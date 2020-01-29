Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperautomation: A Rule-Based Artificial Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The key objective of this study is to provide an introductory analysis of the hyperautomation market and its enormous market potential.

The goal of the report is to provide an up-to-date analysis of the recent developments and current trends in the global hyperautomation market. In this study, the hyperautomation market is extensively defined and mapped out with a strong focus on the current market's competitive situation.

The report includes:

Outlining details of hyperautomation technologies and applications

Information on opportunities and challenges with respect to the integration of hyperautomation technologies

Analyze the market based on types and provide a brief introduction of each type's applications

Identify market trends, issues and forecasts impacting the global hyperautomation market and study various applications of hyperautomation

Define the recent advancements and innovations (cutting-edge technologies) available in the market



Key Topics Covered



Hyperautomation

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Defining Hyperautomation

Benefits of Hyperautomation

Automation Technologies in Hyperautomation

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Machine Learning (ML)

Chatbots

Biometrics

Natural Language Generation

Context-Aware Computing

Opportunities and Challenges

High Return on Investment and Low Price of Collaborative Robots Appealing to SMEs

Refining Human-Machine Interface and Increasing Assimilation of AI to Emulate Human Behavior

Increasing Digitization of Processes

Absence of Abilities Connected to Quicker Repeatability and Cycle Time

Great Prospects for Robot Installations in Various Countries

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Global Markets for Robotic Process Automation

Key Factors for Robotic Process Automation and Intelligent Automation

Process Centricity

Integration of RPA and Developing Technologies

RPA, APIs and Enterprise Software

Applications of RPA

Retail

Banking

Insurance

Government

Human Resources

Introduction to Cognitive Process Automation

Main Cognitive Automation Capabilities

Applications of Cognitive Process Automation

Delivering End-to-End Customer Service Through Chatbots

Banking - Following Know Your Customer (KYC) Requirements

Banking - Trade Finance Transactions Processing

Insurance - Service Policy

Insurance - Managing Claims

RPA versus CPA

Application

Technology

Method of Automation

Data Processing

Key Players in Hyperautomation

Amazon

Google

Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d32nhw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900