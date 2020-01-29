PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 29, 2020 at 11.50 am

Uutechnic Group is sharpening its organization

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, with its personnel, has been focusing its strategy on Mixing Technology after the divestments in the last 18 months.

The organization in Uutechnic Group has been sharpened and responsibilities have been clarified.

Jussi Vaarno has been appointed Group’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and deputy CEO. He has previously served as Group’s Vice President, Mixing Technology. COO Vaarno is responsible for the Group's sales, production, human resources, supply chain, product and process development. He reports to CEO Jouko Peräaho.

CEO Peräaho, besides of focusing on finance and investor relations, will focus on implementing Group's strategy and inorganic growth. In addition to Vaarno, the Group’s finance function reports to CEO Peräaho.

Jarmo Vanha-aho has been appointed Group’s Sales Director, with responsibility for sales development, growth and expansion. He has previously worked as a Plant Manager at AP-Tela Oy.

Zakaria Mönkäre has been appointed Group’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), with responsibility for technology, technical product management, design and digitalization.

Oliver Tappe has been appointed Managing Director of Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH in Warburg (Germany). He joined the Group in August 2019 and has served as Deputy Managing Director of Stelzer.

Antti Sormunen has been appointed Plant Manager at Uutechnic Oy in Uusikaupunki (Finland). He joined the Group on December 18, 2018.

The Group’s Board of Directors consists of Jouko Peräaho (CEO), Jussi Vaarno (COO), Leena Junninen (Finance Manager), Zakaria Mönkäre (CTO), Jarmo Vanha-aho (Sales Director), Oliver Tappe (Stelzer Managing Director), and Antti Sormunen (Uutechnic Oy Plant Manager).

The appointments and changes will take effect on 1.2.2020.

Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide in the field of mixing technology.

The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.

Plc Uutechnic Group’s subsidiaries are Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.