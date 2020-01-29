TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc announces that on 27 January 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 500,000 ordinary shares of 1p at a price of 60.4p per share.

Foresight 4 VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 195,226,224 ordinary shares of 1p with 195,226,224 voting rights attached.

Foresight 4 VCT plc does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 195,226,224 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight 4 VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181