Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How Healthcare Uses Blockchain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blockchain technology is currently a flourishing technology due to its vast applications and secured mode of functioning. The market is growing exponentially from 2014 and it has been observed that this technology will show tremendous growth in the forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2023.
Many major companies are working towards developing this technology and rising innovation and R&D across healthcare domains. The market growth is also attributed to the companies concentrating on strategic investments and acquisitions in blockchain technology.
This report provides detailed exposure to blockchain technology in the healthcare industry. The report also highlights current and future market potential of blockchain technology along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, technological advancement and market dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining the market growth.
The report also covers market projections to 2023 and company profiles. The report details the applications involved in the blockchain technology such as pharmaceutical supply chain, electronic medical records (EMRs), biomedical research and education, and health data analytics.
By geography, the market has been segregated as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America region. The North America region includes countries the USA, Canada and Mexico, Europe includes countries Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific including countries China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific.
For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018, as the base year, 2019 and forecast for 2023.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
Other Consortiums/Alliances/Associations
Blockchain Service/Infrastructure/Application Providers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgn2zb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: