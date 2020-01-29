Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinks: The Living Foundation of Functional Bioprinting" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes:
The term bioprinting refers to the utilization of additive manufacturing to create 3D structures that contain one or more types of living cells as well as other substances such as growing factors and biomaterials. These structures (also known as scaffolds) are designed to mimic natural tissues and, possibly, organs. Actually, scaffolds can be of two types: acellular, in which cells are seeded after printing (top-down approach); and cellular, in which the cells are printed together within the scaffold material (bottom-up approach). Bioprinting is associated with the bottom-up approach.
Until now, bioprinting has not yet been able to create complete, fully functional organs, but it has been utilized to produce small-scale tissue constructs and miniature simplified version of organs, known as organoids. Reproduction of human organs is naturally expected to raise many ethical issues. In the meantime, bioprinted structures are finding application in drug development, tissue engineering, toxicology screening, pathology modeling, and customized cancer treatment. Bioprinting is achieving large interest in the biomedical field due to its capability to produce tissues on-demand and in-situ.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Technology Highlights and Market Outlook
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Market for 3D Printing, by Application, Through 2024
Table 2: Bioprinting Technologies
Table 3: Applications of Bioinks
Table 4: Current and Emerging Trends in Bioink Technology
Table 5: Global Market for Bioinks, by Region, Through 2024
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Market Shares of 3D Printing, by Application, 2024
Figure 2: Global Market Share for Bioinks, by Region, 2024
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
