonal Influenza Vaccines: Executive Summary

1.1 Modest Growth Expected for the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine APAC Market over the Forecast Period from 2018-2028

1.2 Transition from Trivalent to Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines in China and India, Launch of Specialized Vaccines in Japan

1.3 Higher Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Rates and Better Vaccine Efficacy are Major Unmet Needs

1.4 Quadrivalent Inactivated and Live-Attenuated Influenza Vaccines Will Launch in China and India, Plant-Based Vaccine in Japan

1.5 What Do Physicians Think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Related Reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease Background

4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

4.3 Global and Historical Trends

4.4 Forecast Methodology

4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Disease Seasonal Influenza (2018-2028)

4.6 Discussion



5 Disease Management in APAC

5.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

5.2 China

5.3 India

5.4 Japan



6 Competitive Assessment

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment in APAC

7.1 Overview

7.2 Immunization Programs Including the Elderly and Children

7.3 Enhanced Vaccine Efficacy in High-Risk Groups

7.4 Public Opinion of Seasonal Influenza Vaccines: Awareness, Hesitancy, and Skepticism

7.5 Vaccines Leveraging Improved Manufacturing Technologies and Featuring Broader Influenza Strain Coverage



8 Pipeline Assessment in APAC

8.1 Overview

8.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development



9 Current and Future Players in APAC

9.1 Overview

9.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy

9.3 Company Portfolio Assessment



10 Market Outlook in APAC

10.1 Global Markets

10.2 China

10.3 India

10.4 Japan



11 Appendix

11.1 Bibliography

11.2 Abbreviations

11.3 Methodology

11.4 Primary Research - KOLs Interviewed

11.5 Primary Research - Prescriber Survey



Companies Mentioned



Cadila

Denka Seiken

Medicago

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Sanofi

Seqirus

Serum Institute of India

Sinovac

Takeda

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcnrh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900