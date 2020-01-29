Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Affairs: The Roadmap to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides details of the significance of the medical affairs functional area in the pharmaceutical industry supported by expert insights.
Detailed analysis of the current scenario, structure, cross-functioning role and importance of medical affairs is provided in the report. The report also focuses on the importance of medical affairs in communicating and collecting medical evidence with the organization and external stakeholders. Within this context, the evolving role and the future of medical affairs are discussed in detail.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 The Role of Medical Affairs in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Chapter 3 Emerging Capabilities of Medical Affairs
Chapter 4 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9yb6x
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: