This report includes:

An overview and market outlook of bioinks (or biological inks) based on biomaterials encapsulating living cells

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion of issues related to bioink manufacturing, types and main properties, and current and emerging trends in bioink production

Recent achievements in life science due to 3D bioprinting, and current and emerging applications of 3D bioprinting

The term bioprinting refers to the utilization of additive manufacturing to create 3D structures that contain one or more types of living cells as well as other substances such as growing factors and biomaterials. These structures (also known as scaffolds) are designed to mimic natural tissues and, possibly, organs. Actually, scaffolds can be of two types: acellular, in which cells are seeded after printing (top-down approach); and cellular, in which the cells are printed together within the scaffold material (bottom-up approach). Bioprinting is associated with the bottom-up approach.



Until now, bioprinting has not yet been able to create complete, fully functional organs, but it has been utilized to produce small-scale tissue constructs and miniature simplified version of organs, known as organoids. Reproduction of human organs is naturally expected to raise many ethical issues. In the meantime, bioprinted structures are finding application in drug development, tissue engineering, toxicology screening, pathology modeling, and customized cancer treatment. Bioprinting is achieving large interest in the biomedical field due to its capability to produce tissues on-demand and in-situ.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Technology Highlights and Market Outlook

3D Printing, Bioprinting and Bioinks

Bioprinting

Current and Emerging Applications of Bioprinting

Tissue Engineering

Oncology

Pharmacology

Orthopaedics

Biochemistry

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Neurology

Others

Bioink Types and Main Properties

Decellularized Extracellular Matrices

Hydrogels

Microcarriers and Cell Aggregates

Cellular Materials

Other Bioink Materials

Sacrificial Bioinks

Dual Bioinks

Major Issues Related to Bioink Manufacturing

Current and Emerging Trends in Bioink Technology

Bioinks with Sensors

Bioinks with Inorganic Materials

Bioinks for High-Resolution Printing Methods

Bioinks for Tissue Vascularization

Recent Achievements in Life Science Due to Bioprinting

Market Outlook for Bioinks

List of Tables

Table 1: Global Market for 3D Printing, by Application, Through 2024

Table 2: Bioprinting Technologies

Table 3: Applications of Bioinks

Table 4: Current and Emerging Trends in Bioink Technology

Table 5: Global Market for Bioinks, by Region, Through 2024



List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Market Shares of 3D Printing, by Application, 2024

Figure 2: Global Market Share for Bioinks, by Region, 2024

