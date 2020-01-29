Dalls, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Luxury Hotel Market 2019-2025:

Premiumization in travel has been driving rapid adoption and growth in global luxury hotels market. In contrast to middle class populace seeking affordable stay with basic amenities, enthusiast in luxury hotel market favor superlative stays with additional value added features such as spa facility, recreation and adventure activities besides a rich multi cuisine restaurants to match elite customer needs. Factors as such are anticipated to bolster million dollar growth in global luxury hotel market in recent years, predicts Orbis Research in its recently collated research offering titled, 'Global Luxury Hotel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025', included in its burgeoning online data archive.

Market participants in luxury hotels market are banking upon redefined business strategies to optimally target potential specialized premium clientele to increase conversion. Branding is crucial to enhance consumer understanding and eventual adoption. Compatibility of mobile devices with features such as free Wi Fi remains crucial growth strategy. Additionally, the websites are so designed to allow seamless access across multiple devices, favoring consumer convenience. Further, like success stories, top luxury hotels are banking upon novel advertising media such as customer testimonials as well as blogging to enhance customer interests. Value addition services such as freebies, dining credits, suite upgrades, privileged services and the like are further enhancing growth potential in luxury hotels market. Factors as such are likely to enhance growth potential in global luxury hotels market in the coming years.

Comprehensive research findings articulated in the report aim at equipping report readers with decisive understanding on market developments, affecting growth in luxury hotels market. The report commences with a market definition followed by an overview and executive summary highlighting market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, threats, and challenges that closely shape growth. Further, a section on untapped market opportunities and prevalent barriers that limit growth are also documented in the report to encourage wise business discretion.

In its subsequent sections, the report also entails sections on competitive landscape and market segmentation to allow readers in deciphering highest revenue maximization segments. In terms of segmentation luxury hotels market is classified into type and application. On the basis of type luxury hotels market is segmented into business, suite, airport and resorts hotels. Based on application the market is diversified into F&B, room, SPA and others. Further, a thorough investigative analysis of competition spectrum and regional overview are also tagged in the report to influence profit driving business decisions in global luxury hotels market.

Governed by soaring interests amongst travel enthusiasts to traverse across the globe fuels growth in global budget hotel market. Growing middle class populace globally, especially across mid and low income countries has been a key growth propellant in recent years, opines Orbis Research in its freshly included research report titled, 'Global Budget Hotels Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025'.

Growth in tourism in terms of both international and domestic variants has spurred lodging investments and the hospitality sector as a whole. In recent years, new market entrants have marked disruptive market penetration, one such burning instance in this light is the overnight success of India based OYO Rooms. In recent years this hospitality major has entered the US market vouching for its affordable budget friendly accommodation, thus fuelling growth in global budget friendly market considerably. The company has plush footing in Asia with strong foothold across China, Nepal and India. The bookings are facilitated and services are rendered and managed efficiently via app that connects customers and budget hotels.

This detailed research study on budget hotels market is aimed at evaluating the market thoroughly in terms of market drivers and restraints, besides also studying potential challenges, pricing brackets and the like that have a bearing on holistic growth trajectory in budget hotels market.

The report is a holistic compilation of SWOT and PESTEL analysis that equip report readers with in-depth understanding on market developments, revenue structure of market competitors, besides also harping on opportunity assessment as well as barrier analysis that influence growth. A closer look into market segmentation suggests that budget hotels market is segregated into product type and application. By type the global budget hotels market is classified into type I and II. By application the market is fragmented mainly into students besides others.

Further a regional analysis as well as front line players are enlisted in the trailing sections of the report to influence wise investment discretion in global budget hotels market. A thorough analytical review of geographical expanse featuring dominant regional hubs is also tagged in the report based on which global budget hotels market is demarcated into Europe, North, Central and South America, and APAC are major regional hubs. In its trailing sections, the report also houses crucial understanding on competition spectrum, highlighting industry forerunners as well as new market entrants eying disruptions to include sustained revenue pools besides staggering competition in global budget hotels market.

Some of the leading market participants enlisted in the report include, Days Inn, Dolby hotels, Econo Lodge, Campanile, and B&B Hotels amongst others.

