The technologies in electric vehicle battery market have undergone significant changes in recent years, with battery technology evolving from low energy density to high energy density. The rising wave of new technologies, such as lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminium (NCA) and lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) are creating growth potential in electric vehicle battery.



In the electric vehicle battery market, various technologies, such as lithium-ion, nickel metal hydride, and lead acid are used to make batteries for electric vehicle. Favorable government policies and subsidies, growing concern about environmental pollution, more electric vehicle models and continued sales growth are increasing demand for electric vehicle and thus for electric vehicle battery.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the electric vehicle battery market.



The study finds that electric vehicle battery technology market is forecast to grow at 38% CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Lithium-ion battery technology is the largest segment of the electric vehicle battery market, and is growing at above average growth.



Emerging technology trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of light weight as well as high energy density lithium-ion batteries.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global electric vehicle battery market by application, technology, and region.



Some of the electric vehicle battery technology companies profiled in this report include Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls, Kokam, BYD, Toshiba Corporation, LG Chem, and Sanyo Electric, and are among the major players in the electric vehicle battery market.



This report answers following 6 key questions:



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1: Technology Background and Evolution

2.2: Technology and Application Mapping

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2: Drivers and Challenges in Electric Vehicle Battery Technologies



4. Technology Trends and Opportunities

4.1: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Opportunity

4.2: Technology Trends and Growth Forecasts

4.2.1: Lithium-ion

4.2.1.1:By Type

4.2.1.1.1: Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC)

4.2.1.1.2: Lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA)

4.2.1.1.3: Lithium-Titanate (LTO)

4.2.1.1.4: Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)

4.2.1.1.5: Lithium-manganese-spinal (LMO)

4.2.2: Lead Acid

4.2.3: Nickel Metal Hydride

4.3: Technology Opportunities by Propulsion

4.3.1: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

4.3.2: Hybrid Electric Vehicle & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV & PHEV)

4.4: Technology Opportunities by Vehicle

4.4.1: Passenger Cars

4.4.2: Commercial Vehicle



5. Technology Opportunity by Region

5.1: Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Region

5.2: North American Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.2.1: Market by Technology

5.2.2: The United States Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.2.3: Canadian Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.2.4: Mexican Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.3 European Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.3.1 Market by Technology

5.3.2 German Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.3.3 French Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.3.4 The United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.4 APAC Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.4.1: Market by Technology

5.4.2: Chinese Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.4.3: Japanese Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.4.4: Indian Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.5: RoW Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5.5.1: Market by Technology



6. Companies and Ecosystem

6.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

6.2: Geographical Reach

6.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7. Strategic Implications

7.1: Implications

7.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Technology

7.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Propulsion

7.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Region

7.3: Emerging Trends in Electric Vehicle Battery Market

7.4: Strategic Analysis

7.4.1: New Product Development

7.4.2: Capacity Expansion of the Electric Vehicle Battery Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: LG Chemical

8.2: Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL)

8.3: Panasonic Corporation

8.4: Kokam Co. Ltd.

8.5: BYD

8.6: Samsung SDI



